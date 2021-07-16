FDA Announces Covid-19 Vaccines Could Be Approved For Children as Young as 6 MONTHS OLD by Winter

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Thursday that Covid-19 vaccines could become available in the US for children under 12 by midwinter.

Currently, in the US, children as young as 12 are able to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

In March, both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech launched trails of their jabs for kids under 12, and results are expected in early autumn, then it will take FDA officials time to review the pharmaceutical companies’ applications.

During one of the Pfizer vaccine trials involving children, 86% of participants suffered an adverse reaction to the jab. Of the 1,127 children who received a first dose of the jab, 86% experienced an adverse reaction ranging from mild to serious, whilst 78.9% of the 1,097 who received a second dose experienced an adverse event.

Despite this, the FDA is hoping to approve vaccines for children as young as six months during the winter months. The regulatory agency is asking for four to six months of safety follow-up data for kids under age 12.

In a statement to NBC News, Pfizer said that it anticipates results on its clinical trials in kids ages 5 to 11 sometime in September, and then could apply for emergency use authorisation.

A Pfizer spokesperson said: “Data for kids 2 and under 5 could arrive soon after that,” adding that results on kids ages 6 months up to 2 years may not be released until October or November.

Dr Buddy Creech, a primary researcher for the Moderna KidCOVE clinical trials, which includes children as young as six months, predicted a rollout of pediatric data similar to Pfizer’s.

Dr Creech said: “I can’t imagine, except maybe for the 6- to 11-year-olds, that we’re going to have too much data before the late fall.”

He said that results on kids 5 years old and younger may take longer: “There is still a lot of work left to be done.”

Of course, “health experts” and the mainstream media cite the emergence of the Delta variant as one of the reasons the vaccines should be approved for children younger than 12. However, they seem to ignore the countless adverse reactions and deaths caused by these experimental jabs.

The latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) shows that 29.5% of all reported deaths in the US following administering Covid-19 vaccines over the last six months and 2 weeks have occurred in the last week.

Data released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) from their VAERS database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines, shows that between December 14th, 2020, and July 2nd, 2021, a total of 438,441 adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 9,048 deaths. This shows an increase of 2,063 compared to the previous week.

Yet big pharma and other health officials are seeking to make the vaccine available to children, a jab that has caused countless injuries and deaths to millions across the globe.

