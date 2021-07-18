Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “Everyone will know that the Covid-19 fraud is just that – the biggest fraud in history”

Dr Vernon says the pro-covid fraudsters may be about to make a mistake.

The mistake is likely to come from the General Medical Council – at the very heart of the British medical establishment, and that medical establishment may be about to put itself on trial.

