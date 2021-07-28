The CDC is committing fraud and hiding confirmed cases of Covid-19 in fully vaccinated people

The CDC contends that only a small percentage of people in the United States who have been vaccinated will get COVID-19 — called “breakthrough cases” — but a leading epidemiologist says that’s because the agency stopped counting the breakthrough cases of people who didn’t die or were not hospitalised.
“Some months ago the CDC stopped counting breakthrough cases … the large numbers of cases in people who had been vaccinated,” said Dr. Harvey Risch of the Yale School of Medicine in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.
“So, of course, those cases don’t register for the CDC’s counts, and so the great proportion [of cases] that they’re claiming are in unvaccinated people,” Risch said.
“And that fallacy is why the U.S. and the CDC’s count is different from than Israel or the UK. It’s a fallacy.”
The UK’s chief scientific adviser, Sir Patrick Vallance recently said that 60% of people who have been hospitalised with Covid-19 were fully vaccinated. Sir Patrick told a news briefing that the figure was not surprising “because the vaccines are not 100% effective,”.
However, he later retracted that statement via Twitter, claiming that he had meant to say 60% of people in hospital with Covid-19 were not vaccinated. But the retraction makes his long-winded justification of why so many fully vaccinated people were in hospital during the news briefing rather strange.
Public Health England figures do however show that since February 2021 people who’d had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine make up 65% of all alleged Covid-19 deaths, the majority of whom were fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Israel’s health ministry found that about 40% of the new cases of Covid-19 detected since May were vaccinated patients.
In many cases, these covid-19 tests are fraudulently calibrated at over 30 or 40 cycle thresholds to produce a “false positive” covid-19 diagnosis. The tests do not decipher dead viral debris from infectious viral debris and can report a false positive reading even though someone has recovered from the infection and has immunity.
A more accurate diagnosis is produced using a PCR cycle threshold of 17, confirmed using symptom-specific criteria, and also backed up by another test called Sanger Sequencing.
However, most states were not transparent with the number of cycle thresholds used to generate covid-19 cases, and they did not use medical standards to properly diagnose the cause of medical emergencies.
Instead of following scientific standards, labs and covid-19 test companies took advantage of income streams and perpetrated fraud. Moreover, US hospital systems were financially compensated for a positive covid-19 test, coercing medical authorities to diagnose covid-19 as the cause of death, when it is merely “suspected or cannot be ruled out.”
Relying on test fraud, the covid-19 diagnosis fraudulently became the final determinant and leading cause of death for people who passed away from other causes, like medical error, heart attack, ventilator-associated pneumonia, influenza, prescription error, omission of treatment, stroke, or an assortment of hospital-acquired infections, etc..
This covid-19 diagnosis was also slapped on mildly ill or healthy individuals, subjecting them to fraudulent “quarantine” orders and contact tracing, which unlawfully detained people and deprived them of their liberty, while shuttering entire workplaces and industries in the process.
After lowering the cycle count for the vaccinated, case counts have predictably fallen, making the vaccine appear effective. To further make covid-19 disappear in the vaccinated, the CDC stopped recording “breakthrough cases” in the Spring of 2021. These are deliberate acts of deception.
The CDC is using this medical fraud to claim that the unvaccinated are the cause of the ongoing pandemic, when in reality, the vaccinated are still getting sick, seeking hospitalisation and coming down with new health problems such as heart inflammation, blood clots and stroke.
We urgently need your help!
Support for our Fundraiser has fallen
dramatically due to censorship by Big Tech
and Social Media. If you like what we do
then please help us to keep doing it
by supporting us today…
Please choose your preferred donation method
Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News
The Satanic pedovore filth that own the whores known as politicians, the lying presstitutes and the drug capos want you dead. It is the only way to save the planet for the ghoulish offspring of filth like Kill Bill gates of hell and the Maxwell Epstein degenerate garbage that imagine they own the planet in its entirety.
So get the death prick and die already.
Onward to Ouchwitz
Coz only Pfizer macht frei
Same as it always waZ.
The Gary Null 90 minute interview with PCR process inventor Kary Mullis explains it all…how we allowed ourselves to be conned and slaughtered by these psychopaths; the herd is simply too lazy and stupid to educate itself and hence is the prey of psychopaths like Fauci and his demonic ilk. Fortunate for the filth that Kary Mullis died in August of 2019 just weeks before the Event 201 covaids plandemic roll out. Odd indeed but no surprise considering the slaughter that Kill Bill gates of hell and fellow pedovores have since unleashed on the expendables for profit and because they have our world in their claws.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q5ZR66TyQWDo/
Professor Stefan Lanka proved just recently that Sars-CoV-2 had not been isolated! It is a fiction! If people are sick…They are sick from the injection and not a myth! Wake up Daily Expose”!
That’s right And the Perth Group of scientists led by Dr Penny proved that aids was a lie too As did many other scientists. Its like a form of mind control where then people develop the symptoms because of their faith in drs.
It’s just like Santa. Here it’s against the law to deny Santa is really and against the law to display a Nativity scene anywhere except in a church. That’s because we have a Christian government you see.
To deny Santa is real.!!! Against the law!