Father and Daughter Died 4 Days Apart Despite Taking Different Brands of Covid-19 Vaccines

Source: Global Research
John Robert Kendall Jr. and Kimberley St. Charles may have had different Covid-19 vaccines, but they died just four days apart.

A Michigan father and his daughter tragically died within four days of one another after they were both vaccinated with different brands of Covid vaccines.

John Robert Kendall Jr. received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine in April, and days later he had a heart attack and passed away. He died on April 28th, 2021.

John’s daughter, Kimberley St. Charles also received her Covid-19 vaccine at the end of April but instead chose to receive the Johnson & Johnson jab.

On the same day that Kimberley received the vaccine, she began showing reaction symptoms and ended up in the ICU within just days of receiving a dose.

Unfortunately, Kimberley never recovered and later died on May 2nd – she was only 49, had no underlying health conditions, and was a mother of four children.

The tragic deaths were shared by Kathryn Anne Kendall – Kimberley’s sister – on Facebook, as she hopes it will help others who have been affected by the vaccines to “understand how this shot has impacted our families.”

Kathryn Anne Kendall, the daughter of John and sister of Kimberley, posted about their tragic deaths on Facebook to raise awareness of the dangers of Covid-19 vaccines.

Kathryn posted: “My dad had his second dose of the Moderna shot and within days, died of a heart attack (April 28).

“Prior to the shot he had a physical and was given a clean bill of health. After digging deeper about the Moderna shot, heart complications, heart attacks specifically is what I found to be the most highly correlated.”

Kathryn wrote that despite her research and conclusion regarding the vaccine, most people think she is “crazy” for questioning if her father’s death was related to the jab.

Regarding her sister, Kimberley, Kathryn posted on Facebook: “My sister had the Johnson and Johnson shot also in late April, had the ‘flu-like’ symptoms that night, but never got better.

“She was in ICU within days of the shot, then ventilator, and died May 2nd. Four days after my dad.”

Kathryn said that doctors noted her sister’s death as “covid pneumonia”, but that she disagreed with this as her research of the J&J vaccine revealed that “severe lung damage” and “lung complications” matched the exact symptoms her sister suffered, and are directly related to the jab.

Many have reached out to thank Kathryn for speaking out and raising awareness of the dangers of the Covid vaccines.

Unfortunately, Kimberley and her father John are just two out of thousands who have been injured and killed by the experimental “vaccine” that is being tested on the masses.

