45-Year-Old Baltimore County Healthcare Worker Dies After Reaction to Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccine Dose

A 45-year-old John Hopkins Hospital healthcare worker died just a few days after she received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Robin Spring Saunders, 45, of Baltimore County, died unexpectedly after she received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Robin Spring Saunders had accepted a position with John Hopkins Hospital – she was a certified medic and was looking forward to working with autistic children at the hospital.

However, part of the hiring process included mandatory Covid jabs, which Robin unenthusiastically complied with.

On June 21, 2021, Robin announced on Facebook that she received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, stating that she only got the shot because her job required it. It is unclear what brand of vaccine she received.

Not long after Robin received the shot, her mother, Iona Sellers, posted on social media requesting prayers for Robin, stating: “Robin had a reaction from the covid shot.” According to Iona, Robin was not breathing and was on a ventilator in ICU.

Iona also mentioned that her daughter had only recovered the vaccine so that she could start her new job.

Tragically, due to heart issues and brain swelling from the reaction, Robin did not recover. Robin Spring Saunders died on June 27, 2021, leaving behind two children.

She was described by her family as a free-spirited person who enjoyed life and loved her family and friends dearly.

Robin’s funeral was held on July 5, 2021. It is heart-breaking to hear that another innocent person was injured and killed by the experimental Covid-19 vaccine, yet governments around the world work with the mainstream media to portray the jabs as “safe and effective.”

What is disturbing is that these jabs are now being made mandatory for health workers, legislation which has recently been introduced in countries around the world, including France, Greece, New Zealand, and now here in the UK.

On the 13th of June, the UK government voted in favour of making the Covid-19 vaccines compulsory for care home workers, where 319 MPs voted for the motion, whilst 246 MPs voted against the proposed legislation.

This amendment to the Coronavirus Regulations 2021 section of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 means that from October, all care home staff – unless medically exempt – must have received both doses of the Covid jab.

Those who fail to get the vaccine will face being suspended or losing their job altogether.

So far in the UK, the Covid vaccines have caused 1,037,376 adverse reactions ranging from mild to serious, and 1,440 deaths, since the beginning of the vaccine rollout in December 2020.

It is terrifying that this experimental vaccine is being made mandatory for care home staff, as we will likely see a rise in injuries and deaths from the jab.

Of course, these adverse reactions and deaths will continue to go ignored by the mainstream media, and it doesn’t seem too far-fetched to expect the government to make the jab mandatory for other industries, and potentially even the general public, in the near future.

