Breaking News

Nothing is Safe: Vaccine Industry Now Altering Spike Proteins To Target Cats, Dogs, and Other Pets

By on ( 4 Comments )
Source: Google Images
Pharmaceutical companies are altering the Covid-19 vaccines for use on animals.

The vaccine industry is not happy with their progress on forcing their spike protein experiments on all men, women, and children. Big pharma and friends now want to target animals, including cats, dogs, minks, and other pets.

The UK Labour Party is urging health ministers to approve vaccines for pets once the human population has been dealt with.

Labour’s Sir Mark Hendrick said: “Covid possibly started in bats. The priority is to vaccinate humans, but a year or so down the line we have to look at animal vaccines.”

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which has been advising the UK government throughout the pandemic, is recommending new virus engineering experiments to alter the spike proteins for use in animals.

SAGE virologist, Prof Deenan Pillay, said: “It may be the current vaccines would need a tweak for nonhuman species.”

To add to the charade, the British Veterinary Association (BVA) has claimed that the “deadly virus” latches on to pet fur, therefore pet owners should be fearful of their furry friend.

Additionally, the BBC is reporting on “studies” that have been conducted that suggest that Covid is common in cats and dogs whose owners have the virus.

Swabs were taken from 310 pets in 196 households, and the results apparently showed that six cats and seven dogs returned a positive PCR test, while 54 animals tested positive for virus antibodies.

Of course, the study used the entirely reliable PCR test, which is not at all known for creating false positives. Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test, even stated himself that the test has been used to create the “illusion of a pandemic” as it is not a reliable test for viruses.

It’s worth noting that in the past, scientists and health officials have stated that there is no evidence to suggest that pet-to-owner transmission is possible, however, they are quickly changing their tune stating that it would be “difficult to detect” while the virus was “still spreading easily between humans.”

Currently, a Covid-19 vaccine for pets does exist and has been registered in Russia, making it the world’s first animal coronavirus vaccine.

The jab – called ‘Carnivak-Cov’ – is set to be administered to pets every six months as a booster jab, much like the booster shots that are set to be rolled out annually for humans.

Additionally, the European Union (EU) has expressed interest in authorising the vaccine for pets throughout Europe, despite again there is no evidence that animals are able to spread SARS-CoV-2 or any other Coronavirus mutation to humans.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is even accepting license applications for Covid-19 vaccines for minks but is not currently granting license approvals for household pets.

Covid vaccines for animals will only cause damage to their immune systems, much like we have seen with humans, and cause countless injuries and deaths. Not only is the vaccine agenda a crime against humanity, but now our beloved pets, too.

We urgently need your help!
Censorship has caused support for our
fundraising campaign to drop drastically.
If you like what we do then please help us to
keep doing it by supporting us today.

Please choose your preferred donation method

Discriminating against Disabled people since September 2020 – ‘Junkyard Golf Club Ltd’
A popular attraction named Junkyard Golf Club has had policies in place …
CDC Launches Investigation Into Death of 13-Year-Old Boy who Died in Sleep 3 Days After Receiving Second Pfizer Covid Vaccine
Source: Daily MailJacob Clynick, 13, had no underlying health conditions and was …
They think it’s all over… Don’t be stupid! These 10 things will happen next…
There is no denying that the world is getting madder – and …
Dr Vernon Coleman on Devi Sridhar – “I’d vote for digging up Myra Hindley and appointing her rather than Devi Sridhar, better still, Rose West is still alive and just as suitable for the post; children would be much safer”
Dr Vernon Coleman has released an explosive new video in retaliation to …
Norway to Pay Compensation to Victims of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine
Source: Bangkok PostThose who suffered adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine …
Probe Launched After Ukrainian Man Dies Just 4 Hours After Getting First Dose of Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine
Source: SFGateThe death has been linked to the vaccine as it took …
Dr Peter McCullough reveals the Covid Vaccines are “directly killing babies in the first trimester” as criminal push to vaccinate pregnant women continues
The most highly cited physician on the early treatment of COVID-19 has …
Canadian Government apologises after encouraging public to snitch on unvaccinated family members so they can be identified
The British Columbia government has apologised after asking Canadians to snitch on their unvaccinated …
The Mainstream Media is attempting to convince people the Covid-19 vaccines are still “safe and effective” despite the majority of Covid Deaths being people who are fully vaccinated
The mainstream media is attempting to convince people that, even though most …

Categories: Breaking News, Did You Know?, Latest News, The Expose Blog, World News

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
DAVID

just like the Nazis

0
Reply
Annonymous

Theyre everywhere.

0
Reply
Annonymous

” They hate teurh a s beuty ” Pope Emeritus Benedict describing tbe Vatican Ciry residents Truth is Gods Word and Beauty is His creation ” they hate Christian’s and Jesus ” he added .And then Obama tells us with a threatening tone ,that the Pope is the moral Authority for rule of law And the sheep all go baa BAA

0
Reply
SHARON

IF I AINT HAVING THAT CRAP IN ME MY DOG AINT ITS ALL ABOUT THE JAB LETS EARN MORE MONEY AND DEATHS SO LONG AS THE MONEY COMES ROLLING IN EVIL BASTARDS

0
Reply