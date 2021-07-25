If Piers Morgan really had Covid-19, why did his Mother come to visit and make him breakfast in bed? – He’s lying to you

Piers Morgan has released an article claiming the Covid-19 vaccine saved his life after he allegedly developed Covid-19 after the Euro 2020 football final. However, evidence on Piers Morgan’s social media accounts show that his mother has been staying with him in his country home whilst he has allegedly had Covid-19 and even delivered him breakfast.

We’ve told you since day one that the Covid-19 vaccines cannot stop you getting it and cannot stop you spreading it. The evidence to support this is now overwhelming, and it proves that the Government’s plan to bring in a vaccine passport and refuse to accept a negative test result for entry into venues has absolutely nothing to do with a virus, and everything to do with control.

The evidence also shows that the risk of hospitalisation and death due to Covid-19 increases if you have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine according to the latest Public Health England report.

This means Piers Morgan’s claims that the Covid-19 vaccine saved his life are unfounded, and almost certainly propaganda paid for by the authorities.

In November 2020, Piers Morgan said on Twitter that “Covid-19 doesn’t give a flying f*ck about Christmas. If we have to make compromises this year, so be it.”

Piers then said, on Good Morning Britain alongside Lorraine Kelly, that the British public should “suck it up” and accept families cannot celebrate Christmas together because of Covid-19.

So perhaps Piers can explain why during the time he has allegedly been suffering with Covid-19 he has enjoyed a leisurely few weeks with his wife and daughter at his country home in Newick, Sussex, and invited his mum to stay part way through his alleged illness?

Piers claims in his article that on Tuesday July 13th he started to come down with a fever and suffered sneezing fits. By Thursday July 15th he claims he received a positive test result for Covid-19.

Piers then claims that on the night of Friday July 16th he had a “horrible night of high fever, cold sweats, ferocious coughing and sneezing and strange aches all over my body”.

Curiously in the timeline of his illness Piers doesn’t describe a single thing about it on Saturday July 17th, he instead writes a whole section justifying why the vaccines still work even though himself, Andrew Marr, and the Health Secretary Sajid Javid have all allegedly caught Covid-19 after being fully vaccinated. He uses this section to claim that they would all be in hospital on ventilators if they hadn’t had the Covid-19 vaccine. His description of Saturday July 17th is nothing more than propaganda and an attempt to manipulate the reader.

By Tuesday July 20th, Piers claims that he was still suffering from Covid-19 and in self-isolation. He describes how his wife Celia’s admirable patience for facilitating his endless requests for everything from meals and pots of tea to a fan and mini-fridge is reaching tipping point.

He then claims to have received a call from Kate Garraway whilst she’s in the middle of doing her radio show on Smooth radio –

She was recording her Smooth Radio show while we spoke and broke off at one point to say to her listeners: ‘Next, a song about love and positivity!’

‘What is it?’ I asked when she came back to the phone.

‘Stevie Wonder’s Isn’t She Lovely!

He wrote it for his baby daughter but the lyrics could apply equally well to Kate.

Much has been said about her extraordinary stoicism under the most appalling stress and strain of her family’s ongoing nightmare – Derek is back home under 24/7 nursing care but is still effectively in a coma despite occasional hopeful glimmers of cognisant response – but honestly, people don’t know the half of it.

When Kate told me what her daily routine is now like, it exhausted me just listening to her. ‘I don’t know how you do it,’ I said.

‘What choice do I have?’ She replied. ‘Derek is the love of my life.’

Then, being Kate, she turned the subject back to me and my Covid experience. ‘Anyway, how are YOU getting on?’

‘Oh, my situation’s far worse,’ I laughed. ‘I can’t even taste my Chateau Batailley!’

Kate roared. ‘Oh my God!!! I know how awful that must be for you…’

‘You know, Kate,’ I replied, more seriously, ‘I’ve been thinking about you guys so much in the past week. I’ve felt pretty awful with Covid but the vaccine may well have saved my life. Derek never had the chance to take one. That just seems so desperately unfair.’

‘It is,’ she agreed, ‘but I just hope everyone who can take it, does. I wouldn’t wish what we’re going through on anyone.’

We find it extremely hard to believe this conversation ever took place as Piers described, the alleged scenario has been used to emotionally manipulate the reader, it’s just more propaganda.

By Wednesday July 21st, Piers Morgan claims that he was “still flat-lined in bed” with Covid-19. He notes that it has only been 1 week since he became infected. UK law states that if you have symptoms of Covid-19 you must isolate at home for a minimum of 10 days.

By Friday July 23rd, which would have been the final full day of isolation Piers Morgan would have been required to fulfil at home under UK law, Piers claims his doctor put him on some strong corticosteroids to jolt him out of his fatigues slump and “potentially help prevent long Covid creeping in”. He also writes that his still coughing and spluttering at this point.

But on the Friday July 23rd, Piers Morgan posted a picture to his Instagram account of a cooked breakfast he had received in bed with the caption – “You can’t beat a hearty country breakfast… made by your mother”.

Are we really to believe that Piers Morgan, who has been an extremely vocal mouthpiece for enforcing Government tyranny on the British public throughout this entire alleged pandemic, and lambasted the British public for wanting to celebrate Christmas with their families, then caught Covid-19 and invited his mother to visit whilst he was self-isolating at home with it?

There are two possibilities here. Either Piers Morgan has just broken the law by having his mother visit whilst he has Covid-19, or Piers Morgan has just been paid by the authorities to manipulate the nation into getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

We know which one we’d put our money on, what about you?

Like this: Like Loading...