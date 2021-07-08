PATHETIC: The Covid Cult Have Started a Petition Calling For Face Masks to Remain Mandatory

Source: Change.org

The Change.org petition currently has over 140,000 signatures, and it is calling for the government to keep face mask restrictions in shops and supermarkets beyond ‘Freedom Day’ on July 19th.

The sad Covid cult has started a pathetic petition to keep face coverings mandatory in shops and supermarkets after July 19th because they are still obsessed with the sniffles that have apparently killed their nan.

The petition titled “Keep legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops and supermarkets after July 19th”, which was started on Change.org by Martynh Cordey, currently has over 140,000 signatures.

Martynh, who started the depressing petition, wrote: “I call upon the UK government to keep the legal requirement to wear face coverings in shops & supermarkets after July 19th, until there is a substantial decline in Covid-19 transmission cases, and more of the population have been double-jabbed.”

Well, we can say that the reasoning behind this petition is not sound, as waiting for more of the population to be fully vaccinated before removing restrictions is pointless, since it is the double jabbed who are more likely to transmit the virus and have an 885% higher chance of death due to Covid compared to the unvaccinated.

A recent Public Health England (PHE) report documenting cases of the Delta variant between the 1st February 2021 and the 21st June 2021, showed that out of a total 92,029 confirmed cases, whilst 58.4% of these cases were of those who had not been vaccinated, a total of 7.8% of these had received both doses of the jab.

Additionally, a further 14.9% were people who had received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine at least three weeks prior to testing positive for the variant, and a further 6.78% were people who received one dose of a vaccine less than three weeks to testing positive for the Delta variant.

Whilst this shows that the unvaccinated outnumber the number of positive cases of the Delta variant in people who are fully vaccinated by around 7.4 to 1, the number of those who received one dose is only outnumbered 1.97 to 1. The vaccines aren’t looking so fantastic now, are they?

“Breakthrough cases” as they are labeled by the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been spreading like wildfire across the globe in those who are fully vaccinated. For example, in Indonesia over 350 fully vaccinated health workers have tested positive for Covid-19, with some of those having to be hospitalised.

If Martynh and his Covid cult buddies want the majority of the population vaccinated, would they care to explain why a double-jabbed woman from New Jersey died after she caught Covid? Or will they ignore cases like these since it doesn’t suit their agenda to keep the UK masses stuck choking under face nappies and suffering from vaccine-induced injuries?

Besides, I don’t think these 140,000 or so sheep got the memo that face masks are completely ineffective and are actually incredibly unsafe. A study published in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) in 2015 found that penetration of cloth masks by particles was almost 97% and medical masks 44%.

Furthermore, a recent study published this year studying the effects of extended mask use on children found that wearing a face-covering for just three minutes is toxic. The German Federal Environmental Office stated that the safe level of carbon dioxide in a closed room is 0.2% by volume (or 2000ppm), However, during the study – which examined inhaled air, exhaled, and both inhaled and exhaled, using two different types of masks – researchers measured means between 13120 (384) and 13910 (374) ppm of carbon dioxide in inhaled air under surgical and filtering facepiece 2 (FFP2) masks.

This amount of carbon dioxide being breathed in by children was deemed “higher than what has already been deemed unacceptable by the German Federal Environmental Office by a factor of 6.” So it seems that those signing this lovely petition are happy to continue poisoning themselves, and god forbid, their children too?

In reality, this petition isn’t about “keeping others safe”, is it? It’s because these Covid-loving clowns are terrified of living without having the ability to virtue signal 24/7. I mean, if you need to have a mask strapped to your face to show that you’re a “nice” person who cares about others, then I hate to break it to you, but you’re not too well-liked…

For those wanting these masks to live on forever, I’m sorry to break it to you, but the sparkly cheetah print face-nappy you bought from Primark doesn’t count as your personality. You can’t hide behind your mask and play the terrified victim persona for the rest of your life. Well actually, you know what? You can! You can take your fellow mask w***ers with you and start a fearmongering commune where you can all live happily in a “new normal” where masks can stay mandatory, whilst everyone else gets on with their lives and freely breathes the fresh air.

See? Problem solved. Now for those signing this cringe-worthy petition, could you kindly f*** off so the rest of us can get back to living our lives without you utter twerps whinging on and finding something to get offended about? Cheers.

Get a bloody grip and start worrying about the issues that actually matter, like the 1,007,258 cases of adverse reactions to the Covid-19 vaccines ranging from mild to severe that have been reported to the UK’s Yellow Card reporting system. I wish these people would put the same amount of effort into questioning why the UK population has had their freedoms stolen for over a year and four months.

The fear-mongering has to stop as these restrictions being imposed on us by the government, and being encouraged by the Covid cult are causing countless deaths from other illnesses such as cancer, heart failure, and depression. Figures suggest that during the first wave of the coronavirus, there were 50,000 patients with undiagnosed cancer who were unable to get treatment, three million people were on a waiting list for screening, whilst around 350,000 did not have their urgent referrals needed for the year.

These restrictions have a dramatic impact on mental health and wellbeing, which will be the real epidemic once everything “opens up” on the 19th of July. For those wanting to continue this clownery, try having some sympathy for those with small businesses, those suffering indoors alone, the people who are unable to access healthcare due to the ongoing restrictions.

Maybe if you take your mask off and stop breathing in toxic CO2 you’ll be able to engage a few more brain cells.

