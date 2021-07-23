Health Ministry of Israel confirms the Pfizer Vaccine is useless at preventing transmission of the Covid-19 Virus

The effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 has dropped to 39 percent in Israel, the country’s Ministry of Health said on Thursday, 22nd July 2021.
The Pfizer vaccine is also only 41 per cent effective in preventing symptomatic Covid, the studies showed. Previously, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was well over 90 percent effective against infection.
The new figure refers to the period between June 20 and July 17, the ministry said, adding that the ongoing decline was observed along with the spread of the Delta Covid-19 variant in Israel.
The latest effectiveness rate is significantly lower than that of 64 percent measured between June 6 and July 3, and 94.3 percent measured between May 2 and June 5.
Since the start of the vaccination campaign in Israel on Dec. 20, 2020, over 5.75 million people in Israel, or 61.6 percent of the population, have received the first dose of the vaccine, while 5.28 million have received the second dose.
The Israeli statistics also appeared to paint a picture of protection that gets weaker as months pass after vaccination, due to fading immunity. People vaccinated in January were said to have just 16 percent protection against infection now, while in those vaccinated in April, effectiveness was at 75 percent.
Doctors note that such figures may not only reflect time that has passed since vaccination, but also a bias according to which those who vaccinated early were often people with health conditions and who are more prone to infection, such as the elderly, the report said.
Reacting to the Israeli figures on Thursday, epidemiologist Nadav Davidovitch, a Ben-Gurion University professor and leader of Israel’s doctors’ union, told the newspaper, “What we see is that the vaccine is less effective in preventing transmission, but it’s easy to overlook that it’s still very effective in preventing hospitalisation and severe cases.”
Davidovitch added: “It’s still excellent, very good in preventing severe cases and death, but less so in preventing transmission. And this is why we can’t rely on vaccinations alone, but also need Green Passes, testing, masks, and the like.”
The UK Health’scare Ministers just said that people who have only had the Placebo in the vaccine trials will be considered fully vaccinated. Says it all, right there.
Is that hypocrisy?
Do you have a link for this? I can find no record of this being said.
So if it is so bad at preventing transmission over 60% of the time that means that a “vaccine passport” achieves nothing to prevent infection of others and indeed could make people less carefull so make sure even more people are infected than might otherwise be the case. We also know that people with natural immunity do not get or pass the virus on as much as those who took the clot shots so if anything anyone holding a “vaccine passport” should not be getting access to public places.
But of course this is all divide and rule. If you want to take a clot shot that’s fine by me and you should be free to do whatever you want so long as you stay away from other people for at least two weeks after getting the shots due to the shedding issue and I and people like me should be free to go anywhere any time.