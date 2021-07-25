Peacefully marching through London once a month hasn’t changed a thing; it’s time to fight before it’s too late

All the evidence is there, it just needs piecing together. There is a coordinated effort worldwide to bring in a social credit system right under your nose. The time to put a stop to it is now, and marching through London peacefully every few weeks won’t change a thing, what has it changed so far?

On Saturday 24th July hundreds of thousands of people gathered at Trafalgar Square to listen to several speakers before marching through London peacefully. Whilst it will have been great to gather with like-minded people for the day and try to make your voice heard, it won’t change a thing. This Government isn’t listening.

There have been huge peaceful protests throughout London since March this year. In that time the UK Government has told you it is considering a vaccine passport. Then it told you they were not going to bring in a vaccine passport. Then they told you “freedom” day was going to be delayed for a month. Then when “freedom” day came they told you they are now going to bring in vaccine passports.

In the same time frame the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine has been given emergency use authorisation to be given to children aged 12 – 15. The JCVI has recommended it is first given to all children with disabilities and learning difficulties, and children who live with “vulnerable” family members.

These are the words written on your passport –

‘Her Britannic Majesty’s Secretary of State requests and requires in the name of Her Majesty all those whom it may concern to allow the bearer to pass freely without let or hindrance and to afford the bearer such assistance and protection as may be necessary.’

Yet you still cannot leave the UK or return to the UK without taking a PCR Covid-19 test as a minimum, there is a traffic light system on countries which is changed at the drop of a hat, meaning most people have to isolate on their return to the UK.

Nothing has changed.

Did you also know that whilst nothing has changed the UK Government has been working in tandem with other world leaders to introduce a social credit system and digital identity right under your nose? The evidence is all there to see.

The Government and Bank of England have been working on a new digital currency in the background to replace cash.

Under the plan pushed by the Chancellor Rishi Sunak, cash in people’s pockets would be superseded by a new ‘Britcoin’ digital currency. It is being framed as “giving the economy a boost in times of financial crisis”. We hope you’re not that naïve.

But the Bank of England and the Government are also questioning how to impose limits on spending digital currency. This could include “restrictions on types of users able to transact in new forms of digital money”.

Meanwhile, other countries are racing to develop their own digital currencies. China has been testing a digital yuan; US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen has hinted that a digital dollar could be created; and the European Central Bank is investigating plans for a digital euro.

The Government is planning to bring in “rewards” for health eating under new obesity plans

The scheme will allegedly monitor family supermarket spending and reward those who reduce their calorie consumption and buy more fruit and vegetables.

People increasing their exercise by taking part in organised events or walking to school will also be given extra points in a new app. These points could then be exchanged for discounts, free tickets or other incentives.

The Prime Minister has tapped Sir Keith Mills, the entrepreneur who set up Air Miles and the Nectar loyalty scheme and helped run the London Olympics, to lead the plans.

“There is a whole team in Downing Street working on this, and the Prime Minister thinks that we simply cannot go on as before and that we must now tackle it head on,” a Whitehall source said.

“He has been on a very rigorous diet and exercise programme and it is likely he will play a leading role in fronting this whole campaign.”

The rewards scheme comes after the Government pushed ahead with a ban on TV junk food advertising before 9pm.

This Government now wants to control what you eat and monitor your supermarket spending, and your daily exercise activities. If the Government can reward you for doing what it wants you to do, then it can certainly punish you if you refer to do so, especially if they bring in a digital currency.

Just look at China’s Social Credit System. It is a broad regulatory framework, intended to report on the ‘trustworthiness’ of individuals, corporations, and governmental entities across China.

The exact methodology is a secret — but examples of infractions include bad driving, smoking in non-smoking zones, buying too many video games, and posting fake news online, specifically about terrorist attacks or airport security.

Other potential punishable offenses include spending too long playing video games, wasting money on frivolous purchases, and posting on social media.

China has already started punishing people by restricting their travel, including banning them from flights. Authorities banned people from purchasing flights 17.5 million times by the end of 2018, according to the National Public Credit Information Centre.

They can also clamp down on luxury options — many are barred from getting business-class train tickets, and some are kept out of the best hotels. The list of punishments is endless and also includes preventing kids from attending the best schools, and now they are attempting to bring it in right under your nose in the UK.

How long will it be before employers start demanding that employees use the new app and ask to see their diet and exercise history before offering someone a job? Pubs and restaurants will most likely end up having to also check everyone’s vaccination status before entry, will they also need to change their diet and exercise history before being able to sell them a burger?

What about treatment through the NHS? Will they be expected to use the app for rationing healthcare, only treating those who have performed well on the app by eating healthily and exercising?

On “Freedom” day the Government published plans to make digital identities as trusted as passports, hours later they announced they were introducing Vaccine Passports.

The UK Government is planning to boost the legal status of digital identities to them as widely recognised as drivers licenses and bank statements, and will most likely come in the form of a mobile phone app.

The Government has launched a consultation on the proposals and asking for views on how the digital identity system should operate, including proposals for a governing body which will be charged with making sure organisations follow government rules on digital identity.

But they have already spent hundreds of thousands of pounds on contracts for a digital identity scheme. Oliver Wyman, a US-based management consultancy, was awarded more than £150,000 by DCMS last October to develop a framework for digital identities. The company has previously suggested they could be used to replace online passwords, office security passes, car rental checks, hotel check-ins and access to government services and digital health records.

Another company awarded a Government contract to help produce vaccine passports had previously boasted about being able to “redeploy” them into national ID cards. Entrust, a global IT firm, was awarded a contract by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in April to work on the Government’s Covid vaccine certification system.

