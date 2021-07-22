Infertility & Birth Defects – UK Government release 25th report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines

The UK Government / MHRA have released the 25th update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines which has seen more reports of birth defects, blindness, stroke, brain damage, paralysis, and death in the 7 days since the previous update.

The latest reports covers adverse reactions allegedly reported up to the 14th July 2021, however it is possible there may be a lag due to the excessive amount of reactions being reported. As of the same data 46 million people had allegedly received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. The cumulative total of adverse reactions to all Covid-19 vaccine reported to the MHRA as of the 14th July stands at 1,082,942. This means that for every 43 people vaccinated an adverse reaction is suffered.

Many people will assume that the vast majority of these adverse reactions are a sore arm, or fatigue. Unfortunately they are wrong and they include the following…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

8,332 blood disorders have been reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer mNRA vaccine. These include 153 reports of thrombocytopenia, a condition in which the person has low levels of blood platelets. The same condition that has been proven to be caused by the AstraZeneca jab alongside blood clots.

Even though 15 million more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered, there have not been as many blood disorders reported to the MHRA resulting from its administration, with 7,154 reports being made. However there have been several times the amount of cases of thrombocytopenia reported, standing at 843.

There have been 3,759 cardiac disorders reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine. These include 112 reports of myocarditis resulting in 1 death, 103 reports of pericarditis resulting in 1 death, and 80 reports of cardiac arrest resulting in 31 deaths.

Both myocarditis and pericarditis have quietly been added to the warning label of both the Pfizer and Moderna jabs by the MHRA due to an unusual amount of young men suffering the condition shortly after having their second dose. Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the lining around the heart. Both conditions are serious due to the fact you only have one heart.

The AstraZeneca jab has had 8,682 reports of cardiac disorders made against it, these include 155 reports of cardiac arrest resulting in 33 deaths.

The most concerning disorder to have occurred due to the Covid-19 vaccines, is one that had evaded us until last week – Congenital disorders.

A congenital disorder is a medical condition that is present at or before birth. These conditions, also referred to as birth defects, can be acquired during the foetal stage of development or from the genetic makeup of the parents.

There have been 45 birth defects reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine, 77 birth defects reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine, and 2 birth defects reported as adverse reactions to the Moderna vaccine.

Birth defects which include heart disease, cerebral palsy, foetal malformation, and congenital cystic lung –

As well as extreme pain disorder, limb reduction defect, cystic fibrosis, and Young’s syndrome.

160 cases of people losing the ability to hear ever again have been reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine so far.

Whilst 335 cases of people losing the ability to ever hear gain have been reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

But as if losing the ability to hear wasn’t bad enough there have also been reports of losing the ability to see ever again. 76 reports of blindness have been made to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab.

Whilst 261 reports of blindness have been reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab.

Several different types of stroke due to haemorrhage and blood clots have been reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab. These include 34 reports of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 7 deaths, 31 reports if ischaemic stroke resulting in 1 death, and 289 reports of cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 12 deaths.

The AstraZeneca jab vastly outperforms the Pfizer jab in this department though. There have been 156 reports of cerebral haemorrhage resulting in 43 deaths, 52 reports of haemorrhage intracranial resulting in 12 deaths, 128 reports of ischaemic cerebral infarction resulting in 6 deaths, and a shocking 1,070 reports of cerebrovascular accidents resulting in 40 deaths.

The next reaction has been reported all over social media where vast amounts of women have stated they suffered menstruation issues after having a Covid-19 vaccine. The MHRA have also stated they are now investigating it, this is because they have received 840 reports of menstrual disorders, 1,427 reports of menstruation irregularities, 1,349 reports of dysmenorrhoea (painful periods), 2,332 reports of delayed menstruation, and 738 reports of vaginal haemorrhage. All as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.

There have also been 954 reports of dysmenorrhoea, 1,094 reports of menstrual disorders, 1,459 of menstrual irregularities, 2,359 reports of delayed menstruation, 1,054 reports of vaginal haemorrhage, and 3,478 reports of heavy menstrual bleeding made to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine.

In all there have been 256,005 adverse reactions resulting in 460 deaths due to the Pfizer vaccine reported to the MHRA as of the 14th July 2021.

Whilst the AstraZeneca jab has resulted in 794,545 adverse reactions and 999 deaths, all reported to the MHRA as of the 14th July 2021.

The Moderna jab has so far resulted in 29,606 adverse reactions and 7 deaths being reported to the MHRA after 1.3 million doses were administered. There have also been 2,786 adverse reactions and 24 deaths reported to the MHRA where the brand of vaccine was not specified.

This means the total number of adverse reactions reported to all Covid-19 vaccines stands at 1,082,942 including 1,490 deaths.

None of the Covid-19 vaccines have completed trials as all other approved vaccines have. The Covid jabs are still in phase three trials which are not due to complete until 2023. In normal times the amount of reactions and deaths reported would usually be enough to pull any other vaccine from use around 15 times over. Unfortunately these are far from normal times.

The choice is yours whether or not you give in to the coercive tactics currently being used by the Government and Health authorities, but is the risk really worth it? We still have no idea what the long term effects will be.

