Surgeon who Operated on Teenage Italian Covid-19 Vaccine Victim: “I Have Never Seen Anything Like This”

Source: Il Piccolo

Camilla Canepa, 18, died just a week after she received her first dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

A surgeon who operated on a Covid-19 vaccine victim said he had “never seen a brain reduced in those conditions by such an extensive and severe thrombosis.”

Camillia Canepa, an 18-year-old girl from Italy, died a week after she received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, as she suffered from chronic platelet deficiency, a “familial autoimmune thrombocytopenia.”

Gianluigi Zona, director of the neurosurgical and neuro-traumatological clinic of the San Martino hospital told Il Piccolo of the experience, stating that: “All venous sinuses were blocked with thrombi, a scenario I have never seen in many years in this profession.

“Think of the venous sinus as the river in the middle of a valley where several streams converge. If a dam is built in the middle of the watercourse, the river swells, and the tributaries can no longer drain at this point, so the pressure rises upstream.

“I’m neither a virologist, nor an epidemiologist, nor a coroner, but given the image I saw in the girl’s head, it is clear that we are dealing with something that is not normal.”

The girl’s family told the media that “Camilla had no disease.” Last month, the prosecutors of Genoa, which coordinates the ongoing investigations, will instruct the Pavia coroner to perform an autopsy on the body of the girl.

On June 3rd, Camilla was transferred from the Lavagna hospital to the Polyclinic where she had undergone two CT scans. Camilla was discharged after the first scan, which failed to show the thrombosis which was in progress.

The young girl was then transferred after the second scan showed that her condition was rapidly deteriorating. The CT scans support the family’s claim that Camilla “had no disease” and that the vaccine is to blame for her death.

According to the family, Camilla began complaining of severe headaches just days after she received a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Canepa, who was from the town of Sestri Levante in Liguria, was given the jab during a vaccination “open day” for youths over 18.

Camilla’s case has raised concerns over the safety of the Covid-19 vaccines, especially amongst young people who were previously keen to get vaccinated to obtain a Green Pass or vaccine passport to enable them to travel and attend large-scale events.

Of course, cases such as Camilla’s will be ignored by the mainstream media and government who will only continue to perpetuate the lie that these “vaccines” are safe, whilst also encouraging the masses to receive both doses of the jab.

Like this: Like Loading...