The Vaccine Passport – A one way ticket to Communistic Tyranny

The UK Government is intent on enforcing a vaccine passport in the system within the United Kingdom from the autumn to grant access to nightclubs, the cinema, church, football and other large events. They are framing it as a safe route back to normal. But few are aware exactly what this safe route looks like – and what the implications are for the future...

What is the Digital Health Passport?

In basic terms, this is an app which gives you a Green, Amber or Red light. A Green light means you are not infected with Coronavirus, an Amber light means your status needs updating, and a Red light means you are in quarantine and/or infected.

The V-Health promotional video explains that you need a test to prove your status which must be entered by a health professional and held in a database. This test is then only valid for a limited period of time, and your light will gradually turn from green to amber to red as you reach your next test date.

V-Health screenshots showing infection status

The concept and design of this app emulates a system already in use in China.

Screenshots from Shanghai’s official Health QR Code app

Where will it be used?

In the UK, the passport is already being proposed to gain entrance to sporting events, ‘public services’ i.e. transport, and offices. Airlines around the world are proposing Health Passports as a requirement to fly.

How is it being used already?

Lets look at how it is currently being used in China — the prototype not only of the rest of the world’s Lockdown, but also for Track & Trace Surveillance and the Traffic Light Health Passport. In regions in China, it is currently not possible to use public transport or enter any office or shop, including supermarkets and pharmacies without showing a green light status. There are local roadblocks marking the boundaries of neighbourhoods and districts which require drivers to present their pass.

The Chinese system also tracks GPS data — for example — if you have travelled to an area deemed high risk or had contact with an infected person during the past 14 days, your status could suddenly turn red. A red status is an automatic 2 week quarantine in isolation, and a yellow status is 7 days quarantine. You may not necessarily be told why your status has changed or have any way to appeal it.

There are proposals now to extend this health passport beyond the coronavirus, and track other elements of lifestyle including food & cigarette purchases and exercise. Technology incubator cities such as Hangzhou are proposing to control who is fit to have children using data from the app.

There are also proposals for “group health scores” for companies, which tracks overall employee behaviour.

Reporting from The World is One News Channel

The seamless expansion of Health to Everything

What this long term planning for health scoring indicates, is a seamless merging of health status with the existing social credit scoring system. Citizens in China have a social credit status based on their purchase habits, financial record, and social behaviour. Good behaviour earns points and bad behaviour knocks points off.

A high score (green & blue) allows people to travel without restriction, have access to borrowing and housing, get shopping discounts and luxury hotel rooms. A low score (amber & red) restricts travel, internet speed, access to private education, access to large online shopping portals, renting & buying property, and access to hotels. In 2018, 50 million people in China were denied airline and train tickets due to low social credit scores. Employers may deny jobs on the basis of low scores.

Chinese Social Credit Score Interface

Examples of good behaviour:

paying off debts

paying bills on time

reporting other people’s behaviour

giving blood

donating to charity

visiting parents

Examples of bad behaviour:

Bad driving

Jaywalking

Smoking on trains

Buying too many video games, junk food, and alcohol

Calling a friend who has a low credit score

Having a friend online who has a low credit score

Posting “fake news” online

Visiting unauthorised websites

Walking your dog without a leash

Letting your dog bark too much

Now special new coronavirus crimes have been added to the bad list:

concealing travel history in areas affected by the virus

contact with patients or suspected patients

evading isolation or medical observation

It is worth noting that many of these bad behaviours are either reported by other people (gaining points themselves by doing so) or picked up on camera using facial recognition and phone location data — enabled by 5G technology. These other people may also be professionals — the Track & Trace army, now being introduced in Western countries including the UK and USA.

Should we be concerned in the UK and the West?

We should be very concerned. This represents a total destruction of personal privacy.

The proposed V-Health passport is built upon V-Platform technology. This technology is designed to be an all purpose digital Passport & Payment system. It has already been designed to enable cardless, cashless shopping where you scan and pay for individual products without even needing a checkout. Every product and ticket you purchase on and offline can be individually tracked and used to build your data record. This, combined with presentation at shops, transport stations, offices and entertainment facilities, also tracks your detailed public movements.

As the marketing declares, the possibilities are infinite. This is no temporary crisis measure.

This is a Life Time Value Added ePassport. VCode® links directly to any form of information such as websites, videos, photos, books, documents and much more. Your VCode® can store anything from identity details, health records, payment methods, car registration numbers, business card details, social media links and much more all from the same code.

VCode® — the Technology of Infinite possibilities

Tymothy Snyder, one of the world’s leading historians of the twentieth century, explains:

Totalitarianism is not an all-powerful state, but the erasure of the difference between private and public life. We are free insofar as we exercise control over what people know about us and in what circumstances they come to know it.

Digital Technocracy holds the potential to be the most authoritarian rule the world has ever seen. Lets not blindly accept the imminent tools of control, prototyped in China, coming our way.

Background Information

The Digital Health Passport is already shipping, and contracts have been signed with 15 countries including the US, Canada, Sweden, Spain, South Africa, Italy, Portugal, France, Panama, India, Mexico, United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.



The elapsed time between Western lockdowns starting in March until VST’s Press Release on 08 May, is 2 months. This is spectacularly fast work for an app development process — which includes design, programming, testing, regional adaptation and international contract negotiations covering 15 national health systems. This system requires separate interfaces and functionality for consumers, medical administrators, and system administrators.



In the US, the Health Passport is branded COVI-PASS™. The COVI-PASS™ technology is certified by the United Nations and bears an European Union Commission Seal of Excellence.



In the UK and elsewhere, there is no evidence of any public consultations carried out during the development process of this app.

The US version marketed as COVI-PASS™

The company developing the app is VST Enterprises Ltd. of Manchester, developers of VCode and V-Platform, the technology powering the V-Health Passport. The Health Passport is built on top of these platforms.

VCode is like a next generation QR code, which ensures ‘Military Grade’ encryption and can be scanned metres away and while in motion ‘to ensure social distancing’.

The size of the code can be readable as small as 100 microns. A human hair is between 30 and 300 microns diameter. In other words, this code can be read at the size of an injectable microchip.

On 19 March 2020, The UK government announced COVID-19 was no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease (HCID).

In the US, evidence based on data received by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) prior to April 29 2020, estimated the death rate from COVID-19 could be as low as 0.26%. A death rate of 0.26% is within the normal range for a seasonal flu. Why do we need a drastic digital solution to go back to work and life?

As a global population, we must rigorously question the assumed need for this passport, which threatens to destroy our personal privacy and freedoms.

By Aaron Davidson

