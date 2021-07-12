Dr Hilary – Dangerous Lies and Big Pharma Ties

Dr Hilary Jones – where do we begin? Good Morning Britain’s resident Doctor has had a lot to say to the British people since the alleged Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Discussing non-essential travel on GMB just weeks ago, Dr Hilary said –

“It’s dangerous in the airport, it’s dangerous on the plane and it’s dangerous in the country you’re going to.”

“As a doctor, I have to ask the question, is a holiday really important and essential in a global pandemic? It really isn’t. It’s a luxury. It’s something that you can do without in order to preserve life.”

Here’s what Dr Hilary had to say just a few days later once the media cottoned on to the fact, he would be going on a cruise later this year –

“Later this year I am joining a domestic cruise in British waters which remains at sea throughout and does not call at any UK port let alone one abroad. It leaves from Southampton and returns there without stopping.”

He then reiterated that it is a work trip as he will be giving talks about his upcoming novel, titled Frontline, which is “dedicated to frontline personnel during the 1918 pandemic and NHS workers now. Pleasant work of course but still work and a nice break for me after a year without one.”

Dr Hilary left out the part where is hoping to make massive amounts of money by writing a book about a pandemic, during an alleged pandemic. But you probably worked that one out for yourself?

The medical “expert” was also seen on TV earlier educating viewers on how to perform CPR. He stated that because of the alleged Covid-19 virus it is very important to put a covering over the persons mouth before performing CPR, because of the “danger of droplets being expelled” as compressions are started… No, we’re not making it up.

Just days ago, Dr Hilary has this to say to viewers on the dangers of the Government removing the legal requirement to wear a face covering after the 19th of July –

“I think taking away all restrictions all in one fell swoop when we have rising cases, cases rising exponentially and very fast with a new variant is rather dangerous.

“Masks protect other people, not oneself. I feel sorry for people in retail on the other side of the till, in a supermarket or in a shop, I feel sorry for people who work on public transport if no one’s going to be wearing masks.

“It’s personal responsibility but we all know that there are people saying ‘You know what, I don’t believe this Covid-19 thing at all, I’m not going to be wearing a mask, why should I do that?’.”

Here’s Dr Hilary just a couple of days later at Wimbledon –

Why does Dr Hilary say one thing but do another? Just follow the money and you’ll see why.

Dr Hilary is listed as a company director of Medtate Ltd, a position he was appointed on the 29th March 2019.

The Company was founded in 2011 by its CEO Pete Tate, who was inspired by his grandfather’s natural remedies which were derived from Indian Ayurvedic medicine. Tate took this inspiration to create modern organic supplements which have been “scientifically and clinically proven to have exceptional benefits”.

At first glance you’d be forgiven for thinking Dr Hilary’s intentions are pretty noble when first visiting the Medtate website. Because they claim they are combining “scientific research with ancient herbal wisdom to develop life caring supplements.”

That is until you look further into the website and realise they have a Biotechnology division. The mRNA Covid-19 “vaccines” by both Pfizer and Moderna are biotechnology. You can probably see where this is leading?

Medtate state that they collaborate with several “blue chip organisations”. One of which is an organisation known as Givaudan. Who are the beneficial owners of Givaudan?

You guessed it – The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, closely followed by BlackRock Inc.

Now does it make sense as to why Dr Hilary has spouted infuriating nonsense on the TV day after day to a gullible and naïve viewing public?

Dr Hilary Jones is influenced and controlled by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Which is precisely why he is able to make infuriatingly false and misleading claims on British television, such as the ones he made on Good Morning Britain on the morning of the 12th July 2021.

Here’s how Dr Hilary’s conversation went with Lorraine…

Lorraine: How do you get the message out? And I know you’re trying really hard; Dr Amir is trying really hard. To the people that are still wary of it and think you know that this vaccine is somehow going to, you know “It’s a terrible thing and terrible danger”, and you know and all of that. It’s just really, you wanna tear your hair out.

Dr Hilary: You do and the vaccination rates in London are particularly low.

Lorraine: It’s terrible, I know.

Dr Hillary: …and that’s of concern. What I say to people is look: you know, of course it’s your choice, it’s your individual choice, it’s not compulsory, I’m not going to tie you down and do it. But I think, just remember that this vaccine is not new, it’s not new technology, it’s been around for some time, it was very successfully used against SARS and MERS.

Sorry, what? It’s not new technology? It was successfully used against SARS and MERS?

There has not been an approved vaccine for either SARS or MERS.

