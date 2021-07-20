Are the Covid-19 Vaccines Affecting Fertility?

Menstrual disorders are being increasingly reported as side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, with women around the UK reporting issues ranging from heavier than usual periods, delayed periods, and unexpected vaginal bleeding.

Thousands of women have reported menstrual problems to the UK’s Yellow Card Scheme post-inoculation, sparking questions surrounding the effect of the jab on fertility.

The UK’s Yellow Card reporting system which catalogs reported adverse reactions to vaccines and medicines, including the Covid-19 vaccines, had received a total of 22,981 reports of menstrual disorders after all three Covid jabs up to the 7th July 2021. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is currently investigating the connection between the Covid shots and period problems; however, they have stated that there is no evidence that the jabs have an effect on fertility.

Despite this, it is worth questioning what impact the jabs are having on fertility considering that these jabs are causing side effects such as unexpected bleeding, heavier periods, and halting periods altogether.

It is worth noting that the UK government advise that pregnant women should only receive the Moderna and Pfizer Covid vaccines, and state on their website that if a pregnant woman has had a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, they should “consider the information in the COVID-19 vaccination and blood clotting leaflet.” Therefore, health authorities already recognise that there is a risk that AstraZeneca vaccine is likely to cause harm to pregnant women due to the high risk of blood clots associated with this brand of jab.

Whilst there have been 22,981 reports of menstrual disorders to the Yellow Card Scheme, we are likely not seeing the full picture. Just think of the period problems that many women are not reporting to the system, the potential that some women may not have established a link between their side effects and the vaccine.

Victoria Male, reproductive immunology leader at the Imperial College London, believes that the real number of women suffering period problems is higher than what is currently being reported. This is because many women are likely unaware of the Yellow Card Scheme’s existence, therefore would not report that they have had any adverse reactions to the jab.

Male said that “lots of people” have contacted her about experiencing late or unusually heavy periods after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

“This is very similar to the reports we are seeing in Yellow Card,” Male told Yahoo Life.

On Twitter, there are countless stories of menstrual issues being shared, one, in particular, stating that a nurse was advised to stop logging whether women with bleeding issues are fully vaccinated, stating that “they are burying evidence.”

My partner is a nurse treating large numbers of women with menstrual, clotting & bleeding issues. She adds vaxx status to their notes because they are all 💯 jabbed. She’s now been told by doctors to stop logging this. This is the NHS reality today.. they are burying evidence — Aldous Nous (@bravenew_orwell) July 17, 2021

If this is true, then it is criminal and terrifying to think that health experts who the British public is supposed to trust are being told to sweep side effects under the carpet in favour of promoting the vaccine.

Here are just some of the reports of period problems that are being shared online:

A friend in her 30’s has been in hospital for over two weeks – vaginal bleeding that won’t stop ! Nurse said it was down to having the jab ! Many women at my place of work reporting of hormonal problems with their menstrual cycle! — Debbie🌸 (@debbierdg) July 18, 2021

Sorry but I do have evidence, my friend who hasn't had a period in over 6 months spent several days unable to leave her home after starting with severe bleeding only hours after AZ jab! If that's not proof it's causing major problems then I don't know what else to say — miriam🇬🇧#thetruthwillout🌸 (@jaredspinkhair) July 18, 2021

A lady i know who runs an Indus estate in Kent put some info in the Womens toilet block about menstrual bleeding after the jab.. She has had 5 jabbed women approach her so far thanking her because they are having issues. — British Militia (@MilitiaBritish) July 18, 2021

Lots of my friends have reported this. None of them have reported it to the yellow card scheme, although I have told them they should be logging it. It's being swept under the carpet. — EowynArwen (@eowyn_arwen1) July 18, 2021

One user shared screenshots of blood clots that women are passing on their period (warning: the images below are fairly graphic):

Sent by women who had the jabs. Does that look normal? No. pic.twitter.com/d7g2K9d1zB — Watchm@n82 (@Watchmn821) July 18, 2021

Health authorities such as the Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (RCOG) and the Royal College of Midwives (RCOM) have stated that: “There is no evidence to suggest that Covid-19 vaccines will affect fertility.” However, it is worth noting that there is no evidence to suggest that the Covid jabs DO NOT affect fertility.

