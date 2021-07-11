White House announces vaccine “strike forces” will go door-to-door, targeting unvaccinated in their homes, forcing Americans to take the Covid-19 vaccine

The White House has announced “strike forces” will be deployed across the USA to go door-to-door and target unvaccinated people in their homes.

The goal of the program; which has already been denounced by numerous state governors and U.S. senators, is to coerce people into taking the experimental Covid-19 vaccines.

The strike force programme was announced by Jen Psaki who said –

“Our work doesn’t stop there and we are going to continue to press to get 12-18-year olds vaccinated… that’s one of the reasons why we initiated these strike forces to go into communities…”

“Strike force” is a military term that refers to armed squads who intend to destroy their target. Deployed domestically, these militarised “strike forces” will consist of FEMA enforcers and armed federal agents.

It should come as no surprise that so many Americans are refusing to take the experimental Covid-19 vaccines when you consider the amount of deaths and adverse reactions that have been reported to VAERS.

VAERS is the primary US government-funded system for reporting adverse vaccine reactions.

Every Friday, VAERS makes public all vaccine injury reports received as of a specified date, usually about a week prior to the release date.

Data released on the 9th July 2021 shows that between Dec. 14, 2020 and July 2, 2021, a total of 438,441 total adverse events were reported to VAERS, including 9,048 deaths — an increase of 2,063 over the previous week. There were also 41,015 serious injuries reported during the same time period — up 6,950 compared with the previous week.

Like this: Like Loading...