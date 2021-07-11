Breaking News

Dr Vernon Coleman – “Doctors involved in this global Covid Vaccine experiment should be struck off and jailed for life”

By on ( Leave a comment )

Dr Vernon Coleman has said in his latest video that the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccines are unscientific, deliberately unprofessional and wildly reckless., insisting “Doctors involves in this global experiment should be struck off and put in jail for life.

You can watch Dr Vernon Coleman’s latest video below –

We urgently need your help!
Censorship has caused support for our
fundraising campaign to drop drastically.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred donation method

The Covid-19 Vaccines are the most lethal medical products ever made and have been rolled out to 7 billion people whilst still in trials
Whenever a new drug is introduced there are always rules about how …
Can Hypochondria dubbed Long Covid be cured by a monthly dose of experimental gene therapy dubbed a Covid-19 vaccine? A major British trial is about to find out if they can make Big Pharma even richer
The Daily Mail have released an article with the headline – ‘Can …
Crime of the Century – The suppression and censorship of Ivermectin to favour the experimental Covid-19 vaccines
While the list of crimes committed by authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic …
White House announces vaccine “strike forces” will go door-to-door, targeting unvaccinated in their homes, forcing Americans to take the Covid-19 vaccine
The White House has announced "strike forces" will be deployed across the …
Covid Passports will NOT be compulsory in pubs and restaurants – It’s a coercion tactic due to dwindling uptake as the only people left to vaccinate are those with common sense
Headlines in mainstream media on Saturday 10th July have suggested the Government …
The real pandemic – Covid-19 or Graphene Oxide? Poisonous Nano-Material found in Covid Vaccines and Face Masks
“The [European] Graphene Flagship projects seem to be in the process of …
What have they done? – UK Gov. release 23rd report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines
The UK Government and MHRA have released their 23rd report on adverse …
Official Government data shows a 5400% increase in number of women who’ve lost their baby as a result of having the Covid-19 Vaccine
Losing a new born is a heart breaking endeavour, as is the …
Fully vaccinated people have a 990% higher chance of death due to Covid-19 than people who are unvaccinated according to latest Public Health England data
Many members of the British public have been crying into their pillows …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments