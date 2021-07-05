Dr Vernon Coleman on Devi Sridhar – “I’d vote for digging up Myra Hindley and appointing her rather than Devi Sridhar, better still, Rose West is still alive and just as suitable for the post; children would be much safer”

Dr Vernon Coleman has released an explosive new video in retaliation to Devi Sridhar’s claims that “the Covid-19 vaccines are 100% safe” and “not a single child has died” because of the Covid-19 vaccines.

We previously told you how propaganda had been broadcast to your children in schools, in the form of a BBC Newsround video featuring Devi Sridhar, who told children how safe and effective the Pfizer vaccine is and how important it is that they have the vaccine. We felt it was best to take the transcript of the BBC’s video featuring the self-appointed expert on all things Covid-19, who is actually just a qualified nutritionist, and add in all the relevant information that she and the BBC chose to leave out – you can read our Fact Check article here.

We also told you how since then, the qualified nutritionist stated in an appearance on Channel 4 News that “there has not been one death to a child to the vaccine, there has been side effects but they’ve been treated”. We again exposed this is an unfortunate and tragic lie – you can read our Fact Check article here.

Dr Vernon Coleman also caught the outrageous claim by Devi Sridhar, and to say he is not impressed would be a huge understatement.

You can watch the video of Dr Vernon Coleman reaction to Devi Sridhar’s latest claim in full below…

