Moderna Set To Begin Human Trials of an mRNA Based Flu Vaccine

Source: Wogx

Moderna has begun human trials for their mRNA-based flu vaccine and other pharmaceutical companies are set to follow suit.

Moderna is set to begin its first mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine trial, the pharmaceutical company announced on Wednesday.

This first set of trials was announced after the perceived success of its Covid-19 vaccine, which was engineered using the same mRNA technology.

mRNA vaccines are still entirely experimental as recipients are injected with snippets of genetic material from the target virus. The body then uses the genetic information to construct parts of the virus to help train the immune system to fight it.

Now, Moderna and other big pharma companies are seeking to use this technology to develop vaccines for other infectious diseases, including flu.

In the UK, the flu jab is available free on the NHS in autumn for the elderly and those who are classed as vulnerable.

Likewise, in the US, flu shots are available annually for those who are deemed vulnerable. However, according to big pharma companies, they have to make the jabs around six months ahead of time based on predictions of when flu season will hit, as the process of growing the flu shot is time-consuming and can be costly.

Pharmaceutical companies such as Moderna are hoping that by creating mRNA-based flu vaccines they can cut down the time and they would be cheaper to make.

Moderna is not the first pharmaceutical company to begin testing its mRNA flu jab in human trials, as Sanofi and Translate Bio started their trial this summer. Other vaccine companies are also interested in developing mRNA-based flu jabs, as Pfizer and BioNTech are planning to develop their own too.

In a press release, Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna, said: “Our vision is to develop an mRNA combination vaccine so that people can get one shot each fall for high efficacy protection against the most problematic respiratory viruses.”

Essentially, Moderna hopes to eventually create combination vaccines that could protect people against flu, Covid, and other respiratory infections in one jab.

Yet again, this is another instance where the masses are being used as human guinea pigs to trial and test experimental gene therapies that are completely unnecessary.

Money and power prevent big pharma from paying any attention to the countless deaths caused by the Covid-19 vaccines, which have caused adverse reactions ranging from mild to severe to over 1,007,253 in the UK alone since December 2020.

It’s terrifying to know that Moderna is developing another vaccine to continue the never-ending fearmongering, especially considering their Covid vaccine has caused blood clots and even death.

Like this: Like Loading...