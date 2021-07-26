Minnesota Woman Loses Both Hands and Both Legs After Receiving Second Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine

Image source: GoFundMe

Jummai Nache had to have both legs amputated below the knee and is expected to lose most of both her hands, all following her second dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

A Minnesota woman developed serious blood clots following her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and had to have both her hands and legs amputated.

Jummai Nache, a medical assistant at a clinic in Minneapolis, was told she had to take the Covid-19 vaccines for her job. Jummai complied and received her second dose on February 1st, 2021.

Her husband, Philip Nache, said that she began experiencing chest pains at work, and her health then started to decline rapidly.

On February 6th, just three days after her chest pains began, Jummai visited the emergency room where tests were performed including a general checkup and EKG. Doctors said that nothing was wrong with her chest and all tests were fine.

Jummai had to take a Covid-19 test, which to the couple’s surprise, came back positive. Her husband said that she “had no manifested any symptom before taking the shot” and that perhaps “the virus and the vaccine together contributed to the adverse reaction on her body based on the report of the Infectious Disease physician that Hummai was asymptomatic.”

A few days later, Jummai was taken to Fairview hospital and then was transferred to the University of Michigan Medical Center, where the following day the doctor said that her heart was deteriorating, her oxygen levels and blood pressure were low, and she needed to be put on a ventilator.

Jummai has now had to have both her legs amputated below the knee and will soon lose most of her hands.

Due to the cost of the surgeries, the Minnesota-Wisconsin Baptist Convention, a church that the couple worked as missionaries for, started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Jummai’s medical expenses.

According to Jummai’s husband, an Infectious Disease physician believes that the vaccine “might” have caused the adverse reaction after Jummai’s condition, test results, the timeline of the administered vaccine, and the onset of Covid-19 were all taken into consideration.

However, Philip states that the doctor “concludes that this is just a theory which cannot be verified because they do not have testing equipment to clearly state that the vaccine has caused Jummai’s devastation.”

In a statement posted on Jummai’s GoFundMe, Philip wrote: “Whatever the cause may be, my wife is suffering unbearable excruciating pain and permanent catastrophic damage.

“The consequences of the adverse event are as follows: 1. Arterial blood clot; 2. Respiratory distress—ventilator; 3. Cardiomyopathy; 4. Anemia; 5. Damage to fingers of both hands and toes of both feet; 6 Ischemia; 7. MIS-Multiple Inflammatory Syndrome.”

As a result of Jummai’s life-changing adverse reactions to the vaccine, the Infectious Disease doctor who monitored her forwarded the case to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Following this, over 70-8- doctors met on a virtual call to discuss Jummai’s case, and eight weeks later, Philip received a letter from the CDC concluding that Jummai was infected with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-A) and Covid-19, but that they are unable to conclude whether the Pfizer vaccine was responsible.

Since Jummai’s blood specimen which was taken at the onset of her complications was saved in a lab, Philip “prays” for “God’s provision of a separate body of experts who could study Jummai’s very unique case to draw other conclusions.”

As Philip was not allowed to be present during the call with the CDC, he has submitted the following questions for their response:

1. When her symptoms started, I was with her, eating and sleeping together, but I tested negative and did not have any symptoms. Why am I not positive? 2. If she got the vaccine before the virus or got them at the same time, did the clashing of the covid-19 and the vaccine cause such adverse reactions? Why didn’t the CDC or Pfizer let us know? Or why wouldn’t they ask everyone to be tested for covid-19 first, before taking the vaccine? 3. If the vaccine is meant to defeat the virus, either by destroying it or weakening its effect, why the adverse severe damage? If the vaccine did not work to defeat the virus, what role was the vaccine playing in Jummai’s body?

Of course, the CDC has concluded that the vaccine cannot be linked to this tragic case, of which, Jummai’s life will never be the same.

Pre-vaccine, Jummai moved to the US from Nigeria with her husband Philip a few years ago, where they settled in Minneapolis, working with the Southern Baptists as missionaries to spread the word of God amongst the African community in their area.

The couple was forced to leave Nigeria due to the ‘Boko Haram’ terrorist group and ended up working as missionaries in the US, where Jummai eventually became a medical assistant in a clinic in Minneapolis.

This is yet another tragic story where the Covid-19 vaccine has caused life-altering adverse reactions, which of course, will not be reported by the mainstream media.

