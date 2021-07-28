British Clergy Warns that Covid Vaccine Passports Will Lead to “Medical Apartheid” in UK

The open letter, which was sent to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, was signed by over 1,500 members of the clergy in the UK.

More than 1,500 members of clergy in the UK have warned Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Conservative government that the introduction of domestic vaccine passports – which documents a person’s vaccination status – will create conditions similar to a “medical apartheid.”

Recently in the UK, Minister for Covid-19 Vaccine Deployment and MP, Nadhim Zahawi, announced that from September vaccine passports will be required for entry into nightclubs and large events such as concerts and festivals.

Additionally, in an interview with LBC, business minister Paul Scully was asked whether the vaccine passport regime could be expanded to ban people who are not vaccinated from even going to worship, he replied, “We’re not ruling anything out.”

This admission prompted an open letter that was signed by 1,533 Christian leaders in the UK. The clergy stated that they are opposed to making vaccination “the basis of whether someone is allowed entry to a venue” as it “makes no logical sense in terms of protecting others.”

“If the vaccines are highly effective in preventing significant disease, as seems to be the evidence from trial results to date, then those who have been vaccinated have already received protection; there is no benefit to them of other people being vaccinated.

“Further, since vaccines do not prevent infection per se even a vaccinated person could, in theory, carry and potentially pass on the virus, so to decide someone’s “safe non-spreader” status on the basis of proof of their immunity to disease is spurious.”

The clergy also stated that the introduction of vaccine passports would “constitute an unethical form of coercion and violation of the principle of informed consent.”

They explained that people may have various valid reasons as to why they are unable or unwilling to receive the Covid vaccines, stating that some Christians, for example, may have “serious issues of conscience related to the ethics of vaccine manufacture or testing.”

Also, the letter noted that implementing vaccine passports would create a “two-tier society, a medical apartheid in which an underclass of people who decline vaccination are excluded from significant areas of public life.”

“This scheme has the potential to bring about the end of liberal democracy as we know it and to create a surveillance state in which the government uses technology to control certain aspects of citizens’ lives.

“As such, this constitutes one of the most dangerous policy proposals ever to be made in the history of British politics.”

Over the past few days in the UK, protests have taken place in London opposing the introduction of vaccine passports and the current Covid restrictions which continue to be forced onto the British public.

In France, protests have erupted over the introduction of mandatory vaccine passports for entry to restaurants, pubs, and other public spaces. Whilst demonstrators were hit with water cannons and other non-lethal crowd control methods, some of the police joined in solidarity with the protestors.

Similar protests have taken place in Italy, whereby protestors demonstrated against the government’s mandate that required citizens to get vaccinated, provide proof of recovery from Covid, or have a recent negative test before they could venture out in public.

It seems that the pushback against these tyrannical measures is ramping up, suggesting that the Covid agenda could be the spark for a new liberty movement worldwide.

