What have they done? – UK Gov. release 23rd report on Adverse Reactions to the Covid-19 Vaccines

The UK Government and MHRA have released their 23rd report on adverse reactions to the Covid-19 “vaccines” reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme using data inputted from the 9th December 2020 up to the 30th June 2021, and evidence has emerged which proves Doctors and Nurses are refusing to log adverse reactions to the jabs into the system.

The current rate according to the UK Government and MHRA of people suffering an adverse reaction to one of the jabs stands at 1 in every 142 people. However it is estimated only 1 – 10% of people actually report an adverse reaction to the Yellow Card scheme so the rate is most likely significantly higher. (You can report an adverse reaction to the Covid vaccines here).

Well that estimation can now be confirmed thanks to personal testimony from people who responded to a tweet from employment law experts PJH Law who; after receiving reports, asked people to email information on intimidation in hospitals, and Yellow Card reports being filled out that vanish by the end of the day and are not logged with the MHRA.

These are just some of the responses received –

What we’re about to reveal from the data shown in the 23rd report is astounding, disturbing and extremely concerning when you consider just 1 – 10% of adverse reactions are reported because of the refusal of Doctors and Nurses to report adverse reactions to the scheme, people not knowing they can report the adverse reactions themselves, the difficulty in reporting the adverse reaction via the scheme, and people not even knowing the scheme exists; what we’re about to reveal from the data shown in the 23rd report is astounding, disturbing and extremely concerning.

This is what we found…

(We used the data shown in the UK Governments Analysis Print of the Pfizer vaccine {which you can find here} + Analysis Print of the Oxford Vaccine {which you can find here}.)

This is the latest statement contained withinin the MHRA’s summary of the 23rd report on adverse reactions to the Covid “vaccines” –

Up to 30 June 2021, the MHRA had received Yellow Card reports of 399 cases of major thromboembolic events (blood clots) with concurrent thrombocytopenia (low platelet counts) in the UK following vaccination with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. Thirty six of the 399 reports have been reported after a second dose. Of the 399 reports, 207 occurred in women, and 189 occurred in men aged from 18 to 93 years. The overall case fatality rate was 18% with 71 deaths, five of which occurred after the second dose.

Cerebral venous sinus thrombosis was reported in 142 cases (average age 46 years) and 257 had other major thromboembolic events (average age 54 years) with concurrent thrombocytopenia.

Considering the average age of the person suffering from these events is 46 and 52, you have to wonder why the JCVI and MHRA only advised that under 30’s should be offered the option of a different vaccine?

But whilst the AstraZeneca jab has had terrible press, it has meant nobody has bothered to look at the serious consequences of having the experimental Pfizer mRNA vaccine. The numbers do show that the AstraZeneca jab is an extremely serious cause for concern, but that doesn’t mean the Pfizer jab should be let off the hook.

Are you aware the MHRA have now added a warning to the product information of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA jabs in respect of inflammation of the heart? This is the latest statement from the MHRA on the subject –

Up to and including 30 June 2021, we have received 74 reports of myocarditis and 50 reports of pericarditis following use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, as well as one report each of viral pericarditis, infective pericarditis and Streptococcal endocarditis. For the COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca there have been 60 reports of myocarditis and 98 reports of pericarditis following vaccination up to and including 30 June 2021 as well as four reports for viral pericarditis and endocarditis, two reports for endocarditis bacterial and one report for viral myocarditis. There have been seven reports of myocarditis, six reports of pericarditis and one report of endocarditis following use of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna up to the same date.

Myocarditis and pericarditis happen very rarely in the general population, and it is estimated that in the UK there are about 6 new cases of myocarditis per 100,000 patients per year and about 10 new cases of pericarditis per 100,000 patients per year.

The MHRA has undertaken a thorough review of both UK and international reports of myocarditis and pericarditis following vaccination against COVID-19. There has been a recent increase in reporting of these events in particular with the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, with a consistent pattern of cases occurring more frequently in young males and shortly after the second dose of the vaccines. These reports are extremely rare, and the events are typically mild with individuals usually recovering within a short time with standard treatment and rest. People should come forward for their first and second vaccination when invited to do so, unless advised otherwise.

