Official Data shows TWICE as many people have died due to the Covid-19 Vaccines in 6 months than people who have died of Covid-19 in 15 months

We can officially confirm that the number of people who have died due to the Covid vaccines within the past 6 months is almost double the amount of people who have died of Covid-19 since March 2020.

We are able to confirm this thanks to data published by Public Health England Scotland, alongside the data published by the MHRA on the Yellow Card Report scheme. However, the true picture is likely much worse due to the vast amount of recorded deaths due to the jabs occurring in Scotland. This is because Public Health England refuses to the publish the same data.

According to data published by the NHS on deaths related to Covid-19 up to the 10th June 2021 there have been 87,253 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. However, of these just 3,591 died of Covid-19, whereas the remainder all had pre-existing conditions ranging from heart disease to dementia.

The 83,662 who died with pre-existing conditions may have only been added to the Covid death statistics because they received a positive test result for the SARS-CoV-2 virus within 28 days of their death. A test result that will have come about due to hospitals essentially mandating tests are carried out before treatment is offered, despite this being against the law.

The test used is the PCR test, which cannot detect infection and can find anything it wants to find if conducted at a high cycle rate, producing false positives, therefore it is not hard to see why tens of thousands of people who have died of other causes have been added to the Covid death statistics.

Using the figure of 3,591 people who have allegedly died of Covid-19 according to the NHS data, we can see that an average of 239.4 people have died per month since March 2020 through to June 2021.

This includes just 3,501 people over the age of 40, and a mere 90 people under the age of 40.

This really put things into perspective when you take the known figure of people who have died due to the Covid-19 vaccines. Since the 9th December 2020 through to the 30th June 2021 a total of 450 deaths have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA Covid-19 vaccine. An average of 75 per month.

Since the 5th January 2021 through to the 30th June 2021 a total of 960 recorded deaths have been reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. An average of 160 per month.

The Moderna mRNA vaccine has also had 6 reports of death made against it. The MHRA Yellow Card scheme has also received 24 reports of death where the brand of vaccine were not specified.

This means the total number of deaths reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as adverse reactions to all of the emergency approved Covid-19 vaccines in the past 6 months comes to a total of 1,440 up to the 30th June 2021. This is an average of 240 deaths occurring per month. This stat alone already outnumbers the average number of deaths per month of people who have died of Covid-19 by 0.6.

However, we also have data released by Public Health Scotland to work with.

A report released by PHS on the 23rd June 2021 has revealed that between the 8th December 2020 and the 11th June 2021 a total number of 5,522 people died within 28 days of having a dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the spreadsheet provided by Public Health Scotland which includes the quantity of deaths by type of vaccine and the date they occurred, 1,877 deaths have been due to the Pfizer jab, 3,643 deaths have been due to the AstraZeneca jab, and 2 deaths have been due to the Moderna jab.

This equates to an average of 920 deaths occurring every month due to the Covid-19 vaccines in Scotland alone. Outnumbering the average number of people who have died of Covid-19 in England by 680.6 per month.

Combining the total number of deaths reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 jabs, with the total number of deaths recorded within 28 days of having a Covid-19 jab in Scotland, we can see that on record there have been 6,962 deaths in the past 6 months due to the Covid-19 vaccines. This is almost double the number of people who have died of Covid-19 in England in the past 15 months.

This also means that based on the data available, 1,160 people are dying every month due to the Covid-19 vaccines on average. This outnumbers the average number of people who die of Covid-19 every month by 920.9.

Using the data on the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccines in Scotland we can also estimate what the likely number of deaths are due to the jabs in England. Adjusting to the size of the population we estimate the actual number of deaths due to the jabs in England in the past 6 months could be as high as 57,470.

“But Devi Sridhar said they are 100% safe”, we hear you cry. Well, we’re sorry to inform you she didn’t tell the truth.

The data for Scotland also reveals that the number of deaths due to the Covid-19 vaccines in 6 months are ten times greater than the number of people who have died of Covid-19 between March 2020 and January 2021. A freedom of information request made on the 30th January asked the Scottish Government to reveal the total number of people who had died of Covid-19 since March 2020.

To which the Scottish Goverment responded on the 11th March 2021 with –

“The answer to your question is 596 deaths involving COVID-19 has been registered where there was no pre-existing medical condition between March 2020 and January 2021 (including).”

Whichever way you look at it, the data shows that the Covid-19 vaccines are killing far more people than Covid-19 ever has. The problem you have now is that they want to vaccinate your children next.

