Spanish Researchers Find Covid-19 Vaccines Contain TOXIC Levels of Graphene Oxide

Researchers from Spain have found that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccines contain the toxic substance graphene oxide.

Image source: Open Access Government

The researchers from the University of Almeria found that the Pfizer vaccine contained toxic levels of graphene oxide, which can cause lung cancer, pneumonia, and blood clots.

A team of researchers from the University of Almeria’s Department of Engineering published a report titled “Graphene Oxide Detection in Aqueous Suspension: Observational Study in Optical and Electron Microscopy.”

The researchers used spectroscopy and electron microscope analysis to assess the contents of the Covid vaccine vials.

Inside, they found “enormous doses” of this nanoparticle – each dose of the Pfizer vaccine they examined contained around 747 nanograms of graphene oxide. This meant that more than 99 percent of the Pfizer vaccine was made up entirely of graphene oxide.

The Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) fact sheet states that the Pfizer jab contains the following ingredients: mRNA, lipids ((4-hydroxybutyl)azanediyl)bis(hexane-6,1-diyl)bis(2-hexyldecanoate), 2 [(polyethylene glycol)-2000]-N,N-ditetradecylacetamide, 1,2-Distearoyl-sn-glycero-3- phosphocholine, and cholesterol), potassium chloride, monobasic potassium phosphate, sodium chloride, dibasic sodium phosphate dihydrate, and sucrose.

However, the fact sheet failed to mention that the jab contains the toxic compound graphene oxide.

Graphene oxide, which is a material formed from graphite, is known to cause dose-dependent toxicity. The compound can cause liver and kidney damage, spur on the formation of granulomas in the lungs, decrease cell viability, and trigger cell apoptosis or pre-programmed cell death.

The substance can also cause blood clots as it coagulates the blood, and also alters the immune system by disrupting the oxidative balance in the body’s glutathione reserves.

Additionally, animal studies have shown that injection of graphene oxide in the body deposits the toxic substance in the lungs, liver, spleen, and kidneys. It is also reportedly incredibly difficult for the body to rid itself of the material.

Graphene oxide has also been shown to produce pulmonary fibrosis, which can cause lung cancer and pneumonia.

Researchers began studying the vaccines after the emergence of the magnetic injection site phenomenon, of which there are millions of videos from around the world of inoculated people filming metallic objects or magnets sticking to their jab site.

Ricardo Delgado, one of the researchers, said: “Once we conducted that basic epidemiological study, we started to wonder what materials or nanomaterials can cause magnetism in the body. And not only magnetism, but that could act as energy capacitors because I have also measured in a multimeter an important charge.”

Ricardo said that the team also discovered that the magnetism moves towards the head, and that a potential difference is measured with a multimeter, that the person becomes a superconductor – i.e. emits and receives signals.

Once researchers established that certain materials can cause these alterations in the body, they began discussing graphene as a potential culprit, as graphene oxide “had all the characteristics that magnetised people expressed after inoculation.”

Ricardo told Jose Javier Esparza on the Spanish political talk show, El Gato al Agua: “What we found was that the main component is precisely graphene oxide and in a very small amount of something else. But above all, it is graphene oxide.

“Given that all the people who are inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, which was the one we sent for analysis as well as Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen, Sinovac, and all types of vaccines acquire magnetic properties, we suspect with many indications that they all contain more or less doses of graphene oxide.”

According to the researchers, they not only discovered graphene oxide in the vaccines but also significant amounts of the material in swabs used in polymerase chain reaction and antigen tests – tests that are supposedly able to accurately detect Covid-19.

The team also found the toxic material in face masks. Interestingly, in April 2021, the Canadian government urged the public not to wear masks containing graphene due to the possibility that inhaling these nanoparticles “may pose health risks.”

Of course, none of this research will ever be covered by the mainstream media and will instead be touted as a “conspiracy theory.” What is increasingly disturbing is that the media and government will only continue to preach the benefits of the vaccine, whilst ignoring the list of risks and dangers that only seems to grow longer with each passing day.

