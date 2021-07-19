Breaking News

Spanish Researchers Find Covid-19 Vaccines Contain TOXIC Levels of Graphene Oxide

By on ( 1 Comment )

Researchers from Spain have found that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines contain the toxic substance graphene oxide.

What are the side effects of the Pfizer vaccine?
Image source: Open Access Government
The researchers from the University of Almeria found that the Pfizer vaccine contained toxic levels of graphene oxide, which can cause lung cancer, pneumonia, and blood clots.

A team of researchers from the University of Almeria’s Department of Engineering published a report titled “Graphene Oxide Detection in Aqueous Suspension: Observational Study in Optical and Electron Microscopy.”

The researchers used spectroscopy and electron microscope analysis to assess the contents of the Covid vaccine vials.

Inside, they found “enormous doses” of this nanoparticle – each dose of the Pfizer vaccine they examined contained around 747 nanograms of graphene oxide. This meant that more than 99 percent of the Pfizer vaccine was made up entirely of graphene oxide.

The Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) fact sheet states that the Pfizer jab contains the following ingredients: mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3- phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose.

However, the fact sheet failed to mention that the jab contains the toxic compound graphene oxide.

Graphene oxide, which is a material formed from graphite, is known to cause dose-dependent toxicity. The compound can cause liver and kidney damage, spur on the formation of granulomas in the lungs, decrease cell viability, and trigger cell apoptosis or pre-programmed cell death.

The substance can also cause blood clots as it coagulates the blood, and also alters the immune system by disrupting the oxidative balance in the body’s glutathione reserves.

Additionally, animal studies have shown that injection of graphene oxide in the body deposits the toxic substance in the lungs, liver, spleen, and kidneys. It is also reportedly incredibly difficult for the body to rid itself of the material.

Graphene oxide has also been shown to produce pulmonary fibrosis, which can cause lung cancer and pneumonia.

Researchers began studying the vaccines after the emergence of the magnetic injection site phenomenon, of which there are millions of videos from around the world of inoculated people filming metallic objects or magnets sticking to their jab site.

Ricardo Delgado, one of the researchers, said: “Once we conducted that basic epidemiological study, we started to wonder what materials or nanomaterials can cause magnetism in the body. And not only magnetism, but that could act as energy capacitors because I have also measured in a multimeter an important charge.”

Ricardo said that the team also discovered that the magnetism moves towards the head, and that a potential difference is measured with a multimeter, that the person becomes a superconductor – i.e. emits and receives signals.

Once researchers established that certain materials can cause these alterations in the body, they began discussing graphene as a potential culprit, as graphene oxide “had all the characteristics that magnetised people expressed after inoculation.”

Ricardo told Jose Javier Esparza on the Spanish political talk show, El Gato al Agua: “What we found was that the main component is precisely graphene oxide and in a very small amount of something else. But above all, it is graphene oxide.

“Given that all the people who are inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, which was the one we sent for analysis as well as Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen, Sinovac, and all types of vaccines acquire magnetic properties, we suspect with many indications that they all contain more or less doses of graphene oxide.”

According to the researchers, they not only discovered graphene oxide in the vaccines but also significant amounts of the material in swabs used in polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests – tests that are supposedly able to accurately detect Covid-19.

The team also found the toxic material in face masks. Interestingly, in April 2021, the Canadian government urged the public not to wear masks containing graphene due to the possibility that inhaling these nanoparticles “may pose health risks.”

Of course, none of this research will ever be covered by the mainstream media and will instead be touted as a “conspiracy theory.” What is increasingly disturbing is that the media and government will only continue to preach the benefits of the vaccine, whilst ignoring the list of risks and dangers that only seems to grow longer with each passing day.

We urgently need your help!
Support for our Fundraiser has fallen
dramatically due to censorship by Big Tech
and Social Media. If you like what we do
then please help us to keep doing it
by supporting us today…

Please choose your preferred donation method

At least 55 Labour MPs, Councillors and Mayors have been arrested, charged, suspended, or placed under investigation in the past 6 months
Globally, democracy is in retreat. As reported in September 2020 and January …
The GMC will make the biggest mistake in its history if it takes on Dr Sam White – it will then have to defend the entire Covid-19 Fraud
I have, for almost 18 months now been asking Chris Whitty and …
Dr Vernon Coleman – “Everyone will know that the Covid-19 fraud is just that – the biggest fraud in history”
Dr Vernon says the pro-covid fraudsters may be about to make a …
5,522 people have died within 28 days of having a Covid-19 Vaccine in Scotland according to Public Health Scotland
Public Health Scotland have revealed that 5,522 people have died within twenty-eight …
Inventor of mRNA vaccines, Dr Robert Malone, told to hire security due to risk of being assassinated
Dr Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, has claimed he has been …
The Covid-19 Vaccines are NOT working, and the authorities know it because the data shows it – Just ask the fully vaccinated Health Secretary who now has Covid-19
The Covid-19 vaccines have been billed as the saviour of humanity from …
12,000 deaths recorded due to the Covid Vaccines in the USA alone
The U.S. CDC released more data today in their Vaccine Adverse Event …
“Illegal and Unconstitutional” – Ruling on Covid-19 Lockdowns by the High Court in Spain
Spain’s Constitutional Tribunal has judged that the first COVID-19 confinement in the country was …
2,431 women have reported the loss of their unborn baby due to having a Covid-19 vaccine their Doctor advised them to have
We recently revealed how the Centre for Disease Control in the USA …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Anonymous

Caveat emptor. And that’s their consumer protection. Sharpen the guillotines Heads will roll later rather than sooner, but they will roll. History ALWAYS repeats.

1
Reply