Dr Mike Yeadon – “Children are 50 times more likely to die from the Covid Vaccines than from the virus itself”

Dr Michael Yeadon says children are 50 times more likely to die from the Covid-19 vaccines than from the virus itself. His statement came as Pfizer tested its mRNA vaccine on children younger than 12 years old, including 6-month-old babies.
Reuters reported last month that up to 4,500 children under the age of 12 would be enrolled in the study at more than 90 clinical sites in the U.S., Finland, Poland and Spain.
Based on safety, tolerability and the immune response generated by 144 children in a phase I study of the two-dose vaccine, Pfizer said it would test a dose of 10 micrograms in children between 5 and 11 years of age and 3 micrograms for the age group of 6 months to 5 years.
Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been authorised for use in children as young as 12 in Europe, the U.S. and Canada. They receive the same dose as adults: 30 micrograms.
As of July 1, over 4.04 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Available data indicated that hospitalisation and death associated with COVID-19 were uncommon in children.
Dr Mike Yeadon, former vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory at Pfizer, stressed that the vaccines used against COVID-19 have not been sufficiently tested and that they shouldn’t have received emergency use authorisation when there are safe and effective medicines available for COVID-19.
Yeadon explained that the mRNA gene technology used in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to trigger the body to create viral spike proteins is a “fundamental problem” that scientists and researchers have known about for years. According to Yeadon, those spike proteins can lead to blood clots and other health problems.
This could help explain the large number of adverse events reported to the MHRA Yellow Card scheme where there have been over 1 million adverse reactions reported including blindness, brain damage, paralysis, seizure, stroke and over 1400 deaths.
Dr Yeadon said that “Normally, there are only about 200 a year for all vaccines combined,”.
Reports of potential link between mRNA vaccines and cases of myocarditis and pericarditis also began to emerge in recent weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on June 23 that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would add a warning to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines about possible link to myocarditis and pericarditis in teenagers and young adults. The MHRA in the UK have also quietly done the same.
Myocarditis is a condition that involves inflammation of the heart muscle. Symptoms can include fever and fatigue, as well as shortness of breath and a very specific type of chest pain. Patients tend to say their chest hurts more when they lean forward. The pain tends to subside when they lean back. Pericarditis, on the other hand, is the swelling and irritation of the thin, sac-like tissue surrounding the heart.
There have been 484 combined preliminary reports of myocarditis and pericarditis in young people under age 30 as of June 11 in the US, mostly in people between ages of 12 and 24.
Dr. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the CDC’s Immunization Safety Office, said in a presentation that data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) suggests a rate of 12.6 cases per million in the three weeks after the second shot in people between the ages of 12 and 30.
The higher-than-expected rate of the myocarditis and pericarditis cases among Americans below 30 is consistent with the data from Israel.
Israel’s Ministry of Health identified over 200 cases in men between 16 and 30 years old, a vast majority of those happening at the younger end of that range. That equates to a risk of between 1 in 3,000 and 1 in 6,000 of suffering from heart inflammation.
Pfizer previously said it had not observed a higher rate of heart inflammation than would normally be expected in the general population while Moderna said it could not identify a causal association with the heart inflammation cases and its vaccine.
“If” mRNA vaccines are really about Chemical Castration, as I have suggested in my other post today, then you really don’t want the kids to miss out on what their parents got, after all, if their parents die naturally, but sooner than expected, then you really don’t want packs of kids running around, acting like wild dogs, nor do you want them to be able to have kids of their own, do you?
The younger you can get them mRNA vaccinated now, the less difficult to mop up any who missed out on their shots, later on.
Sure, if some of the kids die, so what – once the people behind mRNA vaccines commit genocide against one person the punishment is the same against many more – if there is anyone left, in the fullness of time, who gives a shit, to be able to do that.
This Coronavirus/Covid pandemic is an organized thing with everyone in positions of absolute power in control of the final outcome – you could take out, say Bill Gates, but that would not stop whatever is happening here from continuing to evolve, because it has moved forwards, way too far, to be able to be stopped and all we can wait for, is to see what the long term purpose of this pandemic is and how it will impact those of you who have been mRNA vaccinated, or any other sort of vaccine, for that matter.
Good Luck, Best Wishes
Richard
Notice how these mRNA vaccines are no longer tested on Rats or Mice or any other species, other than our own – the Geneva Convention or its purpose, to stop these things from happening, have been swept aside, without so much as a consideration.
Kids and adults are now the laboratory test animals in a world gone mad and nobody cares.
God help humanity, or perhaps, it is too late for even that and all in eighteen months!!
I am pleased I lived when I did and had most of my life unaffected by what appears to be happening now and that when I die, in the not too distant future, it will be from natural causes and not from an mRNA vaccine, or a bullet into the back of my head.
Richard