Whilst you’ve been distracted by England making the final, PHE released a report showing 68% of Covid Deaths in the over 50’s were people who’d been vaccinated

On Wednesday 7th July the England football team made history by reaching their first major tournament final since 1966. We imagine it’s all the nation has been talking about since.

But because you’ve been busy delighting in the England football teams achievement, you’re probably not aware that Public Health England have released a report which showed the majority of alleged Covid-19 deaths are significantly higher in people who have had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with the highest number of deaths occurring in people who are supposed to be fully vaccinated.

The report titled SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern and variants under investigation in England’, is the 18th technical briefing on alleged variants of concern in the United Kingdom and makes for extremely interesting reading once you realise what the statistics are actually telling us.

PHE have compiled a helpful table which shows the number of alleged confirmed Delta variant cases in the UK alongside the number of alleged deaths due to the variant. The table shows that since the 1st February 2021 up to the 21st June 2021 there have been 12,404 alleged confirmed cases of the Delta variant in people over the age of 50.

But the data shows that people over the age of 50 who are unvaccinated account for just 10% of the alleged confirm Covid cases, whilst those who are fully vaccinated account for 42% of the alleged confirmed cases. A further 37% of the alleged cases are people who had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least 21 days prior to their alleged confirmed Covid-19 infection.

As you can see from the above table the number of people over 50 who are fully vaccinated with an alleged confirmed case of the Delta variant outnumber those who are unvaccinated by 4 to 1, whilst the number of people over 50 who have had at least one dose of the Covid jab and have an alleged confirmed case of the Delta variant outnumber those who are unvaccinated by nearly 8 to 1.

When the Covid-19 vaccines were given emergency use authorisation the authorities did not have a clue as to whether they would work. The limited trials carried out only measured whether or not a vaccinated person suffered serious disease if infected with Covid-19, they did not measure whether a vaccinated person could still become infected with Covid-19, and they did not measure whether or not a vaccinated person could still spread the virus in line with the mainstream accepted germ theory.

It is claimed that the vaccines reduce the chances of suffering serious illness if infected with Covid-19 significantly, so although a significantly higher amount of vaccinated over 50’s have a confirmed case of the Delta variant compared to those who are unvaccinated, you would assume that the opposite would be seen in the number of people who have allegedly died to the Delta variant?  

Unfortunately, it looks like you’ve been sold yet another lie. Instead of the Covid-19 vaccines being the route back to normal they are instead quite the opposite. Because the data published by Public Health England shows us that the number of alleged deaths due to the Delta variant are highest among those who have received two doses of the vaccine.

Of the 231 alleged Covid deaths in the over 50’s to have occurred since the 1st February, a huge 68% of them were people who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine which is allegedly supposed to protect them from serious illness.

But the majority were not people who had only received one dose, 73.4% of those who had died with Covid-19 after having at least one dose of the Covid-19 jab were in fact fully vaccinated.

A further 26% of those who’d had at least one dose had received their first dose at least 21 days prior to their death.

The number of unvaccinated people over the age of 50 to have allegedly died of the Delta variant accounted for just 30% of all alleged Covid deaths according to PHE data.

But does the data show that the Covid-19 jabs increase the risk of death due to Covid-19 when throwing under 50’s into the mix as well?

Well, of the 257 alleged Covid deaths in all age groups to have occurred since the 1st February, a huge 63.4% of them were people who had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

But yet again the majority were not people who had only received one dose, 72.3% of those who had died with Covid-19 after having at least one dose of the Covid-19 jab were in fact fully vaccinated.

A further 27% of those who’d had at least one dose had received their first dose at least 21 days prior to their death.

The number of unvaccinated people in all age groups to have allegedly died of the Delta variant accounted for just 35% of all alleged Covid deaths according to PHE data.

On the 11th July the BBC released an article titled ‘Covid: Unvaccinated most at risk from Delta variant’. We doubt they’ll be bothering to do a follow up, using the information we’ve just unveiled, which shows the fully vaccinated are most at risk of dying due to the Delta Covid variant. It doesn’t suit their fear-mongering narrative.

