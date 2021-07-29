EXCLUSIVE – Covid-19 deaths are rising and official data shows 87% of the people who have died were Vaccinated

Alleged Covid-19 deaths are on the rise again in the United Kingdom, with both England and Scotland seeing significant rises since the end of June, and we can exclusively reveal that the vast majority of people allegedly dying of Covid-19 had been vaccinated against it.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) have released a weekly report on Covid-19 statistics covering data on testing, vaccinations, hospitalisations and deaths. We’ve been studying the reports by the week and recently told you how the report released on the 23rd June 2021 announced that 5,522 people had died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 vaccine in Scotland.

A few weeks ago we noticed that Public Health Scotland were being very clever with the way they were presenting the data, in what seems to be an attempt to hide a shocking statistic in regards to Covid-19 deaths and the Covid-19 vaccine. Unfortunately for PHS, they weren’t quite clever enough, as their latest report has allowed us to uncover the shocking statistic that they were attempting to hide.

Public Health Scotland have been presenting data on cases, hospitalisations, and deaths by vaccination status. However, we noticed that they were particularly clever in the way they were presenting the data on deaths. The data on both cases and hospitalisations has been presented with a total for each week within the last 4 weeks prior to the date of the report.

For instance, table 15 of their 28th July report on the number of alleged Covid-19 positive cases is presented as follows –

The above clearly shows that the majority of positive cases of Covid-19 between 26th June and 23rd July have been people who weren’t vaccinated, accounting for 57% of all cases. However, in the most recent week, between 17th July and 23rd July we can see that the tables have turned and those who’ve had the Covid-19 vaccine account for 52% of positive cases.

Table 16 of PHS 28th July report is also presented in the same fashion, showing weekly totals within the past four weeks on the number of Covid-19 related hospital admissions –

The above shows a slightly different story though to what we have seen in terms of confirmed cases. That’s because the majority of hospital admissions have been people who have been vaccinated, accounting for 50.8% of all admissions. What’s interesting about this is the number of admissions against the number of alleged positive cases.

From the 26th June to the 23rd July 2021, PHS claim that 38,067 positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the unvaccinated population. However within the same time frame just 15,485 positive cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the fully vaccinated population.

However, of the unvaccinated population, 863 people have been hospitalised in the same time frame. Whereas of the fully vaccinated population, 763 people have been hospitalised in the same time frame.

This means that just 2.3% of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the unvaccinated population have resulted in hospitalisation. Whereas 5% of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the fully vaccinated population have resulted in hospitalisation. There is a slight flaw to this analysis in respect of there will be a lag between a confirmed case and hospitalisation, but even so this clearly shows that the jabs are not quite doing what they claim to do “on the tin”.

Public Health Scotland have again been quite clever in how they’ve presented the above data because they’ve tried to reduce the severity of the numbers seen in the vaccinated by displaying the number against how many people have been vaccinated. The same as they have attempted to increase the severity of the numbers seen in the unvaccinated by displaying the number against how many people have not been vaccinated. But those numbers are irrelevant.

That’s because the Covid-19 vaccines do not stop you getting the virus and do not stop you spreading the virus, and that’s a fact. Here’s a snapshot from Public Health England’s latest Covid-19 Vaccine Surveillance Report confirming this fact –

The Covid-19 vaccines were only allegedly proven to reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death, however the methods used to prove this are highly questionable. Therefore to measure the effectiveness of the vaccines in the real world we shouldn’t be looking at how many people have been hospitalised or died due to Covid-19 against the number of people vaccinated or not vaccinated. We should be looking at how many people have been hospitalised or died due to Covid-19 against the number of people allegedly infected with Covid-19 by their vaccination status.

Using that measure against the above data we can clearly see the fully vaccinated have got a problem, because it looks like if they are infected with Covid-19 they are much more likely to be hospitalised than if they were not vaccinated.

But we’re afraid the data shows that being hospitalised is the least of their worries, even if Public Health Scotland have tried their hardest to conceal it.

As you’ve seen above, Public Health Scotland have been presenting the data on cases and hospitalisations on a week by week basis, however we’ve a feeling the way they present hospitalisations may soon change now that the data seems to be swinging in the opposite direction to prove the vaccines are effective. But when it comes to Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status they’ve used an entirely different parameter, choosing to display them as overall totals from the 29th December 2020 within the unvaccinated population, those who’d had a single dose, and those who were fully vaccinated.

PHS claim they use the date of 29th December 2020 because it accounts for “protection to develop after the first dose” due to this date being 21 days after the start of the vaccination programme.

