Australian MP Says Unvaccinated People “Need to be Controlled and Restricted”

Australian MP Frank Pangallo says that what unvaccinated people get up to in their community will need to be “controlled and restricted” by the government.

The SA-Best Party legislator called for the Australian government, which has not made vaccine passports compulsory, to make a vaccine certificate mandatory for hospitality venues, public places, workplaces, and for travel. He said the introduction of “vaxport”, a vaccine passport document, is required to avoid what he says would be a “health and economic catastrophe” in Australia.

Pangallo said: “While people might still have a choice whether or not to get vaccinated, what they can do in the community will need to be controlled and restricted.”

In other words, the MP believes that those who refuse to take the Covid vaccines should be singled out, face discrimination, and be stuck under lockdown indefinitely.

The MP cited the threat of new variants as a valid reason for the passports, and stated: “I understand people will think this is a rather drastic and draconian step, but this pandemic continues to evolve in ways and waves nobody can predict.”

Despite only 13% of Australians having been vaccinated so far, Pangallo said that the “vaxports” would be necessary to prevent the entire country from going into lockdown.

The country is pursuing a ‘zero Covid’ policy which has led to entire towns and cities being locked down after a single case of the virus is reported.

Pangallo also called on the Australian government to update the vaccination program so that individuals who are not yet eligible to get the vaccine can get it if they would like to.

Currently, in Australia, people under the age of 40 are not eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but it was recently announced that they could get the AstraZeneca jab following confirmation from their doctor.

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (ATAGI) recommends that the AstraZeneca jab should only be administered to people over the age of 60, whilst recommending the Pfizer vaccine for those under 60.

The Australian government, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, has not suggested that they plan on making vaccine passports mandatory. However, in an interview with Adelaide Now, chief public health officer Prof. Nicola Spurrier said the government was considering mandatory vaccines for high-risk professions, not the wider population.

Health Minister Stephen Wade said the government was committed to having the Covid vaccines remain “free and voluntary.”

MP Pangallo said: “Australia is on the cusp of a health and economic catastrophe which requires strong and decisive leadership to prevent the entire country going into lockdown.

“Hard times create strong leadership and strong leadership creates good times. This is what’s needed now. The pussyfooting around by Scott Morrison needs to stop.”

