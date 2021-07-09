Director of Public Health tells parents and kids they MUST take a Covid PCR test if they feel tired or have a tummy ache

A letter sent to parents via schools by a Director of Public Health tells them that symptoms of every single general illness are symptoms of the Delta Covid variant and that they must take and make their children take a PCR test if they have any of the symptoms, including tiredness.

The letter which can be viewed here, was sent to parents of children attending Derbyshire schools this morning and was written by Dean Wallace, Director of Public Health for Derbyshire; who took the post at Derbyshire County Council in August 2016.

Dean Wallace thanked parents for their “huge efforts in following the Covid guidance over this last school year” and said he knows “that it has been difficult for many school communities, from families dealing with the challenges of children having to self-isolate, undertake home-schooling, to students having to adjust to new rules in school, and teaching staff taking on the role of contact tracing in addition to their day jobs”.

Whilst acknowledging that the official listed symptoms of the alleged Covid-19 are a high temperature, a new continuous cough, and a loss or change to sense of smell or taste (a blocked nose), the Director of Public Health for Derbyshire has scandalously told parents that “the Delta variant may have other symptoms” and gone on to list every single symptom associated with any general illness, including hay fever.

The additional symptoms listed are:

tummy ache

sore throat

headaches

runny nose

sneezing

joint pain

muscle aches or generally feeling poorly

loss of appetite

diarrhoea

feeling or being sick

muscle ache

feeling drowsy

tiredness

The Director of Public Health for Derbyshire states in the letter that “if anyone in the school/early years community (parents/carers/siblings/staff) has any of the above symptoms we are advising you to get a PCR test – tests that are sent to a laboratory”.

The PCR test is an invasive procedure proven to be wholly unreliable due to the high cycle rate used during examination of collected samples, meaning there are countless false positives, especially in people who do not have any symptoms of illness.

Sample collection is done using a swab to collect respiratory material found in your nose. A swab contains a soft tip on a long, flexible stick that is inserted into your nose. There are different types of nose swabs including nasal swabs that collect a sample immediately inside your nostrils and nasopharyngeal swabs that go further into the nasal cavity for collection.

The swabs have been proven to contain fibres that are as dangerous for humans as inhaling asbestos after an experimental physicist and bio-materials researcher examined various PCR test swabs under a microscope.

Now the Director of Public Health for Derbyshire wants parents and children to take the dangerous and unreliable tests if they have symptoms associated with every general illness or ailment; including hay fever, or if they just feel tired.

We hope parents will see this letter for what it is – an attempt to drive up the numbers of positive cases to justify the continuation of restrictions, a blatant attempt to spread fear throughout the community of Derbyshire at the sign of anything within themselves or their children which does not resemble being 110% healthy and alert, and an obvious tactic to justify giving the experimental Covid-19 vaccines to children.

But we imagine many parents will take the letter at face value and do as they are instructed by Dean Wallace, the Director of Public Health for Derbyshire who you can contact using this email address – director.publichealth@derbyshire.gov.uk

