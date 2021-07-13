30% of Deaths Reported to VAERS After Covid-19 Vaccines Occurred in ONE WEEK – 2,000 MORE Deaths

Source: WXOW

The latest VAERS report shows that there has been an additional 2,000 deaths in one week from the Covid-19 vaccines.

The latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows that 29.5% of all reported deaths in the US following administering Covid-19 vaccines over the last six months and 2 weeks have occurred in the last week.

Data released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) from their VAERS database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines, shows that between December 14th, 2020, and July 2nd, 2021, a total of 438,441 adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 9,048 deaths. This shows an increase of 2,063 compared to the previous week.

During the same time period, there were also 41,015 serious injuries as a result of the vaccines, and this figure was up 6,950 compared with the last week.

Every Friday, VAERS releases all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually around a week prior to the release date.

As of July 2nd, 328.9 million Covid-19 vaccines were administered in the US. This figure includes 182 million doses of Pfizer, 134 million Moderna doses, and 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccine.

The VAERS data shows that of the 9,048 deaths, 22% occurred within 48 hours of vaccination, 15% occurred within 24 hours, and 37% occurred in people who became unwell within 48 hours of being vaccinated.

Besides the 9,048 deaths, there were 7,463 reports of permanent disabilities, 56,915 emergency room visits, 26,754 hospitalisations, 239, birth defects, and 7,822 life-threatening injuries post-inoculation.

Disturbingly, the data from the 7th July shows that 13,385 adverse reactions were reported amongst 12- to 17-year-olds, including 801 recorded as serious, and 14 deaths. Two of the deaths were a result of suicide.

The latest death reported within this age group was a 13-year-old boy from Minnesota who died 17 days after he received a dose of the Pfizer vaccine (VAERS ID 1431289). The case report states that he was a healthy child who had no underlying health conditions – but had previous history of Covid – and his health declined just over two weeks after he received his Covid jab. The boy was rushed to hospital having suffered a cardiac arrest where it was discovered he had suffered a brain hemorrhage, and passed away a day after being hospitalised.

Overall, the total VAERS data from December 14th, 2020 to July 2nd, 2021, for all age groups shows that 22% of deaths were related to cardiac disorders, 50% of those who died were male, 45% were female and the remaining death reports did not specify the gender of the deceased.

Additionally, as of July 2nd, 2,678 pregnant women reported adverse events related to the Covid vaccines, including 994 reports of miscarriage or premature birth.

This table shows the number of adverse events to the Covid-19 vaccines reported by pregnant women, clearly showing the dangers of the jab.

There were 121,092 reports of anaphylaxis with 46% of cases attributed to the Pfizer vaccine, 46% to Moderna, and 7% to J&J.

Furthermore, there were 8,256 reports of blood clotting disorders. Of those reported 3,959 were attributed to the Pfizer vaccine, 2,699 were caused by the Moderna jab, and 1,552 to J&J.

Despite these terrifying figures, none of this will be reported in the mainstream media, as anything that tarnishes the reputation of the beloved vaccines would be labeled as “fake news.”

Of course, we will never know the true number of injuries and deaths as a result of the Covid vaccines as the CDC will decide what is allowed to be released to the public, plus many deaths will go unreported as they will be deemed as unrelated to the vaccine or will simply not be reported to VAERS.

The figures show that there are now 30% more deaths recorded in seven months since the launch of the Covid-19 vaccines in December 2020, than during the entire 31-year history of VAERS recording deaths following vaccines since it was established in 1990.

For example, from 1990 to November 2020 there were 6,154 deaths following all vaccines, whereas from December 2020 to July 2nd, 2021 there have been 9,048 deaths from Covid-19 shots alone.

Is this the start of an exponential increase in deaths from the Covid-19 vaccines?

