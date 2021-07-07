Woman Left Unable to TALK After Receiving Second Dose of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine

Source: Daily Mail

Sofia Gomes, 43, of Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, was left unable to speak after she received her second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

Sofia Gomes, from Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, believes that she had a “severe allergic reaction” that prevented her from speaking a few hours after she received her jab on 19th May.

After performing countless tests and scans on her, doctors were unsure what was wrong with her and couldn’t find anything visibly wrong with her throat.

Sofia stayed at King’s Lynn Hospital for a week and was seen by several specialists who were unable to explain her condition, but said that it was likely caused by the vaccine.

However, an Edinburgh University professor said that her loss of speech was “just a coincidence” and cannot be linked to the second dose of the jab.

Additionally, and the UK drug regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said there was “no evidence” that Sofia losing her voice had anything to do with the vaccine.

Although the MHRA has stated that anyone having difficulty with speech from around four days after receiving a dose of the AstraZeneca jab should seek urgent medical advice.

Sofia was told by doctors that her voice will return eventually and she is currently on a waiting list for speech therapy through the NHS.

The artist, who is originally from Portugal, said that she does not have any underlying health conditions and feels “really frustrated, upset, and frightened for the future.”

Sofia’s reaction to the vaccine has prevented her from being able to speak to her fiancé and six children, who are aged between one and 19.

She wrote: “I am trying to stay positive for my family but I am really worried, and this has affected me a huge amount.

“I feel bad that I can’t help my baby develop her speech, and one of my sons is autistic so it has been difficult not being able to communicate with him properly, too.

“I miss reading stories to my children and singing to them at night, and I miss being able to speak to my family in Portugal over the phone.”

Sofia now finds it hard to express her feelings as currently, her primary form of communication is writing things down on a notepad.

Victor Plowman, Sofia’s fiancé, said that the experience has left her in tears and incredibly frustrated that she cannot speak.

He said: “She’s been writing stuff down on a piece of paper, and sometimes shell point or gesture to indicate what she wants.

“But it’s been really hard for her, as she can’t properly communicate with the kids.”

Sofia received her first dose of the AstraZeneca jab on 1st March, where she experienced a high fever and pain in her legs.

However, on the evening of her second dose, she complained that she did not feel well and was only able to whisper to her fiancé/

Victor said that she started clutching at her tonsils and her throat, and he thought she was having an allergic reaction so called an ambulance.

Despite her reaction, Sofia said that people should still go and get the vaccine, but that they should be aware that they could experience side effects once they get it.

Of course, many “experts” have come out to defend the vaccine and state that reactions such as these are not caused by the jab.

Professor Neil Mabbot, chair of immunopathology at the University of Edinburgh, said that to his knowledge, “there are no credible reports” of voice loss after receiving any vaccination.”

He said that Sofia’s loss of voice was “just a coincidence” that will “clear quickly with treatment.”

Isn’t it funny how these “health experts” are so quick to defend their beloved vaccine from scrutiny? Yet as of 9th December 2020 up to the 23rd June 2021, there have been over 1,007,253 adverse reactions to the vaccines ranging from mild to severe. I wonder if these “experts” would like to tell those who have been injured by the Covid jabs that it was “just a coincidence…”

