Twitter suspends Daily Expose for quoting Dr Mike Yeadon

Twitter have suspended the main account of Daily Expose @DailyExposeGB for 7 days for quoting Dr Mike Yeadon.

We just lost 17000 followers for quoting a scientist, please can we get a retweet and a follow? — Daily Expose Media (@DailyExposeTeam) July 13, 2021

You can find us at our other account @DailyExposeTeam in the mean time.

We know this will have a detrimental effect on our Fundraising Campaign as it has every other time Twitter have censored us.

So if you like what we do please help us to keep doing it by supporting us today…

July Fundraising Campaign Progress 100 30 Please choose your preferred donation method

Like this: Like Loading...