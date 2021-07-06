Breaking News

CDC Launches Investigation Into Death of 13-Year-Old Boy who Died in Sleep 3 Days After Receiving Second Pfizer Covid Vaccine

Jacob Clynick, a healthy boy with no underlying conditions, received his second shot of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee on June 13, according to his aunt
Jacob Clynick, 13, had no underlying health conditions and was reportedly a healthy boy.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has launched an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy who died in his sleep three days after receiving his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Jacob Clynick’s experience was previously shared on Twitter in a viral post by his aunt Tami Burages, which said: “A week ago today my brother’s 13-year-old son had his 2nd covid shot. Less than three days later he died.”

Tami said that he had no underlying health conditions and was a healthy boy, but that his condition took a turn for the worse after he got his second jab.

Jacob received his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Walgreens in Zilwaukee, Michigan, on June 13th and began experiencing side effects such as fever and fatigue, which they considered to be normal.

However, on June 15th, Jacob complained of a stomach ache and went to bed, where he tragically died in his sleep.

An autopsy was performed but his official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Although, Tami tweeted that his initial autopsy results which were performed on Friday 18th June were that “his heart was enlarged and there was some fluid surrounding it.”

Tami Burages posted on Twitter that her 13-year-old nephew had died only three days after he received his second Pfizer Covid-19 shot.

However, the Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine, which performed the autopsy on contract with the Saginaw County medical examiner, declined to confirm preliminary findings, citing the ongoing CDC investigation.

The CDC has recently said that there is a “likely link” between cases of heart inflammation – known as myocarditis – in children and adolescents, and the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

The Saginaw County Health Department Medical Director said in a statement: “The investigation as to whether there is a correlation between Jacob’s death and vaccination is now at the federal level with CDC.”

Additionally, the statement continued by stating that the health department “continues to encourage families to speak with their physicians to weigh their own risks and benefits of vaccination.”

According to the CDC, the investigation could take three to five months to complete.

This news comes as the CDC has linked cases of heart inflammation to the Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, which prompted the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to add a warning to the jabs.

Unfortunately, this is not the first case of heart inflammation linked to the Covid-19 vaccine, as there have been many young people who have been injured or have died as a result of this experimental jab.

Despite this, in the US, the vaccines continue to be pushed on to children and young people, and big pharma has announced that they are anticipating that Covid vaccines may be available for children as young as six months by September.

Currently, in the UK, the Covid vaccine is not available for children, but officials are hoping to roll out the jab for young people by late summer.

As of December 2020, in the UK, there have been a total of 1,007,253 adverse reactions ranging from mild to severe caused by the Covid-19 vaccines. The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines alone have caused 11,040 cardiac disorders, with a total of 203 people sadly passing away after suffering a cardiac disorder adverse reaction to one of the two jabs.

Yet health experts and big pharma will continue to push the vaccines in the direction of children and young people, jabs that have caused irreversible damage and harm to countless lives, including the Pfizer vaccine that has killed a healthy 13-year-old boy.

When is enough, enough?

SarahVegan

This is all so wrong. If this had ever been about health, they would be RUSHING to get the autopsy results, not dragging their feet for 3 to 5 months (while continuing to push for more children to get jabbed).
They’re killing children to “save granny”. No grandparent ever wanted that to happen. It’s heart-breaking.

