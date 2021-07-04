The Mainstream Media is attempting to convince people the Covid-19 vaccines are still “safe and effective” despite the majority of Covid Deaths being people who are fully vaccinated

The mainstream media is attempting to convince people that, even though most recent alleged Covid-19 deaths in the UK are from fully or partially vaccinated people, the vaccines are still “safe and effective”

In an article published in The Guardian, English statisticians David Spiegelhalter and Anthony Masters recently attempted to argue that the vaccines are supposedly working even though many vaccinated people in the U.K. are allegedly dying from Covid-19.

Spiegelhalter and Masters cited recent reports that showed a large percentage of recent COVID-19 deaths in the U.K. were vaccinated individuals. Public Health England‘s (PHE) technical briefing on June 25 showed that 62% of alleged Covid deaths were people who’d had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 43 percent of all alleged Covid deaths being people who were fully vaccinated.

“It could sound worrying that the majority of people dying in England with the now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant have been vaccinated,” they wrote. “Does this mean the vaccines are ineffective? Far from it, it’s what we would expect from an effective but imperfect vaccine, a risk profile that varies hugely by age and the way the vaccines have been rolled out.”

The two statisticians further argue that the PHE’s data shows the risk of dying from COVID-19 – even when fully vaccinated – is dependent on a person’s age. But they still recognize that fully vaccinated individuals still have a chance of dying from the virus.

“This means that someone aged 80 who is fully vaccinated essentially takes on the risk of an unvaccinated person of around 50 – much lower, but still not nothing, and so we can expect some deaths,” they wrote.

“People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves,” said Dr. Mariangela Simao, assistant director general for access to medicines and health products at the World Health Organization (WHO).

The WHO added that even fully vaccinated individuals should continue following public health measures supposedly put in place to curb the spread of the virus. This includes obeying mask mandates and social distancing protocols.

At the end of their article, Spiegelhalter and Masters dismissed the concerns of many people regarding the vaccinated people who had allegedly died due to Covid-19. “It is better to look at cool analysis by analysts, rather than hot takes on social and other media,” they wrote derisively.

We analysed the very data Spiegelhalter and Masters are talking about and it shows that people who have received two doses of a Coivd-19 vaccine have a 885% higher chance of death due to Covid-19 than people who are unvaccinated. You can read our full analysis here.

Another way the British government is attempting to justify the continued use of vaccines is with theoretical arguments on how these could have prevented deaths and hospitalisations.

Secretary of State for COVID-19 Vaccine Deployment Nadhim Zahawi said the U.K.’s vaccination rollout could have saved more than 14,000 lives and prevented 44,500 hospital admissions in England alone, including over 2,500 hospitalisations in the middle of June.

Zahawi made this theoretical prediction during a press conference regarding the coronavirus held on June 23. Despite the vaccinated deaths, he argued that the nation’s mass vaccination program is working and making the country “a little bit safer every day.”

“The vaccines are our way out of the pandemic,” said Zahawi. “When you look into the makeup of hospital admissions, you can clearly see our vaccination program is working.”

Has Mr Zahawi ever heard of seasonality?

The above graph shows the whole story, and as you can see alleged Covid deaths per day as of the 1st May 2021 match alleged Covid deaths per day as of the 21st July 2020, the day face masks became law in England, except there was no miraculous vaccine to get that number down to close to zero last year.

There were 104 days between the alleged peak of Covid deaths in the first wave on the 8th April 2020 to the fall to close to zero alleged Covid deaths on the 21st July 2020.

In the alleged second wave there were 102 days between the alleged peak of Covid deaths on the 19th January 2021 to the fall to close to zero alleged Covid deaths on the 1st May 2021. A difference of 2 days. If the miraculous vaccines are to thank for this fall in the second wave then they have bought the country a mere two days compared to 2020 when there wasn’t a vaccine, wow.

