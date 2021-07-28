NHS Nurses tell expectant mother that they “will PCR test her baby once it’s born as it is no longer her property” when not in her abdomen

A video recorded by the partner of an expectant mother waiting to give birth in hospital has been released showing NHS nurses harassing the mother to consent to allowing them to perform a Covid-19 PCR test once the baby is born.
The expectant mother, who is clearly distressed at the request is told by the NHS nurses that they will perform the PCR test on the baby as it is no longer the mother’s property when not in her abdomen.
The intrusive PCR test involves sticking a swab as far up the nose as humanly possible and is an extremely uncomfortable procedure for adults, let alone new born babies.
You can see the video in full below…
disgraceful nurses. Well done saying NO !
Damned babarians.