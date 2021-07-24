Bill Gates is the primary funder of the MHRA & owns major shares in both Pfizer & BioNTech – Is there any wonder the MHRA authorised the jab for use in children?

An investigation has revealed that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are the primary funders of the UK’s Medicine & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, and that the Foundation also owns major shares in both Pfizer and BioNTech.

The Medicine & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) extended the emergency authorisation of the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA jab in the UK to allow it to be given to children between the ages of 12 – 15 on the 4th June 2021.

At the time, the Chief Executive of the MHRA, Dr June Raine said the MHRA had “carefully reviewed clinical trial data in children aged 12 to 15 years and have concluded that the Pfizer vaccine is safe and effective in this age group and that the benefits outweigh any risk”.

We are left wondering if Dr June Raine and the MHRA have even read the results of the extremely short and small study. If they have then they would have seen that 86% of children in the study suffered an adverse reaction ranging from mild to extremely serious.

Just 1,127 children took part of the trial, however only 1,097 children completed the trial, with 30 of them not participating after being given the first dose of the Pfizer jab. The results do not state why the 30 children did not go on to complete the trial.

The information is publicly available and contained within an FDA fact sheet which can be viewed here (see page 25, table 5 on-wards).

There was never any doubt that the MHRA would give emergency authorisation for the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to be used in children when you consider that a certain Mr Bill Gates owns shares in both Pfizer and BioNTech and is the primary funder of the MHRA.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought shares in Pfizer back in 2002, and back in September 2020 Bill Gates ensured the value of his shares went up by announcing to the mainstream media in a CNBC interview that he viewed the Pfizer jab as the leader in the Covid-19 vaccine race.

“The only vaccine that, if everything went perfectly, might seek the emergency use license by the end of October, would be Pfizer.”

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation also “coincidentally” bought $55 million worth of shares in BioNTech in September 2019, just before the alleged Covid-19 pandemic struck.

The MHRA received a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2017 to the tune of £980,000 for a “collaboration” with the foundation. However, a Freedom of Information request which the MHRA responded to in May 2021 revealed that the current level of grant funding received from the Gates Foundation amounts to $3 million and covers “a number of projects”.

Can we really trust the MHRA to remain impartial when its primary funder is the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, who also own shares in Pfizer and BioNTech? We don’t think so.

But it hasn’t just been down to the MHRA to decide whether or not children should be given the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. That decision ultimately falls to the Government, but they rely on the advice given by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

The JCVI is an independent group of experts who advise the Government health departments in the four UK nations on immunisations and the prevention of infectious disease. They consider vaccine safety, efficacy and look at the impact and cost effectiveness of immunisation strategies.

Unfortunately, the JCVI decided to issue the following advice on the use of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine in children on the 19th July 2021 –

‘From today, the JCVI is advising that children at increased risk of serious COVID-19 disease are offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

That includes children aged 12 to 15 with severe neurodisabilities, Down’s syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities.

The JCVI also recommends that children and young people aged 12 to 17 who live with an immunosuppressed person should be offered the vaccine. This is to indirectly protect their immunosuppressed household contacts, who are at higher risk of serious disease from COVID-19 and may not generate a full immune response to vaccination.’

But thankfully, a group of Doctors, Scientists, and Lawyers are preparing to take the MHRA to court to have the decision to give the Pfizer / BioNTech jab to children overturned.

The Covid-19 Assembly is a UK based, non-profit organisation working to end all Coronavirus related restrictions and to prevent them happening again. They have assembled a world class group of expert doctors and scientists including Dr Roger Hopkinson, Dr Robert Malone, Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Ros Jones and many others.

On behalf of many extremely concerned parents the Covid-19 Assembly is taking legal action to challenge the MHRA’s decision to approve the Pfizer / BioNtech vaccine for use in 12-15 year olds.

The group states that they have substantial evidence that clearly established that there is no legal, moral or medical justification for children to be given a Covid-19 vaccine. Arguing that there the “vaccine” is novel and comes with associated risks.

They also state that the Pfizer vaccine has not yet completed clinical trials to demonstrate efficacy beyond a few months, therefore there is no long term safety data to justify the MHRA’s approval.

A statement released by the Covid-19 Assembly said that they “strongly believe that it is unethical and unnecessary for this treatment to be widely used by under 18’s, and there are hundreds of senior doctors and scientists who agree with us, over 60 of whom put their names to an open letter to the MHRA weeks before the authorisation”.

“There have now been several reports of serious and fatal outcomes in under 18’s suspected to have been caused by the Pfizer vaccine in the US alone.

“By challenging the authorisation for use in 12-15 year-olds, our hope is to prevent any children suffering unnecessarily. If successful, we anticipate we will have saved the health and lives of many children and the heartbreak of their families.”

Bev Turner, a mainstream TV broadcaster, has repeatedly urged caution in the mainstream media over the use of the experimental Covid-19 vaccines, and is now a spokesperson for the Covid-19 assembly. She made the following video publicising the Covid-19 Assembly’s decision to take legal action against the MHRA’s decision to give emergency authorisation for the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to be given to children.

