UK Government Quietly Voted In Favour of Mandatory Covid-19 Vaccines for Care Home Workers Behind Your Back

Yesterday, parliament voted in favour of making Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for care home staff across the UK.

Source: Joe.co.uk

319 MPs voted in favour of the motion whilst 246 voted against the proposed amendment to the Coronavirus Regulations 2021 section of the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

The new legislation is set to come into effect from October, meaning that all care home workers – unless medically exempt – will be required to get both doses of the Covid jabs or face losing their job or being suspended.

Those who voted for the motion include Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Sajid Javid, Matt Hancock, and none other than Dr Luke Evans.

If you remember from our articles regarding Midazolam, Dr Luke Evans told the House of Commons Health and Social Care Select Committee: “A good death needs three things: equipment, medication and the staff to administer it.”

This comment was made in reference to the purchase of midazolam and supplies of morphine, of which the NHS diverted 22,000 packs of midazolam intended for France, to the UK.

Midazolam is a drug that is commonly used during palliative care and is considered one of the four essential drugs needed for the promotion of quality of care in dying patients in the UK. It can cause serious or life-threatening breathing problems such as shallow, slowed, or temporarily stopped breathing that can potentially lead to permanent brain damage or even death.

Those who are prescribed midazolam must be monitored by a nurse or doctor to ensure that they are breathing properly.

Yet this drug has been used to treat those suffering from pneumonia and respiratory insufficiency allegedly due to Covid-19. It seems as though midazolam may have been used to prematurely end the lives of thousands of people, who were then simply labelled another Covid-19 death.

Of course, Matt Hancock voted in favour of mandatory jabs for care home workers; the same man who has encouraged the use of midazolam for Covid patients in care homes, fiddled around with the Covid stats, lied about the dangers of the vaccine, and was caught kissing his aide whilst telling the nation to social distance.

Here we have MPs in favour of forcing care home workers to submit to the vaccine or face unemployment, some of the same MPs – especially prime minister Boris Johnson – who previously said they would not make the vaccine mandatory in any way, and would not enforce domestic vaccine passports.

Those who voted in favour of mandatory vaccines are likely aware of the 1,037,376 adverse reactions ranging from mild to severe that have been reported to the UK’s Yellow Card system since December 2020 and are choosing to ignore it in favour of the vaccine agenda.

However, thankfully there were some MPs who did speak against the proposed legislation stating that it’s incredibly dangerous and only encourages discrimination against those who choose not to get the Covid vaccine.

Conservative MP, William Wragg, who voted against the motion, said: “A lady called me a week or so ago, and she was in tears on the phone. She has a condition that involves blood clots, and she associated the news about one or two of the vaccines with her condition.

“She is a care worker, and she was distraught. She now equates her illness and the vaccination—and the fact that she cannot get a GP appointment to discuss it, but that is a different matter—with losing her job.

“Is that what we are prepared to do to our fellow citizens as a Conservative Government? Absolute lunacy! We would expect this in a communist country, which partly explains why so many of our eastern European fellow citizens have the scepticism they do, knowing the nature of the state and how it can be perceived as being malevolent.

“This instrument is an abomination. It should be withdrawn, and the Government should stop treating this House with contempt.”

Another MP, Munira Wilson, who represents Twickenham, said that making vaccines mandatory for care home workers would only cause further division between the vaccinated and unvaccinated, stating that “coercion is not an effective way to overcome hesitancy.”

It is disturbing to see those in power stealthily rushing votes through parliament, which then fail to be covered by the mainstream media. This only means that the majority of the masses remain unaware or oblivious to the fact that our freedoms are being stolen away, and it is only a matter of time before the Covid vaccines are made mandatory for all UK citizens.