A blog post on the company’s website from February, before the contract was signed, said vaccine passports could be used to “consider a national ID strategy” and “become part of the infrastructure of the new normal”. A webinar hosted by the firm on mobile travel credentials stated: ““It also doesn’t hurt that this information can be used to identify criminals and other bad actors as they move around the same system trying to hide anonymously in the crowds.”

The Government has framed the idea as being an “easy way to help us prove who we are without the need for physical documents. They can also help us prove things about us, such as our age or our qualifications”.

Just hours after the plans were published, Boris Johnson announced that from the Autumn vaccine passports would be mandatory for entering venues such as nightclubs, and that a negative test result would no longer suffice. This was a clear attempt to coerce adults aged 18-30 into getting the Covid-19 vaccine due to considerably low uptake compared to all other age groups.

The Vaccine Minister, Nadhim Zahawi then said in the House of Commons that vaccine passports will also be needed to go to the cinema, the church, and to football.

But what is the point of vaccine passports? The Covid-19 vaccines cannot stop you getting it and cannot stop you spreading it. The evidence to support this is now overwhelming. Just ask Piers Morgan, all the people currently in hospital, and the Health Secretary Sajid Javid. All of them have been fully vaccinated, all of them have then gone on to allegedly catch Covid-19.

The evidence also shows that the risk of hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19 increases if you have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine according to the latest Public Health England report.

This proves that the Government’s plan to bring in a vaccine passport and refuse to accept a negative test result for entry into venues has absolutely nothing to do with a virus, and everything to do with control.

The introduction of a Vaccine Passport and mandatory vaccination for Carers has been coordinated worldwide and they are going to remove the rights of the unvaccinated

First it was France on the 12th July where the president Emmanuel Macron addressed the nation urging citizens to get vaccinated. But the president also introduced new measures in which he stated vaccinations will become mandatory for all health workers, stating they must be vaccinated by September 15th or face sanctions and fines.

He also announced a vaccination campaign for children in secondary schools. The new rules mean that if a child does not get vaccinated they will no longer be allowed to attend school. Which means the child will not be educated as home schooling is illegal in France.

Macron ended with the announcement that a “health” passport will be introduced via a QR code or certificate which proves the holder has a negative Covid-19 test (PCR tests will no longer be free of charge from the autumn, unless they are obtained with a prescription), fully vaccinated, or recently recovered from Covid-19. The passport will be required throughout bars, restaurants, cafes, shopping centres, and even for long distance travel within France. It will also be required to be able to vote in elections.

Greece also announced mandatory vaccinations for carers at the same time.

“The country will not shut down again because of some,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said in a televised address announcing the measures.

“It is not Greece that is in danger, but unvaccinated Greeks.”

Nursing home staff will need to get vaccinated immediately, while healthcare workers will have to be vaccinated starting Sept. 1, Mitsotakis said. As part of the new measures, only vaccinated customers will be allowed indoors in bars, cinemas, theatres and other closed spaces, he said.

Italy also announced similar measures to both France and Greece. As well as Australia, and New Zealand.

Then we had Israel who on the 23rd July announced that those who refuse to be vaccinated will be segregated from the rest of society, even banning them from the synagogue.

Last, but certainly not least we had the UK Government introducing mandatory vaccination for carers. On the 13th July the house of commons voted in support of the new regulations despite concerns the policy will lead to staff shortages. On Tuesday 22nd July it passed through the House of Lords. The legislation states that anybody entering a care home for work reasons, including hairdressers, or builders, will need to be fully vaccinated to be able to do so.

Do you really believe the United Kingdom will stop at carers and other workers entering a care home? NHS staff will be next, then it will be the families of people living in a care home, then it will be everybody. This is a coordinated global effort to bring in a social credit system and digital identity, don’t be fooled that the UK isn’t going to do it just because they haven’t done it yet. It’s coming.

It’s time to fight back, this is a war

The French have been protesting throughout France since the night of Macron’s announcement that vaccination passports and mandatory vaccinations were going to be introduced. They even set a building on fire near to the residence of the French Prime Minister, and hospital workers have walked out in protest against the proposed measures.

On Saturday 24th July over 170 separate protests took place throughout France, including and they’ve managed to at least persuade lawmakers in the French Senate to make so many changes to the version of the vaccine passport and mandatory vaccination bill passed by the lower house that the bill must now go to a joint committee to try to find a compromise version.

There have also been daily protests throughout Italy, Greece, Australia, and Israel.

What did the UK do in response to the dictatorial tyranny infecting the world? People gathered in Trafalgar Square to listen to speakers and music and then peacefully marched through London on a Saturday.

What disruption did that really cause? Most people will not have been at work on the Saturday, the Government is currently on holiday, and the mainstream media are busy labelling it as a small anti-vaxx, conspiracy theory protest.

Nothing has changed, and nothing will change until the United Kingdom is ground to a halt and the authorities are forced to take notice. We’re unorganised, too nice, and waiting for somebody to come and save us. But nobody is coming.

protests across France yesterday. They are united and organised. And due to this the Senate changed some of the pass sanitaire laws yesterday.

The UK needs to stop being so useless. We need to grind this country to a halt to effect change. We won't. As people are too me me me — Awakened World & Lawyers of Light (@AwakenedOf) July 25, 2021

Only you can save yourself, but it will be a whole lot easier if we are united and organised in our efforts.

This is a war, and many of you may not even realise you are in it. But they are coming for you and your children, and you will lose your rights if you have not been vaccinated. It’s time to unite, get organised and fight back, otherwise you are destined to be part of a society that involves being enslaved to a digital identity and social credit system.

The evidence is all there, we have just pieced it together for you. So what are YOU going to do about it?

Like this: Like Loading...