2,431 women have reported the loss of their unborn baby due to having a Covid-19 vaccine their Doctor advised them to have

We recently revealed how the Centre for Disease Control in the USA had manipulated the results of an extremely questionable real life study into the safety of giving the Covid-19 vaccines to pregnant women.

The CDC had presented the results of the study to show that just 12.6% of women had suffered a miscarriage after having the Covid-19 jab. However, when reading the small print, we could see that the real number of women who’d suffered a miscarriage was 82%.

Unfortunately, in the UK, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JVCI) had advised that all pregnant women should be offered the Covid-19 vaccine based on the results of this study.

But what’s more unfortunate is the consequences of that advice now being seen across the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe...

The latest data within the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the USA shows us that as of the 9th July 2021, 1,073 women have reported a miscarriage as an adverse reaction to one of the Covid-19 vaccines. However, it’s important to remember just 1 – 10% of adverse reactions are reported to VAERS, and there is a huge backlog of reports to the vast amount of adverse reactions being suffered by an unwitting public. So the data presented within the VAERS system doesn’t include every report that has been submitted up to the 9th July 2021, and reports made as far back as January are only just being added into the system.

How do we know only 1% of adverse reactions are reported? Because a 2011 report commissioned by the U.S Department of Health says so –

“Adverse events from drugs and vaccines are common, but under-reported. Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.“

So that means the real number of women who have lost their unborn child, out of the alleged 90,000 to have had one of the Covid vaccines in the USA, could be anywhere between 10,730 and 100,730.

It’s important to remember these are not just statistics, these are real people, and it has had a tragic outcome in their lives. Such as one women who states that everything was fine with her pregnancy until 4 hours after she had received a dose of the Pfizer mRNA Covid vaccine.

And another woman who had sort the advice of 2 obstetrician-gynaecologist; doctors who specialise in pregnancy. She asked them if she had have the Covid-19 jab and they were insistent that she did. Two days after having the Moderna mRNA jab she started to miscarry. Three days later the miscarriage was complete.

When the JCVI say that “no safety concerns have been identified” in the USA they’re lying. Surely the JCVI should be advising all pregnant women are offered the vaccine because clinical trials say that it is safe to do so? After all authorities in the UK keep reminding us that the Covid vaccines have been “through all the clinical trials and safety checks all other licensed medicines go through“. Except they haven’t.

None of the Covid vaccines are licensed, they have instead been given emergency use authorisation, which is only valid when there is a declared state of emergency, i.e lockdown restrictions. Why have they only been given emergency use authorisation? Because phase three clinical trials for all of the Covid jabs do not conclude until 2023. We provide a detailed fact check on the subject which you can read here.

Which means there are no studies to confirm that the Covid vaccines are safe for use in pregnant women, as confirmed by the UK Government when the Pfizer mRNA jab was given emergency use authorisation in December 2020. This is precisely what the UK Government said in its advice at the time –

Pregnancy

There are no or limited amount of data from the use of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2.

Animal reproductive toxicity studies have not been completed. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine

BNT162b2 is not recommended during pregnancy.

For women of childbearing age, pregnancy should be excluded before vaccination. In addition, women

of childbearing age should be advised to avoid pregnancy for at least 2 months after their second dose.

Breast-feeding

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 is excreted in human milk. A risk to

the newborns/infants cannot be excluded. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 should not be used

during breast-feeding.

Fertility

It is unknown whether COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 has an impact on fertility.’

This means that you are the trial / study if you choose to have an experimental Covid vaccine,

In the UK, as of the twenty-fourth weekly update on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, a total number of 183 women have reported the loss of their unborn child due to having the Pfizer mRNA vaccine as of the 7th July 2021.

However again the MHRA estimates only 1 – 10% of adverse reactions are reported to the Yellow Card scheme. So the number of women who have actually lost their baby after having the Pfizer jab could actually be anywhere between 1,830 – 18,300.

Another 147 (actually 1,470 – 14,700) women have also reported the loss of their unborn child after having the AstraZeneca viral vector vaccine.

The Moderna mRNA jab, of which just 1.1 million doses have been administered in the UK has also caused 11 (actually 110 – 1,100) women to suffer a miscarriage so far. However, as the roll out of this experimental jab ramps up we can expect to see similar numbers to those reported to have occurred due to the Pfizer jab due to them both being a similar experimental gene therapy.

Women in EU countries are also reporting the loss of their unborn children due to the Covid vaccines. As of the 17th July the Eudravigilance system shows that 401 women have reported the loss of their unborn child after having the Pfizer jab.

331 women have reported the loss of their unborn child after having the AstraZeneca jab, this includes 329 reports of spontaneous abortion and 3 reports of missed abortion.

277 women have reported the loss of their unborn child after having the Moderna jab, this includes 270 reports of spontaneous abortion and 7 reports of missed abortion.

And 8 women have reported the loss of their unborn child after having the Johnson and Johnson viral vector vaccine.

As you can see from the data we’ve just presented, none of the Covid vaccines are proving to be safe for use in pregnant women. A total of 2,431 reports of miscarriage due to the Covid-19 vaccines have been made across the UK, Europe, and the USA. This is an increase of 183% on the number that had been reported as of the 29th of May 2021.

But the other lingering question to be answered is ‘why would an expectant mother wish to risk taking one of the experimental Covid vaccines’?

Here’s some of the things the authorities demand you avoid when pregnant – smoked fish, soft cheese, wet paint, coffee, herbal tea, vitamin supplements, processed junk foods… the list is endless. Yet women are coming forward to take one of the experimental jabs.

The answer most likely lies in the fact these women are not properly informed. If the authorities are telling them it is safe to have it then it must be true, right? Well they’re wrong, because authorities are in fact telling them the opposite. At least they are in writing anyway, whether these women are actually given this information is another story, we’re doubtful that they are.

The Royal College of Midwives actually label the risk of Covid vaccinations for pregnant women in an information sheet they created back in January. They state the following –

The Covid vaccines have not been tested in pregnant women.

Insufficient evidence is available for pregnant women.

We do not know whether the vaccine works as well in pregnancy

(Daily Expose comment – they do not know because they are experimental)

(Daily Expose comment – they do not know because they are experimental) We do not know whether there are unique downsides in pregnancy.

If these women are being made aware of the above risks then this is on them just as much is it on the JCVI for changing its advice. What these women need to realise is that they are the guinea pigs, and by taking the Covid vaccine they are taking part in an experiment, an extremely dangerous and outrageous one at that.

It’s important pregnant women are able to read this article to make them aware of the facts and allow them to make a properly informed choice, so please share it widely.