This is a quotation taken from a scientific study on ‘Two Different Antibody-Dependent Enhancement (ADE) Risks for SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies’ –

‘Development of vaccines to severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV), and other coronavirus has been difficult to create due to vaccine induced enhanced disease responses in animal models.’

This is a quotation taken from another scientific study on ‘Vaccines for SARS-CoV-2: Lessons from Other Coronavirus Strains’ –

‘Reasons for the lack of commercial and effective vaccines for SARS and MERS are varied. In the case of MERS, it is likely that the vaccine development was delayed because of the scarcity of suitable and cost-effective small animal models during pre-clinical experimentation. In addition, it is probable that a vaccine has not been delivered because of the low interest in investing in a vaccine for a disease that has produced relatively low and geographically centralized cases (compared with other more global and persistent infectious diseases such as influenza, HIV and tuberculosis). This last factor might have also contributed to the lack of a vaccine for SARS, in the sense that it was considered pointless to continue investing in a vaccine for a disease whose cases ceased to be reported in 2004.’

This last factor might have also contributed to the lack of a vaccine for SARS, in the sense that it was considered pointless to continue investing in a vaccine for a disease whose cases ceased to be reported in 2004.’

Just so we’re clear, every single one of the Covid-19 vaccines currently being rolled-out are new technology, never before authorised for use in humans (see why above – the animals died). They are also experimental because they are still in phase three trials until 2023. You are the experiment.

But Dr Hilary’s lies on national television didn’t end there…

Dr Hilary: …it’s something that we can absolutely understand how it works, it doesn’t affect the DNA of your cells, it can’t affect your fertility. It can only protect you: It’s a win, win, win, win, win. There’s nothing – there’s no downsides. Yeah, about 1 in 500,000 might develop a very rare complication, the link still hasn’t been proven yet, but 1 in 500,000 compared to quite a high risk of becoming ill. 1 million people already have suffered with long Covid and some of those people it will affect them all their lives.

Excuse me Dr Hilary, can you please explain why according to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme, as of the 30th June 2021 there have been 1,037,376 adverse reaction reported including 1,440 deaths if, according to you, just 1 in 500,000 suffer a severe reaction to the Covid vaccines?

Can you also explain why the MHRA state that according to the Yellow Card scheme 1 in every 142 people suffer an adverse reaction if, according to you, just 1 in 500,000 suffer a severe reaction to the Covid vaccines?

Can you also explain why the MHRA Yellow Card scheme shows that for every 74 jabs administered an adverse reaction is suffered if, according to you, just 1 in 500,000 suffer a severe reaction to the Covid vaccines?

Can you also explain why there have been 407% more deaths in 6 months due to the Covid-19 vaccines compared to the amount of deaths seen to all other vaccines in the past 11 years if, according to you, just 1 in 500,000 suffer a severe reaction to the Covid vaccines?

Can you explain why the MHRA Yellow Card scheme has seen a 5,400% increase in the number of miscarriages reported due to the Covid-19 vaccines if, according to you, they do not affect fertility?

Can you also explain why the AstraZeneca vaccine affects your DNA if, according to you, it doesn’t?

Lorraine: It’s awful, and some of them are kids as well.

Dr Hilary: And some of them are children.

This a lie.

Lorraine: …which is horrible.

Dr Hilary: So, the risk of the virus is far, far, far worse than the vaccination. So think about it again.

This is another lie. Public Health England data shows that the fully vaccinated have a 990% higher chance of death due to Covid-19 than those who are unvaccinated.

Lorraine: I think so, I think you’re right, and all of this thing about you know, the government are saying we’re going to rely on the common sense of the British people, well most people do have common sense. Some don’t though.

Dr Hilary: That’s right.

Lorraine: …Some really don’t and have to be protected from themselves.

Dr Hilary: They do, and they’re the ones – they don’t understand science, they won’t listen to reason, they get his idea in their heads and they stick with it, and then they read the conspiracy theorist rubbish on social media, and then they become completely obsessed with the fact that the government are trying to take over their brain. I mean it’s absurd. Absolutely absurd. Unfortunately, those people have a very strong voice.

“These people” have a strong voice, Dr Hilary, because they are telling the truth, as we have just proven. They aren’t paid by Big Pharma and Bill Gates to spout nonsense on the tv screen to boost their profits. They also don’t have shares in Biotech companies which require people to take their “medicines” in order to make a profit. And they aren’t writing books about pandemics in the middle of an alleged pandemic to make a profit.

You can watch Dr Hilary tell the above infuriating lies in a conversation with Lorraine in the video below. After watching please make sure to make a complaint to the General Medical Council against Dr Hilary for spouting misinformation and lies to the general public. Lets get him struck off.

Like this: Like Loading...