As you can see they’ve reverted to percentages based on this data to justify that the Covid-19 vaccines are clearly effective. Except there is one huge flaw which creates a major deception in terms of what this data shows us. That flaw and deception being how many doses of Covid-19 vaccines were actually administered by the 29th December.

By the 29th December 2020 Scotland had administered just 104,766 first doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, alongside 50 second doses, accounting for 1.9% of the total population.

As of the same date they were in the midst of an alleged second wave of Covid-19 and seeing significant numbers of deaths every day, with that wave of deaths just about to coincidentally increase alongside the number of vaccines administered.

The alleged wave of Covid-19 deaths peaked on the 27th January, a day which saw 92 alleged Covid-19 deaths. However there was an unusual spike in deaths. However there was an unusual spike in deaths on the 3rd Match in which 207 Covid-19 deaths were added to the statistics, in what we can assume was a backlog of data being added.

By the 27th January 2021, Scotland had only vaccinated 9% of the population, with 491,658 having had the first dose, and 6,783 people having had both doses. Yet as of this date the number of alleged Covid-19 deaths per day began to decline, except for the unusual spike on the 3rd March, but even by this date just 31% of the population had been vaccinated.

Can you see how Public Health Scotland have been able to manipulate the data on deaths in terms of vaccination status in favour of showing the vaccines are working by using these dates? The majority of Covid-19 deaths occurred prior to just 9% of Scotland’s population receiving the vaccine.

Well that deception ends right now, because we have been able to find the numbers of recent alleged Covid-19 deaths by vaccination status, by comparing the numbers in the latest report against the numbers presented in previous reports, and we can certainly see why Public Health Scotland have chosen to present deaths the way they have, they wouldn’t have a leg to stand on otherwise.

The above table is taken from Public Health Scotland’s report published on the 28th July. It shows deaths by age group and vaccination status between the 29th December and the 15th July 2021. As you can see the vast majority of deaths are displayed as occurring in the unvaccinated population with a total of 2,967 out of the 3,321 alleged Covid-19 deaths.

However as we have proven, that statistic is misleading due to the fact the majority of the deaths occurred prior to just 9% of Scotland’s population being vaccinated.

By the 2nd April 2021, daily Covid-19 deaths in Scotland had flat-lined to zero on most days. As of that same date 46.5% of the population had received a single dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. However, what’s interesting is that the deaths have just begun to rise again, the increase beginning as of the 6th July 2021 when 6 deaths were registered.

The reason this is interesting is because as of the 6th July 30% of Scotland had still not had a Covid-19 vaccine, therefore you would have thought that if the vaccines work, this rise would be due to unvaccinated people dying? But it isn’t, and Public Health Scotland are trying to hide it.

Because if we go back to their previous Covid-19 Statistical Report published on the 21st July we can use the numbers to work out the vaccination status of the people allegedly dying due to Covid-19.

Table 17 of the 21st July report shows deaths due to Covid-19 by vaccination status between 29th December 2020, and 8th July 2021, just two days after alleged Covid-19 deaths have begun to rise again in Scotland. The table again shows the majority are unvaccinated, but we’ve already proven this is a deception.

As of the 8th July, 2,962 deaths were in the unvaccinated population. As of the 15th July, 2,967 deaths were in the unvaccinated population. This is an increase of 5.

As of the 8th July, 257 deaths were people who’d had just one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, however they may have had two doses due to PHS adding them to the one dose figures if their second dose was less than 14 days prior to their death. As of the 15th July, 262 people who’d had just one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine had died of Covid-19. This is an increase of 5.

As of the 8th July, 64 deaths were in the fully vaccinated population. As of the 15th July, 29 deaths were in the fully vaccinated population. This is an increase of 28.

This means that people who’ve been vaccinated against Covid-19 account for 87% of the deaths in the third wave of deaths in Scotland that has just begun. The fully vaccinated account for 74% of the deaths that have only just begun to occur again, those who’d had a single dose account for 13% of the deaths, and the unvaccinated account for just 13 of the deaths.

This is despite the fact the fully vaccinated account for just 23% of the cases seen in the previous four weeks.

By unpicking the data that Public Health Scotland have cleverly attempted to hide we have proven that you are more likely to be hospitalised and more likely to die if you are infected with Covid-19 after being vaccinated.

Antibody-dependent enhancement occurs when the antibodies generated during an immune response recognise and bind to a pathogen, but they are unable to prevent infection. Instead, these antibodies act as a “Trojan horse,” allowing the pathogen to get into cells and exacerbate the immune response.

We were warned this is what the Covid-19 vaccines would cause based on the evidence produced in previous decades, the data we’ve just uncovered shows that the public should have heeded those warnings.