These reports have also been analysed by the Government’s independent advisory body, the Commission on Human Medicines (CHM) and its COVID-19 Vaccines Benefit Risk Expert Working Group. Following their advice, the product information for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines have been updated to inform of these cases and advise healthcare professionals and patients to be aware of important symptoms for myocarditis and pericarditis.

You’ll have noticed the MHRA attempted to down play the adverse reaction affecting the heart as “typically mild”. You cannot have a mild case of myocarditis, you only get one heart, you cannot grow a new one, and if it stops working then we’re afraid that means your time is up.

Myocarditis can permanently damage your heart muscle, and cause heart failure. Untreated, myocarditis can damage your heart’s muscle so that it can’t pump blood effectively. In severe cases, myocarditis-related heart failure may require a ventricular assist device or a heart transplant.

Young men do not even suffer serious disease due to the alleged Covid-19 virus; let alone die. They should avoid the Covid-19 vaccines at all costs.

There have also been 6,310 reports of Lymphadenopathy as an adverse reaction to the pfizer mRNA jab. This is a condition that results in a terrible skin rash, unexplained weight loss, an enlarged spleen (the organ that filters the blood) and fever and night sweats. Doesn’t this sound worse than the alleged disease it is supposed to protect against?

There have also been cases of thrombocytopenia occurring due to the Pfizer jab, not as many as have occurred due to the AstraZeneca jab but they are still occurring. There have been 63 cases of immune thrombocytopenia, and 144 cases of thrombocytopenia resulting in 1 death. But all in all there have been 7,809 blood disorders reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab, this is significantly more than what have occurred due to AstraZeneca, especially considering the fact there have been 16 million more doses of the AstraZeneca jab administered.

There have been 198 cases of immune thrombocytopenia due to the AstraZeneca jab resulting in 1 death, and 813 cases of thrombocytopenia resulting in 6 deaths. In all the AstraZeneca jabs have caused a total of 6,945 blood disorders.

Next up is cardiac disorders, of which the Pfizer jab has caused 3,158 resulting in 77 deaths. 29 of these deaths occurred due to the 77 cases of cardiac arrest reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab. But there is also another condition with concerning numbers – Tachycardia.

Tachycardia is an extremely high heart rate that occurs without explanation. This is the NHS advice on tachycardia –

Call your doctor if you experience unexplained tachycardia, not the normal increase in heart rate after exercise. This is especially important if you also have palpitations, dizziness, light-headedness, fainting spells, fatigue, breathlessness or chest pain.

There have been 530 cases of tachycardia reported to the MHRA due to the Pfizer jab as of the 30th June 2021.

But there have also been 1,190 cases of tachycardia reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab. As well as 149 cases of cardiac arrest resulting in 32 deaths. All in all there have been 8,318 cardiac disorders reported to the MHRA as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca jab as of the 30th June 2021, this has sadly resulted in 136 deaths.

The next adverse reaction is a little strange when taken out of context, but it isn’t so strange when you look at the numbers of brain haemorrhages to have occurred due to both jabs. As the next two adverse reactions we are about to list can result as complications of these haemorrhages occurring – Deafness and Blindness.

As of June 30th there have been 140 reports of people going deaf as a result of the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA gene therapy, this is a 180% increase on the number reported as of the 5th April 2021.

As of June 30th there have been 320 reports of people going deaf as a result of the AstraZeneca jab. This is a 170% increase on the number reported as of the 5th April 2021.

As of June 30th there have been 66 reports of people going blind as a result of the Pfizer / BioNTech mRNA gene therapy, this is 175% increase on the number reported as of the 5th April 2021.

As of June 30th there have been 253 reports of people going blind as a result of the AstraZeneca jab. This is a 188% increase on the number reported as of the 5th April 2021.

Can you imagine naively obeying the UK Governments ridiculous laws for the past year and not seeing your grandchild because they said “it’s not safe”? Then falling for the coercion to take an experimental jab to protect you against an alleged disease which statistically kills just 0.2% of those it infects, and ending up not being able to see your grand child’s face or anything else ever again? Imagine it, because this has happened and is happening to people.

