“It’s time to deal with the unvaxxed and send in the army to pin them down and vaccinate them”

Categories: Breaking News, Latest News, Opinion Pages
Support Us
We appreciate your support
Every month by paying your TV license you donate £13.33 to the BBC who broadcast government propaganda and lies. Why not support 'The Daily Expose' in their mission to report the facts that the mainstream refuse to instead?
£13.33
They would have been right at home in 1930/40s Germany. Probably applying for jobs at concecentration camps
This bloke needs a psychological analysis and putting into a mental institution for the insane. Or…
He needs to go and live in China or North Korea where his mental state will be matched by those around him.
Looks like a plant to me.
He looks like “A Froot Loop” Doesn’t he?
Everyone will get Coronavirus, irrespective of if they have had their 2 shots or not and if they leave the Coronavirus in their head, untreated, (re my salt water cure on Twitter RichardNoakes19 the one on the Secular Heretic post) it will become Covid 10 to 14 days later, but you won’t know that, until a further 10 days or so has passed by, when you suddenly find you can’t breathe freely anymore and that is when the Covid has changed to Acute Pneumonia and enveloped your lungs, so that you can’t get oxygen in and you need a ventilator, but you will probably die anyway – the purpose of your 2 shots is to stop that Acute Pneumonia from occurring and nothing else and you are going to bet your life on those mRNA test vaccines from doing that and keeping you safe – sooner you than me!!
Very interesting reading, with noted Vaccine side effects and why?
Covid & Vaccine = Bio-Weapons https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf Print Out & READ 3 Pages!! This from an MD Medical Biologist – not a regular doctor.
https://americasfrontlinedoctors.org/press_releases/aflds-files-lawsuit-seeking-immediate-injunctive-relief-revoking-the-emergency-use-of-covid-19-vaccines-based-on-disturbing-new-mortality-data/
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/05/28/how-covid-vaccines-can-cause-blood-clots.aspx?v=1626833124
https://www.cabaltimes.com/2021/07/17/hoffe/ (latest update)
Over 3.5 billion of the world’s 7.5 billion now vaccinated, this thing has a life of its own and can’t be stopped now the unvaccinated will survive what the vaccinated won’t, it seems to me and not what I wanted for mankind – ever.
I look forward to them knocking on my door so I can introduce them to my friend Purdey and bull shit vaccine detecting dogs.
Probably suffers from brain damage because he has waxxed his bald head too much, and is vaxxed and now vexxed. Feel sorry for him.
Who are you talking about?🙂
Give the arsehole multiple booster shots!
I’d prefer to post only relevant info rather than some oddball nutter. Unless of course we know his address so we can send the police or army in to pin him down and show him the overwhelming evidence that he is so wrong
This is a hate crime. Somebody call the police! This guy is a raving loony. What’s next, forcing pub drinkers, smokers, clinically obese and people with STDs to be forcibly restrained because in his loony mind they are wasters on the NHS.