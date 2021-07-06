CDC manipulated study data to show the Covid-19 Vaccines are safe for Pregnant Women when in reality 4 in 5 suffered a miscarriage

Data has been manipulated by scientists carrying out a real-world study for the CDC to show that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe for use during pregnancy, however an analysis of the actual findings shows that 4 out of 5 pregnant women vaccinated suffered a miscarriage.

The study entitled ‘Preliminary Findings of mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Safety in Pregnant Persons’, has been published on the New England Journal of Medicine. From December 14, 2020, to February 28, 2021, data from the “v-safe after vaccination health checker” surveillance system, the v-safe pregnancy registry, and the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) was used to characterise the initial safety of mRNA Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant persons.

The authors conclusion of the study is as follows –

‘Preliminary findings did not show obvious safety signals among pregnant persons who received mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. However, more longitudinal follow-up, including follow-up of large numbers of women vaccinated earlier in pregnancy, is necessary to inform maternal, pregnancy, and infant outcomes.’

The authors of the study, which include the ‘CDC v-safe COVID-19 Pregnancy Registry Team’ were able to conclude this due to way they presented their findings which were as follows –

‘Among 827 participants who had a completed pregnancy, the pregnancy resulted in a live birth in 712 (86.1%), in a spontaneous abortion in 104 (12.6%), in stillbirth in 1 (0.1%), and in other outcomes (induced abortion and ectopic pregnancy) in 10 (1.2%).’

The authors of the study also made the following claim based on the above numbers –

Although not directly comparable, calculated proportions of adverse pregnancy and neonatal outcomes in persons vaccinated against Covid-19 who had a completed pregnancy were similar to incidences reported in studies involving pregnant women that were conducted before the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, when reading the small print of table 4, in which they claim just 104 / 12.6% of 827 completed pregnancies resulted in miscarriage (spontaneous abortion), we can see that the numbers they have presented are extremely misleading.

This is because of the 827 completed pregnancies, 700 / 86% of the women had received a dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy. The third trimester of pregnancy is from week 27 – 40, and it is therefore impossible to suffer a miscarriage due to the fact they are considered as occurring prior to week 20 of a pregnancy.

This means just 127 women received either the Pfizer or Moderna Covid-19 vaccine during the first / second trimester, with 104 of the woman sadly losing their baby.

Therefore the rate of incidence of miscarriage is 82%, not 12.6% as presented in the findings of the study.

It is impossible for anyone vaccinated during the third trimester to suffer a miscarriage in respect of the parameters set in the study. A pregnancy loss in this case would be considered a still birth, occurring after week 20 of pregnancy.

The authors of this study have manipulated the data to show that the Covid-19 vaccines are safe for use during pregnancy. The actual findings show that they are far from it. Their actions are now having dire consequences for women throughout the United Kingdom.

As of the 23rd June 2021 a total of 289 women have reported the loss of their baby due to the Covid-19 vaccines. However, the actual number could be eye-wateringly higher due to only 1% – 10% of adverse reactions being reported to the scheme.

153 reports of miscarriage, 1 report of a premature baby sadly dying, 5 reports of foetal death, and 4 reports of stillbirth have been reported as adverse reactions to the Pfizer vaccine.

113 reports of miscarriage, 1 report of foetal death, and 2 reports of stillbirth have been reported as adverse reactions to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

7 reports of miscarriage have been reported as adverse reactions to the recently emergency approved Moderna vaccine.

If this isn’t a blatant crime against humanity, then we don’t know what is.