The authorities are constantly attempting to downplay the adverse reactions to the jabs, claiming that it is hard to prove that the jab is to blame – so therefore they’re not blaming it. But how can they deny that someone suddenly dying straight after having one of the Covid vaccines is the fault of the Covid vaccines. Because this has been happening.

There have been 23 reports made to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme up to the 5th April 2021 of sudden death occurring after receiving the Pfizer jab. There have also been 130 reports of death and 1 report of clinical death.

There have also been 30 reports of people suddenly dying after having the AstraZeneca viral vector jab. As well as 282 reports of death, 4 reports of brain death and 1 report of drowning. The denialists will claim that drowning can’t possibly be listed as an adverse reaction to a vaccine. But of course it can if it has caused the person to go into seizure, or pass out whilst in a body of water.

The next adverse reaction goes someway to explaining why we’re seeing reports of people going deaf and blind. It is an extremely concerning adverse reaction with the numbers increasing week on week at a significant rate. It also explains why there has been a significant increase in the number of adverts on the television and radio due to the condition – Strokes.

The Pfizer jab has caused several different types of stroke both due to blood clots and burst arteries. The most common being a cerebrovascular accident, of which there have been 274 reports, sadly resulting in 12 deaths as of the 30th June 2021.

There have also been 31 reported cases of cerebral haemorrhages due to the Pfizer jab which have resulted in 6 deaths, and 31 reported cases of ischaemic stroke which have resulted in 1 death.

The AstraZeneca jab unfortunately fares much worse in this department, but that does not mean the Pfizer jab should be let off the hook.

Dozens of different types of stroke have occurred due to the AstraZeneca jab, with many of these only being reported in the last few weeks.

There have been 149 reported cases of cerebral haemorrhage due to the AstraZeneca jab, sadly resulting in 40 deaths. As well as 33 cases of cerebral thrombosis resulting in 2 deaths. But the highest amount of strokes to occur is a cerebrovascular, of which there have been 1,021 resulting in 39 deaths.

The tragedy doesn’t end there though. There have also been 36 reports of haemorrhagic stroke resulting in 5 deaths, 98 reports of subarachnoid haemorrhage resulting in 5 deaths, and 116 reports of ischaemic stroke resulting in 4 deaths.

The Pfizer jab has also caused 241 people to suffer facial paralysis, and 300 people to develop Bell’s palsy.

There have been 275 reports of facial paralysis, and 467 reports of Bell’s palsy made to the MHRA concerning the AstraZeneca vaccine as of the 30th June 2021.

The Pfizer mRNA jab has caused 349 people to go into seizure, luckily this hasn’t resulted in any deaths.

But there is a much more concerning adverse reaction which found relating to seizures. There have been 14 reported cases of febrile convulsion reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer jab. Now 14 reported cases doesn’t sound so concerning, but the actual condition occurring is. Because a febrile seizure is a fit that can happen when a child has a fever, most often happening between the ages of 6 months and 3 years. But they usually stop after the age of 6, with it being extremely rare to occur in adults.

Now we know that children are not being vaccinated, nor should they be due to the extremely low risk of them suffering serious disease if contacting the alleged Covid-19. So it’s extremely concerning to find that there have been a total of 93 reported cases of febrile convulsion occurring after having the AstraZeneca vaccine. Which also proves causation due to the rarity of it occurring in adults

Unfortunately the AstraZeneca jab has also caused 2 deaths out of the 1,177 seizures that have been reported as adverse reactions to it to the MHRA.

In all there have been 450 deaths among the 236,55 adverse reactions to the Pfizer mRNA vaccine reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as of the 30th June 2021.

The AstraZeneca jab has had 960 deaths among 775,940 adverse reactions reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme as of the 30th June 2021.

There have also been 6 deaths among the 22,191 adverse reactions to the Moderna jab, and 24 deaths among the 2,690 adverse reactions reported where the brand of vaccine was not specified.

This means that as of 30th June 2021 the Covid-19 vaccines have caused 1,037,376 adverse reactions and 1,440 deaths, and now they’re coming for your children and want to give booster jabs to the elderly and vulnerable in Autumn.

Will this madness ever end?

Please share this information everywhere, the only way to stop more deaths and serious debilitating conditions from occurring is by making a noise. We’ve done the hard work for you, it’s now on you to do something about it.

Like this: Like Loading...