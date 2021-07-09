Fully vaccinated people have a 990% higher chance of death due to Covid-19 than people who are unvaccinated according to latest Public Health England data

Many members of the British public have been crying into their pillows this week as the prime minister Boris Johnson announced social distancing and mask wearing will end July 19th 2021, despite a surge in alleged cases of the Delta Covid variant.

A variant which the very people campaigning for restrictions to continue are fearful of, and they’re right to be… if they are fully vaccinated. Because the latest report from Public Health England has revealed that those who have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have a 990% higher chance of dying of Covid-19 than those who are unvaccinated.

Boris announced “some” restrictions will “probably” end “temporarily” on the 19th July which prompted those who have fallen hook, line, and sinker for the propaganda and psychological manipulation to declare their outrage all over social media. One person even started a petition the following day demanding the Government keep the legal requirement to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets after July 19th. It has received over 170,000 signatures.

These are the very same people that we can be certain have taken the opportunity to unwittingly take part in the largest experiment ever conducted on humanity by “getting the jab when they get the call to do so”.

Unfortunately for them by doing so they have just increased there chances of dying due to the alleged Covid-19 disease by an eye-watering 990% according to the 18th technical briefing on SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern released by Public Health England.

The PHE report which can be viewed here shows that between the 1st February 2021 and the 21st June 2021 a total of 123,620 confirmed cases of the Delta variant had been confirmed.

Of these 58.1% were people who had not been vaccinated, totalling 71,932.

A further 8.76% were people who had received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, totalling 10,834.

A further 14.5% were people who had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least three weeks prior to testing positive for the Delta Covid variant, totalling 17,933.

And a further 6.9% were people who had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine less than three weeks prior to testing positive for the Delta Covid variant, totalling 8,562.

According to the report the number of positive cases of the Delta variant in the unvaccinated outnumber the number of cases seen in the fully vaccinated by around

As per the above table taken from the Public Health England report we can see that the number of positive cases of the Delta variant in people who are unvaccinated outnumber the number of positive cases of the Delta variant in people who are fully vaccinated by around 6.6 to 1 giving the impression the Covid-19 vaccines must be working.

However, when taking the total number of positive cases in people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine we can see they actually outnumber the number of cases in people who are unvaccinated by around 1.9 to 1. –

This difference probably gives you the impression that the Covid-19 jabs are working fantastically? Well don’t get too excited.

Because if we take the number of people who have had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine – 27,192, we can see that the number of people who are unvaccinated, who have tested positive for the Delta variant only outnumber people who have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by around 1.97 to 1, so not as fantastic as Public Health England are attempting to make you believe.

There are, however, still more alleged cases of the Delta variant occurring in the unvaccinated. So, the real question is are the Covid-19 jabs doing what they are allegedly meant to do? By preventing hospitalisations and deaths.

The above table shows that of the 71,932 alleged cases of the Delta variant in people who are unvaccinated, 1,182 people presented to emergency care which resulted in overnight admission to hospital. This translates to 1.6% of cases resulting in an overnight hospital stay in emergency care.

The above table also shows that of the 10,834 alleged cases of the Delta Covid variant in people who are fully vaccinated, 313 people presented to emergency care which resulted in overnight admission to hospital. This translates to 2.9% of cases.

This means that the chances of being hospitalised with Covid-19 increase by 81.24% if you have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Public Health England data.

This is close to the same percentage of reduction to the risk of hospitalisation the Covid-19 vaccines are claimed to give. It looks like that claim is unfounded.

Unfortunately, it gets much worse for the fully vaccinated when it comes to their risk of dying due to Covid-19.

The above table shows that of the 71,932 alleged cases of the Delta variant in people who are unvaccinated, just 92 sadly died. This translates to 0.1% of cases.

The above table also shows that of the 10,834 alleged cases of the Delta Covid variant in people who are fully vaccinated, 118 people sadly died. This translates to 1.09% of cases.

This means that the chances of being death due to Covid-19 increase by 990% if you have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, according to the Public Health England data.

The data published by Public Health England shows us that people who have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine have a 990% higher chance of dying due to the Delta Covid variant than people who are unvaccinated.

The authorities claim the Covid vaccines reduce the risk of dying with Covid-19 by around 95 – 99%. It looks like their own data has just caught them in a lie.

Is this evidence of antibody-dependant enhancement?

Like this: Like Loading...