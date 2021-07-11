The Covid-19 Vaccines are the most lethal medical products ever made and have been rolled out to 7 billion people whilst still in trials

Whenever a new drug is introduced there are always rules about how it is to be prescribed. Well, usually.

Some drugs must be taken with food, others need to be taken on an empty stomach. Some drugs must be taken in the morning, others at night. Some drugs are suitable only for adults, others are best avoided by the elderly or by pregnant women.

The rules about when drugs should be taken are put together after the various trials have been performed. Sometimes, the rules change as doctors watch how a drug affects different groups of people.

By Dr Vernon Coleman

For example, it was only after the terrible experience with pregnant women that it was found that thalidomide may be safe for some patients but unsuitable for women who are expecting a baby.

The rules are always devised by observation and experience and a doctor who ignores the prescribing rules can get into terrible trouble. He might lose his licence to practise and he might be sued.

I’ve been studying and writing about drugs since 1970 and I have never known an exception to these simple rules – until now.

The covid-19 experimental so-called vaccine is being treated quite differently to all other prescription drugs now available and ever made. It is now the most lethal medical product in history. And that means that it is also the most lethal man-made product of any kind. If the covid-19 jab were a car or a kettle it would have been withdrawn from sale a long time ago.

Here are just some of the ways in which the drug is getting unprecedented special and very dangerous treatment.

First, it is usual for drugs to be prescribed with caution to begin with. Drugs may be tried on specific groups of people. Trials usually continue for a few years before drugs are made widely available. However, the covid-19 experimental jabs are being rolled out to over seven billion people while the trial continues. Actually, in the past, no prescription drug would have been allowed on the market with the appalling early testing record of the covid-19 jabs.

Second, there is always debate and discussion about a new drug. Doctors are expected to offer judgements, observations and thoughts. The medical journals publish papers, letters and case histories. Today there is no discussion about the covid-19 jabs. Doctors who offer critical comments lose their licences and are reviled. The media, usually quick to highlight drug problems, attack doctors who try to draw attention to side effects or deaths. Information is suppressed. For example, the BBC boasts that it refuses to allow vaccine critics to express fears on its programmes – even if those fears are justified.

Third, no one worries about being sued because everyone has been given indemnity. Patients who are crippled may be able to claim a relatively small sum of compensation from their government but thanks to intervention from drug company investor Bill Gates, the drug company manufacturers cannot be sued. And it seems that doctors may also be immune from legal action in the civil courts. (Most have broken international law by prescribing experimental products without first making sure that they had received full, informed consent from those who’ve been jabbed.)

Fourth, those who had an unapproved vaccine (i.e. one which does not enable them to enter the United States or Europe) are being told that they can also have an approved vaccine (one which is approved and which will, therefore, allow them to travel more freely). I’ve seen absolutely no evidence showing that this is safe. There have been no satisfactory, conclusive tests or trials to see if doses of different vaccines are compatible or deadly.

Fifth, the drug companies say that the second dose of the vaccine should be given twelve weeks after the first dose. But many doctors are giving the second dose just four weeks after the first. There have been no tests to show that this is safe or effective. It has been reported that doctors do not get paid for giving the first jab until they have given the second jab. One doesn’t have to be cynical to wonder if the doctors might be rushing the second jab so that they get paid more speedily. Maybe doctors are worried that if they don’t get the second jab done quickly the vaccinated individual might not return to have it done – either because they have had bad side effects or because they are dead. As far as I know no doctors have yet given the second jab to dead people.

Sixth, it was originally said that the covid-19 jab should not be given to pregnant woman. This advice is now being ignored and the jab is being given to women who are or may be pregnant. There is no evidence to suggest – let alone show – that this is safe.

Seventh, the covid-19 jab is being given to terminally ill patients who have been marked as unsuitable for resuscitation. There really does not seem to be a lot of point in giving a jab which does nothing but perhaps allegedly slightly reduce the risk of serious illness to patients who are due to die shortly and who, it has been decided, should be labelled with DNR notices – Do Not Resuscitate notices.

Eighth, it is now widely known that the covid-19 jabs may cause blood problems including clotting. But I know the jabs are being given to patients who have a medical history of blood clotting.

Ninth, individuals are being given a first jab manufactured by one company and a second jab manufactured by another company. This is against all basic medical principles. There is as yet no evidence to show that this is safe in the long term but early tests reportedly show more side effects.

Tenth, in the autumn doctors are planning to give individuals a dose of the covid-19 jab together with a flu vaccine. There have been absolutely no tests done to see if this is safe.

So, that’s ten ways in which the giving of the covid-19 jab, or whatever you want to call it, is unscientific. This is deliberately unprofessional and wildly reckless. Those doctors who are involved in this massive, uncontrolled, global experiment should be struck off the medical register and put in jail for life. Instead they will be rewarded with huge amounts of money and praise.

No mainstream journalists dares question what is being done – even though there is clearly very little science to this experiment and what little science exists is being ignored. Their cowardice is unprecedented.

Those who accept the lies and the nonsenses are, like good Germans in World War II, accepting the lies and deceits because it’s easier, far more profitable, and far more comfortable than confronting the fraudsters with the simple truths I have just outlined.

Meanwhile, those of us who question this fraud and who question the complete lack of science behind what is happening are demonised and attacked.

The savage, cruel silencing and demonization of the medical truth-tellers is all the evidence we need that the alleged covid-19 pandemic is the greatest fraud in history. It has been inspired, maintained and promoted, without mercy, by the most evil people the world has ever seen. And the medical establishment must now include itself as part of the conspiracy of evil threatening our present and our future.

