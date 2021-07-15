20-year-old Wayne State University pre-med Student Dies Suddenly After Second Covid-19 Vaccine

Breaking News

A young Wayne State University pre-med student has suddenly died after she received her second Covid-19 vaccine.

Hadley Huffman, 20, of Michigan, died suddenly after she received her second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Hadley Huffman, 20, of Michigan, tragically passed away on June 15, 2021, just days after she received her second jab, although it is not known what the brand of the vaccine was.

The young girl was described by friends and healthy, fit and active. She was very health conscious and was transferred from the University of Arizona to be enrolled in a pre-med program at Wayne State University in Michigan, sadly the bright future was stolen away as she was taken too soon.

Family and friends said that Hadley was a social butterfly with a magnetic personality, which lit up the room. She joined many causes, fought for equality, and made friends with people across the globe.

According to her obituary, Hadley started the Students Against Medical Racism Non-profit (SAMR) at Wayne State to bring attention to the injustices in medical access for bi-racial and people of colour (BIPOC).

Whilst it is unknown what the brand of vaccine Hadley was injected with, it is believed to have potentially been Pfizer due to its heavy presence in Michigan. Hadley received both doses of the Covid jab and hoped that things would soon get back to normal after she was fully vaccinated.

Hadley’s death is similar to that of 13-year-old Jacob Clynick who unexpectedly died three days after he received his second dose of the Pfizer jab at a Walgreens.

Jacob suddenly died in his sleep, was described as a healthy boy, and had no underlying health conditions.

It is heart-breaking to see another young person tragically killed by the experimental Covid vaccine, which will only go ignored by the mainstream media who work hard to encourage the masses to roll up their sleeve and get the jab.

Currently, in the UK, the Covid vaccines have caused 1,037,376 adverse reactions ranging from mild to severe, which led to 1,440 deaths. It is terrifying that these vaccines are injuring and killing people globally, all we have to ask is, when will this end?

