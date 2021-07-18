Inventor of mRNA vaccines, Dr Robert Malone, told to hire security due to risk of being assassinated

Dr Malone, the inventor of mRNA vaccines, has claimed he has been told to hire security due to the risk of being assassinated for speaking out on the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines.

Robert W Malone MD, was at the Salk Institute in 1987 and 1988. There, he pioneered in-vitro RNA transfection and also in-vivo RNA transfection in frog embryos, as well as mice. Malone’s research was then continued at Vical in 1989, where the first rat experiments were designed by him.

Dr. Malone carried on his research into mRNA vaccination during the 1990s, culminating in a mucosal patent that was issued in 2000. He also helped revolutiionise the field of cationic liposomes for the use in RNA vaccinations, work that was far ahead of its time.

However, Dr Malone does not agree with the roll-out of the current mRNA Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna and has been very outspoken about them over the past couple of months, instead advocating for the use of Ivermectin instead.

Malone says he has spent his whole career seeking to develop fundamental enabling vaccine technologies, developing vaccines, and designing and managing vaccine studies.

“Vaccines are my business. I am not an anti-vaxxer. I am a pro-truth, pro-safety, pro-bioethics vaccine developer. Vaccines save lives. They are often, but not always, our best hope for reducing the death and disease associated with many pathogens, and offer hope for treating cancer and other diseases.”

He also says that all of the current Covid vaccines on offer are gene therapy-based vaccines.



“Both of these types of vaccines employ technologies that involve transferring foreign genetic material into the cells of the person receiving the vaccine, and making those cells essentially become miniature vaccine antigen manufacturing factories – inside the body.



“Why does this matter? Because, from my point of view as the person who first came up with the idea to use “gene therapy” and “mRNA delivery” for vaccination, the “active drug substance” is not the gene therapy vector, it is the protein that is manufactured in your cells.

“So, from an FDA/regulatory point of view, these products need to be reviewed using the regulations applied to “gene therapy” products as well as those which apply to “vaccines”. These are NOT traditional vaccines. Therefore, the FDA should have insisted that the levels and duration of production of the spike protein should have been well characterised.”

It Is statements like this which have lead to Malone being told by an experienced journalist that he needs to hire security because he is at risk of being assassinated.

Writing on Twitter ON July 18th 2021, Malone said –

Then just forty-five minutes later Malone felt the need to state that he is not suicidal –

Big Pharma would certainly be better off if they could stop Dr Malone from making any more noise about their products. In early 2020 Moderna was worth $5 billion. Fast forward to July 2021 and it is now worth over $100 billion thanks to the emergency approval of its Covid-19 mRNA vaccine in the USA, United Kingdom, and Europe.

Like this: Like Loading...