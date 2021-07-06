Discriminating against Disabled people since September 2020 – ‘Junkyard Golf Club Ltd’

A popular attraction named Junkyard Golf Club has had policies in place which discriminate against disabled people since September 2020.

The business which has premises located in Manchester, Leeds, Oxford, London, and Liverpool has been refusing entry to any person who cannot provide written evidence they are exempt from wearing a face covering.

Sarah Phillips, who was visiting Leeds for her birthday weekend said she was refused entry to Junkyard Golf Club after being unable to provide written evidence of her exemption, despite the fact it is not required by law.

“I pre-booked our visit to Junkyard Golf Club as I thought it would be good fun, especially after the miserable year we’ve just had.

“I was really looking forward to it, until the staff said I wasn’t allowed in because I couldn’t provide any written evidence I was exempt from wearing a face covering.

“It really upset me and put a damper on the rest of my birthday weekend.”

Junkyard Golf Club state in the companies mission statement that ‘applicants for employment for disabled persons are always fully considered’. They also state that ‘in the event of members of staff becoming disabled, every effort is made to ensure that their employment within the group continues’.

Perhaps they could learn to apply these same considerations to their own customers? Because since September 2020 we can reveal Junkyard Gold Club Ltd. has had a policy in place which refuses entry to customers if they cannot provide evidence of their exemption to wearing a face covering.

This is despite the fact that under UK law and official UK Government guidance, proof of exemption is not legally required. The Gov.uk website states that

1 – You do not routinely need to show any written evidence of an exemption.

2 – You do not need to show an exemption card.

3 – Carrying an exemption card or badge is a personal choice and is not required by law.

The Government also advices businesses to be ‘mindful and respectful of such circumstances. Some people are less able to wear face coverings, and the reasons for this may not be visible to others’.

Under the Equality Act 2010, people with protected characteristics such as a disability have every right to go about their lives without harassment. Unfortunately Junkyard Golf Club Ltd. are obviously not aware of the law and have instead chosen to enforce policies that discriminate against disabled people since September 2020.

Perhaps Junkyard Golf Club Ltd. may change their stance if customers vote with their feet and refuse to use their establishments?

Perhaps you’d also like to avoid several other establishments owned by one of the directors of Junkyard Gold Club Ltd., Lyndon Higginson?

The other establishments include ‘The Liars Club’, ‘Cane & Grain, and ‘Crazy Pedro’s’.

Like this: Like Loading...