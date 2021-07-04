What really happened to ‘Midazolam Matt’ Hancock?

It’s good to see that, post Hankypankygate, everyone’s now rowing in the same direction. The winner of the 2021 Uncle Fester Lookalike Contest – Savid Javid, our new Health Secretary, said his main priority is to get “everything back to normal again as quickly as possible”. But the day after, Doris Jobsdone said Lockdown restrictions “will not be eased any time soon”. So that’s clear, then.

By John Ward of ‘The Slog‘

Ever since discovering six weeks ago that – while the PM was busy being ebullient about June 21st, the State was busy advertising new outsourcing contracts for Covid Marshals – my trust in the blond bummer has slumped to -56° below zero. He tries to position himself as a hapless prisoner, but (a) this is not a good look for a Leader, and (b) it’s clear that, once out of sight, he removes the ball & chain – the better to play his puppet role to the full.

I wonder how many observers are aware of the fact that Javid and Carrie on Plotting are longstanding close allies? She who Must be Obeyed was a special media adviser to our Sajid for some time, and never approved of Dom Cummings’ success in ousting him. I’m sure there was no improper social undistancing going on between them, although of course many informed Londoners continue to wag tongues about her time advising Zac Goldsmith. Either way, Son of Bus Driver is back with a bang, as it were….and Hancock and Cummings are no more. Carrie the Can-Do is Evita Bormann, and no mistake.

For those of you unaware of Fester’s cv, he was once Managing Director of the world’s most debt-toxic bank Deutsche, and has form as a marketer of not entirely legal Collateralised Debt Obligations(CDOs), as well as operating a tax evasion scheme known as ‘dark blue’ that squirelled bankers’ giga-bonus payments through the Cayman Islands. So he’s an upstanding citizen who will fit perfectly into the current Cabinet: no doubt, Grant Shapps will rush to advise him on “how to make shedloads of cash by Christmas”.

Various theories continue to surround “what really happened” to Matt Cocksure. I reject the idea that he deliberately died by his own hand: a source close to the Sun’s dirt-diggers insists he was apoplectic with rage when they rang to tell him of his starring role in a porn short; and within 90 minutes of Hancock’s resignation, Sajid Javid was confirmed as his replacement…impossible to do unless the candidate has already said yes. I think the Sun clearly had help in setting him up, but Hankywanky himself wasn’t a willing participant.

There is still the question of why he had to go, and for me the answer is simple: like Bill Gates before him, Saint Matthew had become a liability. It was, after all, becoming clear that his personal skills gave off a whiff of dystopian excrement, and his affair was well-known among an inner circle. Don’t pay any attention to the “six weeks together” codswallop: he’s been giving her one for years, and promoted both her and her family interests while Secretary of State.

He remains, however, potentially involved in stuff that goes beyond the risible Contrick and on into the dimensions of what’s really going on here. One of these is a drug called Midazolam.

Midazolam is a very old drug similar to those featured and condemned in One flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest. Originally designed to keep mental patients “under control”, as long ago as 1985 there were complaints by relatives that old people in care homes and NHS hospitals were being quietly bumped off with overdoses of the drug, under the cuddly name of ‘the Liverpool Pathway’, aka euthanasia without permission, aka genocide.

Some of the civil cases have been running for years: at the infamous Gosport War Memorial Hospital in Hampshire, it now sems that, between 1989 and 2000, more than 450 people had their lives shortened at the hospital while another 200 were “probably” similarly given opioids ‘without medical justification’. That was the conclusion reached by the Gosport Independent Panel report released in 2018. But this year, it has been revealed that Plod is now investigating over fifteen thousand incidents: the report said there was “a disregard for human life and a culture of shortening lives of a large number of patients” at Gosport. Another interesting euphemism, perhaps – have we seen super-spreading of this deadly ethical virus?

There’s no way Hancock didn’t know about the existence of the scandal. During the expected “acute shortage of NHS hospital beds” predicted by Neil “Everrong” Ferguson in early 2020, Matt had no second thoughts about dumping Covid-infected oldies into Care Homes, condemning practically all of them (and the existing residents) to death. But even in that context, there was still panicked urgency among the F**kwhitties about overwhelmed hospitals.

This is what happened next.

On 12th July 2020, UK Redtop The Sun ran a lead piece that was nothing short of astonishing.

Official figures at the time showed 38,352 out-of-hospital prescriptions for Midazolam were issued in April 2020 – more than double the February figure. And over the previous five years in England, the total had rarely moved either side of around 15,000.

The Mail also had the story, reporting that ‘anti-euthanasia campaigners last night said they suspected the spike was evidence that many people had been put on end-of-life protocols or ‘pathways’…..Whistleblowers also claimed to have witnessed misuse of sedatives’.

A broad range of inexplicable events happened on Hancock’s watch: dodgy death certificates, care home dumping, perpetual contradicting of his boss, vital facts kept from colleagues, overstated PHE mortality stats, huge percentages of people who went into hospital for minor surgery yet wound up dead from SarsCov2, corrupt drug trials conducted by Oxford Recovery, evasion of questions about vaccination-related death, blatant lies to the commons about vaccine approvals, hard-sell vaccine marketing condemned as totalitarian, and both delays and groundless exaggerations in relation to the Indian/Delta variant.

But there is something about the Midazolam story that has at last stirred the police into some kind of action. A threatening slate-grey and brown cloud of doubt hangs over it that can only be grasped if one accepts the reality of depraved people in public life. Such clouds follow Matt Hancock around like a Satanic travelling fair.

