Bill Gates and George Soros Are Teaming Up to Launch a New Org to Bring More Covid Vaccines to Third World Countries

The pair have invested $41 million into the venture which seeks to supply the third world with more Covid jabs.

One of the key objectives of every government pushing the Covid-19 vaccine agenda – which aims to get every human being on the planet vaccinated – is getting the jabs to third-world countries.

Big pharma is working day and night to produce vaccines, which cost billions just to create millions of doses that are shipped off to the first world countries. However, developing countries don’t have that sort of capital lying around, meaning that the globalist elites have taken it upon themselves to supply these countries with the experimental gene therapy themselves.

Two of the most powerful globalists, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and mega-leftist billionaire George Soros who has ties to the likes of Antifa, are coming to the rescue. The pair are launching a new venture which combines a George Soros group with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and seeks to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release that was published quietly on the Open Societies website, the Soros Economic Development Fund (SEDF) and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are launching Global Access Health (GAH), described as “a social enterprise that will seek to expand access to affordable state-of-the-art medical technology through decentralised research, development, and manufacturing in and for the Global South (developing countries).

“The group has financed the acquisition of Mologic Ltd, a world-leading innovator in the development of lateral flow and rapid diagnostic technologies including tests that can help combat tropical diseases such as dengue, bilharzia, and river blindness, as well as for COVID-19.”

Initial seed money for the project is only $41 million (£30 million). Considering that Gates’ and Soros’ wealth combined is over $300 billion (£218 billion), the initial cost seems paltry.

The release continues: “The COVID-19 pandemic has painfully demonstrated the fundamental inequities in global public health, and in particular the crucial importance of access in low- and middle-income countries to low-price, high-quality life-saving diagnostic tools.

“In this unique transaction, philanthropic funds and investors are working together with a skilled and visionary management team in a truly innovative way to address at least one part of that failure by enabling a cutting edge commercial business to focus all its resources on solving one of the world’s most pressing public health issues.”

Whilst these elites state that they are ‘philanthropists’ doing this for free. After all, the pair didn’t amass their fortunes for ‘free’, so why would they do the same now? For the elites to act philanthropic, they would only do so if they see themselves getting something in return – in this case, it’s control. Just think about the repetitive lockdowns, freedoms that have been stolen away through Covid restrictions, and now the vaccines which threaten to create a two-tier society through the introduction of jab passports.

Just ask yourself why the vaccines are being pushed by every Western power, why there is so much propaganda surrounding the jab, so much publicity – then ask yourself why the same powers are censoring those that speak against the vaccines and promote alternate effective treatments.

Here comes the experimental part and why Gates and Soros are directing this ‘humanitarian effort’ to the poorer third-world and not the more affluent West.

“Testing, or diagnostics, are vital for everyday public health needs, to enable doctors and medical professionals to provide patients with proper treatment as early as possible,” said Roxana Bonnell, a public health expert at the Open Society Foundations, according to the press release.

“As we have seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, access to testing is absolutely essential when it comes to containing the spread of contagious disease—an issue that ultimately affects us all.”

Testing means collecting data, and more data means more opportunities to exploit the masses and make a profit. Like we said, nothing is ever ‘free.’

Furthermore, more testing means more ‘cases’ of Covid, which only further fuels the fear, creating more demand for vaccines. Whilst this venture had a ‘small’ investment of $41 million, the money will go a long way towards reaching the elites’ despicable goals.

Don’t judge the financial size of this collaboration, just consider what is happening behind the scenes and get ready for the next step of the agenda.