A bio-distribution study on the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine conducted in Japan titled “Pfizer Confidential“, whereby luciferase enzymes and radioisotopes markers are used to accurately track the distribution of Pfizer’s mRNA Lipid NanoParticles (LNPs) across the body, exposed the lie that “mRNA vaccine shots stay in the arm and don’t circulate nanoparticles around the body.”

The first section, labeled “SARS-CoV-2 mRNA Vaccine (BNT162, PF-07302048), 2.6.4 Summary of pharmacokinetic study”, found that mRNA LNPs are distributed across the body, reaching the brain, spleen, heart, and even the ovaries and testes, which raises huge questions about fertility in those receiving the vaccine.

The following table shows the mass of LNPs (in micrograms) found in each organ following mRNA vaccination. Have you noticed that the LNPs significantly attack the adrenals?

In an interview with the On Point podcast, a pro-vaccine doctor named Dr Byram W. Bridle, PhD. spoke out about the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccines and spike protein distribution around the body. Dr Bridle said: “The spike protein, on its own, is almost entirely responsible for the damage to the cardiovascular system.

“We have known for a long time that the spike protein is a pathogenic protein. It is a toxin. It can cause damage in our body if it gets into circulation.”

“When in circulation, the spike protein can bind to the receptors that are on our platelets and the cells that line our blood vessels. When that happens, it can do one of two things. It can either cause platelets to clump and that can lead to clotting. That’s exactly why we’ve been seeing clotting disorders associated with these vaccines.

“It can also lead to bleeding. And of course, the heart’s involved, it’s a key part of the cardiovascular system. That’s why we’re seeing heart problems. The protein, it can also cross the blood-brain barrier and cause neurological damage. That’s why also in the fatal cases of blood clots, many times it’s seen in the brain.

“In short, the conclusion is we made a big mistake.”

Considering that the vaccines cause damage to the cardiovascular system, as we have seen with the countless reports of blood clotting disorders – up to 30th June 2021, there have been 399 reports of blood clots following the AstraZeneca vaccine alone – just think of the damage that the jabs could be causing to the reproductive system, not just in women, but men, too.

A urologist in Florida found that Covid-19 vaccines are potentially causing an alarming rise in infertility and prostate cancer in men. Dr Diego Rubinowicz discovered that those who have received the Covid jabs have “elevated Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels.”

High PSA levels are often associated with men who are suffering from prostate cancer and infertility.

Dr Rubinowicx said: “I have seen patients’ PSA to be falsely elevated for at least six weeks after getting the vaccines.

“I was seeing patients who were coming in with a history of having a stable PSA and all of a sudden the PSA has risen.”

The Doctor showed a CBS reporter one anonymous patient’s PSA levels, which remained stable at 0.4 and suddenly jumped to 3.4 after they were vaccinated. The levels then dropped to 1.5 a few weeks later, but that’s still more than double the original number.

High PSA levels are common in men who are suffering from prostate cancer or are infertile.

Again, there is no evidence to support the argument that Covid-19 vaccines affect fertility, however, there is no evidence to argue that the jabs DO NOT affect fertility. Considering that there is some evidence to show that LNPs accumulate in the reproductive system of men and women, and that vaccinated men have been found with high PSA levels – which are associated with infertile men – we can only join the dots together and suggest that the clues are there to indicate that these vaccines are potentially having an impact on fertility.

We also cannot ignore the thousands of Yellow Card reports from women regarding menstrual disorders post-inoculation and the likely thousands of period issues that are not reported to the system. When women speak out about period problems being linked to the vaccine, health authorities and online mobs are quick to jump to the “medical misinformation” argument, that anything that suggests the vaccine is responsible is dangerous “fake news” or “misinformation” that should be ignored and removed from the internet.

However, one could argue that “medical misinformation” in the context of the Covid pandemic has adopted a completely new meaning. The “fact checks” and scrubbing of “medical misinformation” is not based on logic, it is based on suiting the agenda of those in power: Anything that does not promote getting the whole of the population vaccinated must be censored and ridiculed. This isn’t about facts, it’s about pushing and promoting set propaganda. It’s about control.

Health authorities should investigate whether the Covid-19 vaccines have any impact on fertility: There are currently no studies or research to support the argument either way. Failing to do so and repeatedly stating that “the vaccines are completely safe” isn’t good enough.

