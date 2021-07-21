UK Government Considering Mandatory Covid Vaccine Passports for Workplaces

The UK government has suggested that vaccine passports should not only be required for clubs, pubs, and restaurants, but also for office workers when returning to the workplace.

This news comes as Boris Johnson recently announced that Brits will be required to show proof of vaccination to enter nightclubs from September.

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) indicated that the passport system should be used everywhere.

In a press release issued just days before Freedom Day, the DHSC stated that: “As many as 10.4 million people have now signed up the NHS App with over 6 million new users since the COVID-19 vaccination service was added on 17th May.

“The app’s COVID-19 vaccine status service allows users easily to show their proof of vaccine, which will help people to travel abroad, start returning to workplaces, and attend largescale events as we cautiously proceed with the roadmap.”

However, the press release did not specify which workplaces might seek to use them, although government sources said that there had been no change in policy.

The documents appear to show that the recommendations look identical to previous Covid restrictions, with measures such as social distancing, mask-wearing, and plastic screens to be kept in place.

This news follows as Boris Johnson recently announced that the public will have to show proof of vaccination to enter nightclubs and attend large events from September, whilst encouraging hospitality venues to ask for proof of vaccination or test status via the NHS Covid Pass, from Freedom Day.

However, the government has stated that it will be up to landlords and venue management to determine whether vaccine passports will be necessary for entry. Despite this, government guidance has warned that if “sufficient measures are not taken to limit infection, the Government will consider mandating the NHS COVID Pass in certain venues at a later date.”

The NHS Covid Pass allows people to prove their Covid status, whether through a negative test, proof that they are fully vaccinated, or have Covid antibodies.

If fully implemented, Brits will have to prove that they are fully vaccinated to return to work, and the app will also be used to enforce all future booster shots required by big pharma and the government.

These tyrannical restrictions have already been introduced in France, whereby vaccine passports have been mandatory for French citizens to access “non-essential” services such as bars, restaurants, trains, shopping centres, and domestic flights.

President Macron also announced that healthcare workers must get the Covid-19 vaccine or face fines, sanctions, and losing their job.

In the UK, the government recently voted in favour of making the Covid jabs mandatory for care home staff, meaning that from October, those working in this industry must get the vaccine or face being suspended or being sacked.

The recent introduction of vaccine passports has sparked protests in France, and the UK, and other countries around the world. On Saturday 17th July, tens of thousands of protesters marched through the streets of France, protesting the introduction of mandatory vaccine passports.

On the 19th July Freedom Day, thousands of Brits gathered in London to protest the Covid restrictions and the announcement of domestic vaccine passports. Of course, the mainstream media failed to report on the protest, whilst online media outlets ridiculed those attending, labelling them as “conspiracy theorists.”

It is disturbing to see that the government are seeking to make vaccine passports mandatory to be able to work, yet it is unsurprising as we know that this was the plan from the start. The population are only awarded their freedoms when they comply, and now compliance is determined by proof of vaccination just to engage in activities outside of the house.

It seems like we are heading in a direction where those who don’t comply with this medical apartheid will be ostracised with no job prospects, no social life, and eventually no ability to enter shops or supermarkets.

When will this end?

