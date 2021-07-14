Doctor Warns That Covid-19 Vaccine Will “Kill Most People” Through Heart Failure – 62% of Vaccinated Already Have Microscopic Blood Clots

Source: Based Underground

Dr Hoffe warns that the Covid-19 vaccines will kill most people through heart failure, which will become evident over the next few years.

The majority of those who get fully vaccinated with the Covid-19 jab will die within a few short years from heart failure, warns Dr Charles Hoffe, M.D, a medical practitioner from British Columbia, Canada.

In his latest update from July 6, Hoffe reported on the disturbing findings in his patients who took the vaccine. He said that the experimental mRNA vaccines are blocking thousands of tiny capillaries in the blood of those who are fully vaccinated.

As a result, he warned that those who have received the vaccine are at risk of dying from heart failure within just a few years.

Hoffe explained that the spike proteins injected – which are designed to be mass-produced in the bodies of the vaccinated – are responsible for the clotting, which is causing adverse reactions in no fewer than 60 percent of people who received the jab.

Dr Hoffe said: “We now know that only 25 percent of the ‘vaccine injected into a person’s arm actually stays in your arm. The other 75 percent is collected by your lymphatic system and literally fed into your circulation.”

He said that the “little packages of messenger RNA” are designed to be absorbed by your cells, but that the only place they can be absorbed is around your blood vessels, where they are then absorbed by the capillary networks.

The body then begins reading and manufacturing trillions of spike proteins, which are then recognised as foreign bodies, teaching your body to create antibodies in response.

However, this is where the problems start. With the coronavirus, the spike proteins become part of the viral capsule: It becomes part of the cell wall around the virus. But it is not in a virus, it’s actually in your cells, therefore becoming part of the cell wall of your vascular endothelium.

This means that the cells lining your blood vessels, which are supposed to be smooth to allow your blood to flow smoothly, now have little spikey bits sticking out.

Dr Hoffe said that it is inevitable that the vaccinated will develop blood clots because as the spike proteins embed themselves within capillary networks, blood platelets circulate around attempting to fix the problem by creating more clots.

“So, when the platelet comes through the capillary it suddenly hits all these COVID spikes and it becomes absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form to block that vessel.

“Therefore, these spike proteins can predictably cause blood clots. They are in your blood vessels (if mRNA ‘vaccinated’) so it is guaranteed.”

Dr Hoffe said that the cases of blood clots that the media report and claim are very rare are the “big” blood clots – the ones that cause strokes and are visible on CT and MRI scans.

“The clots I’m talking about are microscopic and too small to find on any scan. They can thus only be detected using the D-dimer test.”

A D-dimer test is a type of blood test that can rule out the presence of a serious blood clot. D-dimer is a part of a protein that is leftover in the blood after your body works to clot the blood when healing a cut. Doctors can use a D-dimer test to see if you have a blood clot as high levels of this protein part can indicate you have a major clot like deep vein thrombosis.

Dr Hoffe said that he has been performing D-dimer tests on his vaccinated patients and has disturbingly identified that 62 percent of them had microscopic blood clots.

“These people have no idea they are even having these microscopic blood clots. The most alarming part of this is that there are some parts of the body like the brain, spinal cord, heart, and lungs that cannot regenerate. When those tissues are damaged by blood clots, they are permanently damaged.”

As a result, these patients have ‘Reduced Effort Tolerance’ (RET), which means that they have shortness of breath. In his video, Dr Hoffe explained that this is because the blood vessels in their lungs are now clogged up. This forces the heart to work harder to keep up against a greater resistance to get blood through to the lungs

This is known as pulmonary artery hypertension – high blood pressure in the lungs because blood cannot effectively get through. Those who have this condition often die of heart failure within a few short years.

Dr Hoffe concluded with: “The shots are causing huge damage and the worst is yet to come.”

