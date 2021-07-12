UK Research Group Concludes Covid-19 Vaccines are “Unsafe for Humans” due to Adverse Reactions

Source: Allen & Overy

In a letter to the MHRA, a UK team of doctors and scientists has concluded that the disturbing number of adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines means that they are “unsafe for humans.”

Since the Covid-19 vaccines were rolled out across the UK, there has been a disturbing trend with the number of adverse reactions being reported to the Yellow Card reporting system. The latest numbers show that there have been over 1,037,376 adverse reactions to the Covid vaccines ranging from mild to severe, and 1,4440 deaths, as of 30th June 2021.

To many, this shows that these experimental gene therapies, which have been labeled as vaccines are causing incredible harm and damage to the British public. Yet big pharma and the government are looking to roll out the vaccines for children in late summer or autumn…

Despite this, the UK government has encouraged the public to report “suspected side effects to medicines, vaccines or medical device and diagnostic adverse incidents used in coronavirus treatment to the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency to ensure safe and effective use.” Although, many of those who have reported having an adverse reaction to the vaccine have shared experiences where doctors or nurses have refused to report their side effects to Yellow Card.

However, a group of scientists and doctors from the Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy (EBMC), which is based in Bath, UK, has examined the data reported to Yellow Card and wrote to the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) with concerns about the disturbing number of injuries and deaths as a result of the Covid jabs.

In her letter to the MHRA, Dr Tess Lawrie, the Director of the EMBC, pointed out that between the 4th January and 26th May 2021 there were 1,253 deaths and 888,196 adverse reactions reported during this period. Whilst her team cannot directly correlate this with the vaccine, Lawrie and the EMBC have strong concerns regarding the safety of those receiving the Covid jab.

In an interview with TrialSiteNews.com, Lawrie said: “The total number of cases is concerning and each person that’s reported should be followed up on to ensure there are no further problems.

“The scope of morbidity is striking, evidencing a lot of incidents and what amounts to a large number of ill.”

Lawrie said that the Yellow Card reporting system is incredibly “opaque” and in no way transparent. For example, she stated that researchers aren’t able to cross-reference safety incidents by age, gender, or other data attributes, making it difficult to determine the full impact of the vaccines across all groups. However, she estimates that in the UK about 60%+ of all vaccines are AstraZeneca’s while the remainder Pfizer’s jab.

Throughout the letter, Lawrie examines the numbers of each reaction from blood clots, autoimmune reactions, to neurological damage, and concluding that “the MHRA now has more than enough evidence on the Yellow Card system to declare the Covid-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans.”

The letter concludes with an ominous warning: “Preparation should be made to scale up humanitarian efforts to assist those harmed by the COVID-19 vaccines and to anticipate and ameliorate medium to longer-term effects.

“As the mechanism for harms from the vaccines appears to be similar to COVID-19 itself, this includes engaging with numerous international doctors and scientists with expertise in successfully treating COVID-19.”

Finally, Lawrie states that there are “at least 3 urgent questions that need to be answered by the MHRA:

“How many people have died within 28 days of vaccination?

How many people have been hospitalised within 28 days of vaccination?

How many people have been disabled by the vaccination?”

Whilst groups such as the EBMC investigate the dangers of the Covid vaccine and seek to find answers, the UK government and media work hard to hide the countless injuries whilst encouraging the population to roll up their sleeve and submit to this cruel experiment.

